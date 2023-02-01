The popular TV singing competition American Idol has skyrocketed a ton of musical careers, including Elise Testone’s. The soulful vocalist from Kinnelon, New Jersey placed in the top 10 during the 11th season of the show back in 2012 and she’s gotten to do some cool things ever since. She’s also recently been living around these parts while bringing her singing talents to the stages of numerous venues around New England. This includes Chan’s located on 267 Main Street in Woonsocket where she’ll be performing with Rhode Island Music Hall Of Famer & saxophonist Dan Moretti and his Soul-Jazz Collective on February 4. Keyboardist Bruce Bear, bassist Jess Williams and drummer Mark Teixiera will be rounding out the rest of the band with the music starting at 8pm.
Testone and I had a talk ahead of the show about finding her musical identity while living in the Carolinas, her experience competing on American Idol, her best advice for future contestants and having a busy first half of 2023.
Rob Duguay: During the mid-2000s, you got very much involved in the music scene in Charleston, South Carolina while collaborating with local pop, rock, funk and soul musicians there. How would you describe that time in your life for you as a musician?
Elise Testone: That time in my life was some of the best times in my life, I felt like I really found myself and my voice. Charleston was a huge teacher for me in that way. I did so much there, I was singing jazz, I joined up with a rock & roll band called The Freeloaders covering Led Zeppelin and [Jimi] Hendrix and we played all the time. I did tributes to Amy Winehouse, James Brown and B.B. King, so much came from that city before I went off to [American] Idol.
RD: What was the experience like competing on American Idol? What's the best advice you can give anyone considering competing on the show in the future?
ET: I would say the best advice I could give is don’t lose sight of who you are, stay confident and own it. I think anything you can visualize doing you can physically do so keeping that goal in mind and having a strong sense of self is important. That experience for me was very much a roller coaster ride, there was the excitement of the live audiences on live TV but then there was the anxiety of as soon as you were done singing you were about to be judged in front of millions of people. Just the push and pull of if I was going to stay during the week or I wasn’t going to stay, but my favorite part of the show was the relationships I built with other people. I’m still very good friends with most of the top contestants.
RD: That’s awesome.
ET: Yeah, and of course I got to sing with Stevie Nicks for a minute which was the highlight of my life.
RD: I can totally understand why. You also got to open for Snoop Dogg, which I find to be incredible. How did this happen? Were you living in Charleston during this time or did it happen when you were living somewhere else?
ET: For some reason, I’ve always found myself in these fortunate situations where I’m either meeting someone famous or playing with someone famous just randomly. I was in a “folk-hop” band called Justin Smith & The Folk-Hop Band and we got the call to open up for Snoop Dogg in 2010, I can’t remember exactly but it was before Idol. He needed an opener for four nights so we did North Carolina and South Carolina opening for him and I got to meet him, it was amazing.
RD: That’s fantastic. How did you get linked up with Dan Moretti to perform with his Soul-Jazz Collective at Chan's? Have you and Dan known each other for a long time?
ET: I have a couple different projects and one of them is called the Amy Winehouse Experience. I had called Dan to play with me, I had heard about him from a lot of people and he’s been on a lot of different Motown records. He’s got a really great repertoire of music and also a great biography, just the names that he’s played with and his experiences are really impressive. He’s so nice, we get along really well and we’ve performed at the Pump House Music Works in Wakefield. That show was such a success, we all felt the chemistry on stage so we wanted to do it again, perhaps get some special guests and make it even bigger. We’re really looking forward to the show at Chan’s, the band is just fabulous and we all have such great chemistry with each other.
RD: It sounds like it’s going to be a wonderful time. After the show at Chan's, what are your plans for the next few months?
ET: I’m going to be releasing another single, the last one I released was on Mother’s Day called “Mama I Love You” and I haven’t released anything since then so my next release is called “Let Me Be Me”. I don’t have the specific date yet, it’ll probably be in a couple months, maybe three months because I’m waiting for it to get mastered. Within the next three months or less it’ll be released, I love it. It’s kind of like an old school bluesy singer-songwriter style and I’m working on a couple collaborations with Alan Evans.
‘
RD: Oh, sweet. He’s great.
ET: Yeah, I love Alan Evans. I wrote the lyrics and melodies for a blues number he had and he just sent me a funk one to write to as well so I’m working on that now. I also did a cover of Van Morrison’s “Into The Mystic”, which is actually kind of cool. After Idol, one of the engineers from the sessions we were doing at Interscope Records really liked my voice so we kept in touch over the years. Right when Idol was done, he had me come into the studio to record two songs as a duet and I chose “Desperado” by The Eagles and “Into The Mystic” by Van Morrison. He randomly found and uncovered one of the recordings, which was “Into The Mystic”, so he decided to get an all-star band together in L.A. and re-recorded the whole instrumental track of it.
I’m re-doing the vocals and we’re going to release that under his label within the next two to five months. One more thing, I’m going to be moving back to Charleston in May but I’ll be back-and-forth and playing.
