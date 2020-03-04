It could be filmmaking, writing, music, visual art or anything else, but when there’s a viable creative medium, there’s a good chance that a community will be there to support it. When a part of that community passes away, it can leave a void that will never be filled. That’s how it has been for people who knew the Providence artistic dynamo Erik Narwhal, whose real last name was Marzocchi, since he passed away from a brain hemorrhage on March 7 of last year.
He was a skilled pianist who lead the rock act Erik Narwhal & The Manatees for over 20 years while opening for legends like Cheap Trick, Richie Havens, Susan Tedeschi and Peter Wolf from The J. Geils Band. He also acted in the locally made films “Bigger Than The Man,” “Goldie’s Move,” “International Stink Bomb” and “The Marriage Race” with Pawtucket native and filmmaker Brett Davey.
On March 8, there will be a celebration of Narwhal’s life and legacy at The Met on 1005 Main St. in Pawtucket.
Students from the Attleboro and North Providence branches of School Of Rock, South County ska band The Indestructibles, local classic rock cover staples The Senders and The Manatees will be performing with an All-Star jam closing out the show. Davey will also be one of the emcees of the event. In fact, he was introduced to Narwhal’s music and antics decades ago at the old Met Cafe in Providence.
“He would stand on the bar and sing,” Davey recalls. “He would make up songs on the spot about audience members and tell stories that lived in the gray zone between reality and fantasy. Every single show brought something different and I think that's why people kept coming to see him for so long. His whole persona was an act, but in real life he was a dedicated family man and an inspirational music teacher in the Providence school system. There were two Eriks, Erik Narwhal and Erik Marzocchi.”
“While he loved attention and loved to perform, he was happiest at home surrounded by loved ones or in a classroom introducing kids to the world of music.,”He adds. “That was the real Erik.”
Because of Narwhal’s career as a music educator, the memorial concert will raise money for instrumental music education and scholarships for students attending Providence Public Schools. The organizing committee for the event includes his wife Nora, his sister Deana Marzocchi and longtime bandmate Tim Quiqley among others.
“Erik started playing piano as a teen and learned first-hand how music could change one's life,” Davey mentions. “There is no greater way to honor his legacy than by raising money so students can also experience the magic of music.”
