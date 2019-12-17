PROVIDENCE — Few of us know much about writing for television, but most of us understand pressure and competition in the workplace.
So it’s interesting, but not crucial, that Lucia, the protagonist in playwright Tanya Saracho’s compelling “Fade,” at Trinity Rep, is a television writer. Even if we don’t know the industry, we know the situation.
But Saracho wants us to take our understanding a couple steps further, to issues like stereotyping, assuming, judging – stuff we do without realizing it, possibly even denying we do it.
Lucia does it, too, so she lights a spark of introspection in us. But she’s also vivacious, funny, high-strung, self-absorbed and human.
Her counterweight, and the only other character in the play, is Abel, the janitor in Lucia’s office building who does his job and keeps himself to himself.
They meet when a shelf collapses in Lucia’s office and Abel comes to put it back in place. Nervous in her new job and lonely in her new city, Los Angeles, she identifies with Abel, a Latino like herself. He’s guarded, but she’s effusive, confessing she fears she’s just the “diversity hire” and not equipped for the job.
They connect as she comes to rely on him for information about the local community. With time, Abel opens up, but Lucia rarely shuts up. Their alliance evolves, always unfolding in plausible, natural and well-observed scenes, until the point when their different expectations get in the way.
Both the writing and the execution at Trinity Rep make this production meaningful, must-see theater. The playwright knows of what she writes: She has been a television writer since 2013 for shows including “Girls” and “How to Get Away with Murder,” and last year created and became the showrunner of “Vida,” on Starz. She also was born in Mexico, like Lucia.
That experience, coupled with a wealth of writing talent and an ear for natural-sounding dialogue, contribute to scenes that feel as though they were taken from real life.
As Lucia, Elia Saldana delivers that dialogue as if the words were her own. She plays Lucia as a whirlwind of nerves, ambition, and intensity. She’s always moving, reacting, posing, but all those actions are in service to her character’s personality. Her performance is fascinating.
As Abel, Daniel Duque-Estrada brings heart to the play, in the sense of relatable emotion and because his experience with Lucia becomes the crux of the story. Just because he and Lucia are both Latino, they’re as different as any two randomly encountered people. Abel, in fact, is the one to point that out, to challenge Lucia’s assumptions. Their relationship, however, grows, until circumstances change its course.
Director Tatyana-Marie Carlo, an experienced director soon to graduate from the Brown/Trinity Rep MFA program in directing, leads the two-person cast with insight and empathy for the characters and their motivations. There are thoughtful points made, but the production also has audiences laughing, and at one point on opening night, cheering a comeback from one of the characters.
“Fade” is an interesting, contemporary story, well told at Trinity Rep, never didactic, but with meaning to contemplate once the final scene dissolves.
Performances of “Fade” continue through Jan. 5 at Trinity Repertory Theater, 201 Washington St. Tickets are available at the box office in the theater, by calling (401) 351-4242 or online at www.trinityrep.com.
