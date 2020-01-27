PROVIDENCE — Few Broadway scores are as instantly recognizable as the one for “Fiddler on the Roof.” Just a few notes and we’re singing along: “Tradition! Tra-di-tion!
Maite Uzal knows the music well. She remembers acting out the songs with her dad, at home in Madrid, Spain, in her pajamas before bedtime.
What she didn’t know that years later she would be performing those songs on stages across the United States as part of a nationally touring production of the venerable musical, which stops in February at the Providence Performing Arts Center.
Although the musical opened on Broadway in 1964, its story of people facing personal and political upheaval is timeless. Set in pre-revolutionary Russia at about the turn of the 20th century, the story is sweetly humorous with a serious undertone.
Tevye, a poor milkman, is trying to maintain the traditions of his Jewish religion and culture as outside influences bring change. Not only do his older daughters want to marry for love rather than by paternal arrangement, but the political climate is threatening; the Tsar is evicting Jews from their homes in the Pale of Settlement, virtually the only region they are permitted to live.
Uzal plays Tevye’s wife, Golde, a woman with a sharp tongue but an unwavering love for her husband and their five daughters. “Golde goes through comedy, tragedy, and everything in between,” Uzal said during a phone call from a stop in Seattle.
She’s been in the role since the tour launched in 2017 but said, “It’s like a recipe you like; you never get tired of it.”
Uzal noted that she had wanted to be an actor since childhood and for years was part of an amateur theater group in Madrid.
“But my family associated acting with a somewhat unstable life,” she said. “They wanted me to be a lawyer.” So she earned a degree in law and international affairs at Universidad Pontificia Comillas, specializing in litigation and arbitration, and practiced law for 27 years.
“But my passion for acting always was there,” she said, and when she couldn’t ignore it any longer, she enrolled in the musical theater conservatory program at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City.
“It was hard on my family,” she admitted, not just leaving law but also leaving home. “If I had kids, I don’t know what I’d do” in a similar situation. “But we’ve sorted it out now, and they understand it was what was best for me.” Although her father died six years ago, Uzal says her mother has seen her in Los Angeles and expects she will see “Fiddler” when it stops in Boston.
Uzal is unfazed by the rigors of traveling and performing multiple shows in a week. “I’m doing what I love. Having spent so many years not doing it, I’m getting the opportunity to do a job I like – and see the whole country, including places I might never go to otherwise. I loved Tucson; I loved Boise.”
Before this tour, she worked in regional theaters and in New York City. One of the latter performances, as a controversial Syrian princess in “La Gran Semiramis” by Cristobal de Virues, earned her a Latin ACE Award (Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York) and a HOLA (Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors) Award.
Does she ever miss practicing law?
“Not at all,” Uzal said emphatically. “I can’t stress that enough.”
The North American tour of “Fiddler on the Roof” plays Feb. 11-16 at the Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St. Tickets start at $38 and are available at the box office in the theater, by calling (401) 421-ARTS (2787) or online at ppacri.org.
