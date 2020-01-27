Olivia Gjurich, Yehezkel Lazarov and the cast of Fiddler on the Roof. The North American tour of “Fiddler on the Roof” plays Feb. 11-16 at the Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St. Tickets start at $38 and are available at the box office in the theater, by calling (401) 421-ARTS (2787) or online at ppacri.org.