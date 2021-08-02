By ROB DUGUAY
The music festival season is back in full force after a year in hibernation due to COVID-19. In Rhode Island, the positive feeling of live music in an outdoor setting is surely bringing us back to normalcy. We’ve had festivals take place all over the state so far this summer with a couple more on the way, one of those is FloodFest that’ll be happening once again at Little Rhody Vasa Park in Foster on August 14 at 12pm. This edition has another stacked lineup featuring Boston jazzy funk rock act SixFoxWhiskey, Providence instrumental funk dynamos Slurp, local jam band Oblivious Fools, Connecticut blues & soul artist Greg Sherrod, local rock trio The Infinite Groove and New England country artist Nick Bosse with his backing band The Northern Roots. Another act that will be on the bill is Back Rhodes, a country-rock band from Northern Rhode Island who have become a staple of the festival over the past few years.
I recently had a talk with Back Rhodes vocalist and guitarist Jesse Desorcy about performing on TV a few months ago, putting a new EP out, performing gigs and why folks should come to FloodFest.
Rob Duguay: 2021 started off pretty big for you with you competing on The Voice on NBC back in March. How was the experience of being a part of it?
Jesse Desorcy: For me, that experience was once in a lifetime. I don’t think I’m going to go back on the show because it was out of my comfort zone to say the least but, you know, it was a huge exposure. I don’t think I would have gotten that kind of exposure anywhere else, it was just awesome to be honest.
RD: I’m glad you got to enjoy it. You also released the EP Eighty-Five Sharp later that month, where did you record it and did you have a specific vision going into making it or were you just trying to get some songs out there that you had for a long time that weren’t recorded yet?
JD: With Eighty-Five Sharp, I had always wanted to make and record some music independently from Back Rhodes. After The Voice, we were still in quarantine and I had some time on my hands so five of the songs on the record I had written all of them within a month through the winter. I set myself up at home, I had always struggled with writing in the past but it was a fun process actually. I recorded it with a friend of mine in the basement and I sent it to No Boundaries Studios in North Kingstown for the mixing and everything. I’m super proud of how it came out considering how I set it up for myself.
RD: It’s cool that you were able to get it done in such a short amount of time.
JD: Yeah, definitely.
RD: Speaking of Back Rhodes, you guys have been the consistent act during FloodFest every August for the past few years so do you and the band have any role in putting together the lineup or does someone else handle that?
JD: Obviously we’re a big part of the music community up in Northern Rhode Island. Our good friend Kyle Hardendorf runs the festival, he puts everything together and gets the bands. We were actually supposed to take this year off, he’s tried putting us on every other year and when he does we’re usually headlining which is great. He was putting together the list for this year and he asked me for suggestions for bands and I recommended my buddy Nick Bosse & The Northern Roots to play and SixFoxWhiskey. Once he told me that he had gotten both those bands, I asked him if Back Rhodes could open the day so we could enjoy the rest of the day with all of the music.
There’s so much talent at the festival and the kicker this year is that it’s my 30th birthday party. This year’s festival is the same day as my birthday.
RD: Awesome, that’s fantastic. Outside of the band you also play solo at a lot of restaurants and bars around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. How would you describe the atmosphere of these gigs in this post-pandemic world we’ve entered this summer?
JD: I will say that the people who are coming out to the gigs have been great and every gig has been spectacular this year. Whether they’re acoustic, folk or with Back Rhodes, everyone who has come to the gigs has been very appreciative of the music and just to be out again. That goes both ways, even if it’s not a full bar or a full venue I got a smile on my face the whole time because I’m enjoying it as much as the people there are and I missed it as much as they did. It’s a big party and everyone is happy to be there.
RD: That’s great to hear. You just mentioned that this year’s FloodFest is going to be your 30th birthday party, but for anybody who doesn’t know who you are and doesn’t know about the occasion, what’s a good reason for them to hit up the festival?
JD: If you like to dance and have fun, there’s going to be food and drinks and the bands are absolutely out of this world. There’s some big talent coming through and it’s a great day that’s been going on for years now. I’m thankful to be part of it with everybody and if you like fun, you want to come out of your house then come out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.