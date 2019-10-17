It’s not everyday that a band from another country comes to Pawtucket, but that’s what is happening at the News Cafe on 43 Broad St. on Oct. 19. From the French port city of Brest, Avenir will be gracing the venue’s checkered floors with an energetic punk style accented by dark synths and fuzzy bass lines. Providence sludge rock trio Towanda, Boston alt-electro act AD.UL.T and new locals Electric Blankets will be rounding out the bill. It promises to be an ideal evening for anyone who enjoys abstract and heavy sounds. I had a talk with Roberta Solène from the band about touring America for the first time, Brest’s cultural significance and what people can expect from their performance.
Rob Duguay: How would you describe the music scene in Brest?
Roberta Solène: Well, Brest is a small city. Nevertheless, we are lucky to have a lot of cultural activities. Traditionally, it’s a punk rock haven along with the city’s history of being destroyed during the second world war and it being a port city. That makes it a popular place for people to hang out at and live in. With the scene, there’s rap, rock, techno, electro, new wave and a bunch of other kinds of music happening at the same time. We have a lot of alternative organisations, which allows accessibility to a lot of things while mixing different perspectives. It’s definitely not boring.
RD: Brest sounds like a wonderful place. With it being the band’s first time playing America, what are some of your thoughts on the country?
RS: We are so excited. We can’t wait to start eating hot dogs, meet American people, walk in the streets as if we were in a movie and drive a big car in the rocky neighborhoods of the many cities we’ll be in. It’s pretty much going to be an exotism of life for us while discovering parts of the country beyond this frightening political atmosphere.
RD: Rhode Island actually has a special kind of hot dog that’s referred to as a New York System wiener.
RS: Oh really?
RD: Yeah, it comes with meat sauce, onions and mustard. Just make sure to get three all the way with a coffee milk, it’s customary around these parts.
RS: We’ll definitely have to try that.
RD: I highly suggest it. Back in 2018, Avenir released the album Nous ne Sommes Plus Vierges et nous Avons Raté nos Examens, which translates to English as “We Are No More Virgins and We Missed Our Exams.” Where was the album made and what’s the meaning behind the title?
RS: It was made in a small part of the world, in the house of a caffeine addicted friend with two microphones, three cables and lot of coffee and strong alcohol for the voice. The album title answered to the title of the first album which comes from the front page of a “Paris Match” magazine dated of 1969 in a special political context. Those girls were opposite to the hippie culture and proclaimed that they prefer stay virgins, succeed in their exams and date short haired boys. We found it funny, because it was four girls of Brest like us but ,of course, not at all like us. We expect to make our third album after the tour.and we don’t have yet a title, any idea?
RD: Maybe make a trend out of looking up old and weird magazine articles?
RS: Perhaps.
RD: What can people expect when they see Avenir perform live at the News Cafe on Oct. 19?
RS: We’re a band with no influences and people will quickly realize that when they come to the show.
