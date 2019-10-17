It’s not everyday that a band from another country comes to Pawtucket, but that’s what is happening at the News Cafe on 43 Broad St. on Oct. 19. From the French port city of Brest, Avenir, above, will be gracing the venue’s checkered floors with an energetic punk style accented by dark synths and fuzzy bass lines. Providence sludge rock trio Towanda, Boston alt-electro act AD.UL.T and new locals Electric Blankets will be rounding out the bill. It promises to be an ideal evening for anyone who enjoys abstract and heavy sounds.