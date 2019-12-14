WARWICK — Frank Capra’s heart-warming movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” has become a classic for the holiday season in the years since its 1946 release on the silver screen.
Sixty years after that debut, playwright Joe Landry adapted the screenplay to become “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” and the production now at the Sandra Feinstein Gamm Theatre is doing a wonderful job with both elements: the original story and the “radio presentation.”
The idea is that the folks at a 1940s radio station are giving a live reading of the script over the airwaves. A handful of actors give voice to all the characters in the story, accompanied by a Foley artist who makes the sounds, from closing doors to the tinkle of a bell signifying that an angel has earned wings.
As the entire “Wonderful Life” story is told, “commercials” periodically interrupt the telling, along with holiday messages submitted to the radio station. This creates opportunities to localize the production; for example, the radio station is WGAM in Warwick. The cast also addresses the audience directly as “radio personalities,” and leads Christmas caroling.
That’s all fun, but what’s really important is that the story comes across with all its warmth, humor, hope and redemption intact, and at The Gamm/WGAM, it does. The director, Damon Kiely, chair of performance for The Theater School at DePaul University in Chicago, writes in the program that growing up, he watched the Capra film “non-stop.”
Tony Estrella, the Gamm’s artistic director, is an authentic George Bailey, an optimistic young man drawn in to a job he never wanted, as owner of his family’s community-minded but financially precarious building and loan business. We know George’s dreams of getting out of Bedford Falls are doomed, but Estrella makes George’s decision about doing what’s right, his anger at his greedy nemesis Henry Potter, and even his despondency, feel of the moment.
Growling the role of greedy Mr. Potter is Fred Sullivan Jr., who also brings a goofy innocence to Clarence Odbody, the angel sent to save George from his darkest intentions.
Madeleine Lambert comes up with distinct personalities as George’s wife, Mary Hatch, and his mother, Rose Bailey, as does Richard Noble as the feckless Billy Bailey and others.
Despite billing as an audio program, these and other actors in multiple roles – an exuberant Jeff Church, a charming Lynsey Ford and Emily Turtle, who accompanies the show on piano and acts as the radio announcer, are fun to watch. Their faces are expressive, and there is lots of activity on stage as they take turns stepping up to the old-fashioned microphones. D.J. Potter doesn’t say a word, but he’s always interesting to watch as he creates the sound effects.
The detailed set also gives audiences lots to look at as they listen. The furnishings, the equipment and even the upright piano evoke the 1940s, as do the full skirts and three-piece suits worn by the actors.
In this production, a “radio broadcast” is something to be seen as well as heard. It’s a satisfying sojourn with our better angels.
Performances of “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” continue only through Dec. 22 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd. Tickets are $45 adults, $20 children/students, and available by phone at (401) 723-4266 or online at gammtheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.