For the past few weeks, the River Island Art Park on Bernon Street in Woonsocket has been the city’s center for live music. This is because of the Levitt AMP Woonsocket Music Series, which has been presented by NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley since its inception in 2018. Along with being a family-friendly experience, it’s also an inclusive gathering space for the local community with talented bands and musicians exhibiting their craft. One of these bands is the Brooklyn rock & roll trio Girls On Grass, who will be performing as part of the series on August 4. Providence soul and R&B artist Alexus Lee is going to be opening up the show followed by a Bollywood dance performance tutorial coordinated by Geri’s Bluffing Boutique with it all starting at 6pm.
I had a talk with vocalist & guitarist Barbara Endes ahead of the gig about how Girls On Grass started, what the music scene in Brooklyn is like these days, having a history of performing in Rhode Island and aiming to finish recording some new tunes in the near future.
Rob Duguay: What’s the story behind you, drummer Nancy Polstein and bassist Dave Mandl starting Girls On Grass? Have you all known each other for a long time or did the band start in a different way?
Barbara Endes: We actually met when I was doing a project and Nancy was doing other projects. I met Nancy through the music scene in Brooklyn and I saw her play with Spike Priggen and his Gowanus All-Stars group, which is a great country rock combo. I just thought she was great and at the time I was playing in a more old-timey, close harmony country quartet and I was feeling a little restless because I was writing songs that were a little too hard for that other group. I actually bugged Nancy’s boyfriend at another show and asked if she was available, he said “You can ask” and so I did. We started hanging out and it was just the two of us woodshedding.
I was practicing writing certain types of songs with her and over time I gained some confidence in bandleading with a six-string guitar while playing rock & roll. Then we found Dave through a mutual friend, he was looking to get back into bass in a band after taking some time off from that so we plucked him out of his own exile. It started with the three of us and then we recruited my friend Sean Eden, who I played with in another band from New Jersey called Elk City and they’re great. Sean played lead guitar with us during the first few years and he’s phenomenal, are you familiar with the band Luna?
RD: Yes I am.
BE: Yeah, so I guess you could call him their second guitarist. I think at the time Luna was on hiatus, they split up and stopped playing for a while so Sean started playing with Elk City and then he agreed to play with our band. When we recorded our first full-length record, Sean played on it and there’s a lot of great psychedelic, far out guitar stuff on that thanks to him. Nancy and I started playing together back in October of 2014 and then we played our first show the following year.
RD: Going back to being in a trio now after being in a quartet, you’re doing both the rhythm and lead parts on guitar. Do you feel that you have to be more inventive and you have to play around a little bit when you’re either performing live or writing new material versus sticking to the rhythm side of your instrument?
BE: It’s definitely more challenging, but it’s also more fun in a way. I do miss Sean a lot because he brought so much to the band, we also had another guitar player named David Weiss in the band for a while and I would say that we both shared lead guitar duties. He was certainly more of a lead player but we would support each other when we would do the lead parts. Now that David is not in the band anymore, I have a lot more on my plate and it was kind of a difficult transition. For a little while, I had to render some of the songs as much as I could with one guitar and there are songs that we still don’t play because I haven’t quite figured out how to manage those songs or modify them.
I think some of the other ones are even better now with one guitar because they really make Dave and Nancy shine as a rhythm section. It gives them more space and when you have two guitar players in a band that can put a bass player in a spot where they’re being held back. Now Dave has more room to stretch out, but the thing for me that’s very challenging is singing while playing leads. I think I’m getting better at it and people have been responding to it well, so that makes me happy. Honestly, one of the huge advantages of being a trio is that it makes everything easier with scheduling, touring and writing.
We’re more focused on each of our contributions and everything is tighter. I hope we can still bring across all the songs in our catalog close enough to what they are on our recordings, but our current lineup really has a lot to do with touring. David wasn’t able to tour with us in the way that we like to do things, so we just decided that we were going to do a weeklong tour as a trio and we’ve never looked back. This was in 2019 before COVID shut all of us down.
RD: Speaking of COVID, how much has Brooklyn changed over the past few years since the coronavirus broke out back in 2020?
BE: I would say that it resulted in a big turnover of venues. It was really stressful, practice space and roommate situations got really crazy during COVID. We struggled to hang on to our space, we were actually paying for it while not being able to use it for six months but we ended up being able to negotiate with our landlord and keep it. After things slowly started to open up again, we really had to scramble to find people to keep the practice space open. For the behind the scenes stuff, I think it was tough to hang on to it.
People probably don’t think much about it, but finding a place to rehearse in a place like Brooklyn without going broke is kind of difficult. Very few of us have basements, we’re all living in apartments so that was tough. Then a bunch of places closed, but other ones have opened up, especially in Bushwick. Actually, one nice outcome throughout the city is that the venues that didn’t close put a lot of time and money into renovations, so there’s been some improvement in that regard. We have a lot of friends based in Brooklyn who lost out on a lot of tours that were already booked.
We had a recording project that we started right before COVID and we each have day jobs, so we weren’t affected as much as musicians who don’t have day jobs and they do music full time. Both our jobs and our band limped along for a while and then we started rehearsing on Nancy’s roof here and there, which was in late 2020.
RD: It sounds like you and The Beatles have something in common.
BE: Yeah (laughs), I guess so. I think the music industry in general is still struggling following COVID and I know there’s a lot of music fans who are still reluctant to go back. Maybe they’re the more casual fans who are reluctant to go back and see shows, the more hardcore fans have been going to shows for a long time now and are back at it. I do think there’s a reduction in the number of people going to see live music, which affects all of us, but everything is a little different. It’s just like the other parts of life, I guess.
RD: I totally agree. What are your thoughts on playing Woonsocket? Is this going to be your first time playing Rhode Island?
BE: It will be our first time in Woonsocket. However, we have been to Rhode Island a bunch of times in the Narragansett area. Some years ago we were connected somehow with Dan Ferguson, who does a radio show at WRIU.
RD: Oh yeah, the Boudin Barndance. I’ve listened to it a few times.
BE: Yeah, he also puts on a really great small festival every summer called Swamp Stomp. We’ve played that festival five times now and we’ve also done some house shows at Dan’s place. He’s got a phenomenal scene there and he’s great, we’ve been so lucky to be connected to that community and there’s really no other comparable situation yet for Girls On Grass. We’ve been able to get out of New York City and go to various places, but the one place we’ve continued to go back to is Rhode Island to be booked on Dan’s festival. We’ve played with a bunch of my bonafide heroes such as The Sadies, The Mekons, The Waco Brothers and Amy Rigby.
These are legends in the alt-country scene and we’ve been so fortunate to be a part of it. I don’t know how much carryover there is between that scene and Woonsocket, but I hope that we’re able to bring some folks out. We’re really grateful for the opportunity, we haven’t played that many free outdoor concerts. In fact, I don’t know if we’ve done any of them but it looks like a really great setting.
RD: It’s a very cool spot, I’ve been to it a few times. What are Girls On Grass’ plans for the rest of the year after the upcoming show?
BE: I’d like to continue to advance the recording sessions we started earlier this year. We started recording a four-song EP that might turn into a full-length record. We’re not sure yet but we are eager to put something out soon, so in the midst of playing a ton of shows and doing some guest spots I’m trying to find time to keep that thing moving forward. We’re kind of in the final arrangements, there’s some more tracking to do and then we’re going to figure out when to release the record. I’m really excited to put out some new music because we haven’t released anything since 2020 and that’s a long time.
