PROVIDENCE – “A Christmas Carol” is the first in-person performance at Trinity Repertory Company in 20 months – cause for the first round of applause at Wednesday’s press opening night.
This is Trinity’s 45th iteration of Charles Dickens’ novella, and folks who have seen multiple productions know that discovering how different directors, casts and designers interpret the familiar tale, of ghostly visits that transform Ebenezer Scrooge, is like opening presents: Thrilled by some things, less so for others.
This year’s favorite things – a reference to a song that director and resident company member Joe Wilson Jr. works into the production – include memorable performances, lovely vocals and an interesting mix of costumes.
Missing, at least for this “gift recipient,” is some of the spirit-lifting joy of previous year’s productions.
In program notes, Wilson states that Dickens wrote “A Christmas Carol” as “a piece of political writing. Charles Dickens was making a statement about the way that we treat the poor.” That discussion that continues today, making the 1843 tale worth re-telling in 2021.
Wilson’s messaging is subtle, often as much about pauses as what’s said. When the Ghost of Christmas Past shows Scrooge the celebration Fezziwig hosted for his workers and apprentices, Scrooge realizes, “The happiness he gives is quite as great as if it cost a fortune.” The pause that follows adds emphasis.
Happier moments come, of course, in Scrooge’s Christmas morning awakening. Timothy Crowe is spot-on portraying his character’s grumpy bluster and disdain, and just as perfect in his relief to have survived the Ghosts’ visits and for the opportunity to mend his ways.
Ricardo Pitts-Wiley is an appropriately anguished Jacob Marley and then he’s all business as the nefarious Old Joe, buying good stolen from Scrooge’s lodgings and, indeed, his body.
The ebullient standout is Stephen Thorne as a red-coated, sequined Ghost of Christmas Present. The actor makes good use of his gift for physical comedy, but switches easily to serious moments – a balance that has been a hallmark of entire productions.
Kenisha Kelly’s costumes are a creative mix of period looks and less specific styles. The Ghost of Christmas Past, played with great attitude by Ava Gaudet, is a cross between Wonder Woman and an angel. The women partying at Scrooge’s nephew’s home are garbed in jewel-toned holiday finery.
Trinity’s “Carol” always has had lots of music, and many of the songs from Richard Cumming’s original score are sampled this year along with some additions, including a jazzy rendition of “Pennies from Heaven.” An abundance of trained vocalists in the cast and top-notch musicians as accompanists make beautiful music; choreography by Taavon Gamble is well executed and fun to watch.
All three elements – vocals, instrumentals and dances – are worth the spotlight; however, the song-and-dance numbers tend to interrupt the storytelling and slow down the performance.
Wilson’s approach to “A Christmas Carol” well may be rooted in the fact that the present day feels pretty serious.
As an organization, Trinity Rep has spent the past year working on being equitable and inclusive and has created a new position; Monique Austin of Woonsocket now is director of equity, diversity, inclusion and anti-racism.
Trinity has published in the program an “audience agreement” aimed at making everyone feel welcome, just as Scrooge does at the end of this year’s “Carol,” when he invites the Cratchits, his nephew and others into his home.
The scene was followed by lengthy applause, which Thorne, acknowledging the audience from the stage, allowed to run on “because we missed it so much.”
Nice to be back.
Performances of “A Christmas Carol” continue through Jan. 2 in the Elizabeth and Malcolm Chace Theater at Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St. Tickets start at $27 and are available online at trinityrep.com/carol or by contacting the ticket office at (401) 351-4242.
The live show is being filmed and will be available for streaming on demand from Dec. 6-Jan. 16. Buy tickets for the virtual production at trinityrep.com/carol.
