Turn on your local classic rock radio station, and one of the bands you’re bound to hear is Grand Funk Railroad. There’s a case to be made that the act from Flint, Michigan is one of the most important rock bands of the ‘70s. Their hits, which include “Some Kind of Wonderful”, “The Loco-Motion”, “I’m Your Captain (Closer to Home)” and “We’re an American Band”, definitely back this claim. That latter single is actually ringing in a certain anniversary in 2023, which the current lineup of drummer and vocalist Don Brewer, bassist Mel Schacher, guitarist and vocalist Max Carl, lead guitarist Bruce Kulick and keyboardist Tim Cashion are touring in celebration of. This expedition will be rolling through the area on June 9 when the band takes the stage at the event center within Bally’s Twin River on 100 Twin River Road in Lincoln at 8pm.
Brewer and I had a talk ahead of the show about that particular single, alternating on lead and backing vocals, singing and playing drums at the same time and his proudest accomplishment as one of the founding members of Grand Funk Railroad.
Rob Duguay: This year marks 50 years since the release of Grand Funk Railroad’s hit single “We’re an American Band”.
Don Brewer: Who would have thunk it? (laughs)
RD: Yeah, and the song itself is a bit autobiographical with you singing about playing poker with blues legend Freddie King, touring through Little Rock, Arkansas and a particular night where four groupies snuck into a hotel you guys were staying at. What would you say inspired this lyrical direction with this stream of consciousness approach and things being more specific than the usual vagueness that’s in a rock song?
DB: The inspiration for the song came from the fact that FM radio had gone from the underground to becoming commercial and we needed to come up with hit records. That was one part of it, the other part was that we were being sued by our former manager, Terry Knight, who had taken all of our money and he was suing us over the name while suing every city we were playing in. We were flying into Phoenix to play a show on this tour we were on and the thought for that line “We’re coming to your town, we’ll help you party it down” came to mind. I sat down with my little Martin acoustic guitar, did some two-finger chords and came up with some chord changes. Along with the line, I put down all of these other things about hanging out all night with Freddie King playing poker, playing Little Rock, “Sweet sweet Connie” and these stories that were happening on this tour.
I didn’t come up with the tagline until one day when it just dawned on me that we’re an American band, which sang really well. It happened when I was jamming the song, so that’s where it came from.
RD: What are your thoughts on the single’s legacy when it comes to the importance of Grand Funk’s career and being part of the entire rock & roll lexicon?
DB: I think it’s great. I never dreamed it, back in the ‘70s we were just looking for a hit record that would get us through the next year. To know that we’ve gone on for five decades is pretty astounding, four generations of people know the words to our hit songs and there are the other folks that know the deeper cuts like “Foot Stompin’ Music” and “Rock & Roll Soul”. I’m honored, I really am.
RD: That’s great to hear. Since Max Carl from 38 Special joined the band back in 2000, the both of you have alternated on lead and backing vocals for various songs. How does this dynamic work between the both of you?
DB: The songs that I wrote and I sing on the original recordings, those are the ones I’m going to sing. There are a couple other ones that I’m singing as well, but in general, Max is the lead guy and his voice is more suited to the stuff that Mark Farner used to do because he just has that range. My range is more narrow, lower and rougher, which works for my songs but not necessarily on some of the other stuff, so that’s how we come up with that. As far as harmonies go, it depends on whether Max takes the upper part and I take the root note and Tim Cashion often comes in with a part as well, so we just work it out with whose voice sounds best for which part in the harmony range.
RD: Playing drums and singing at the same time is a rare thing to see along with being very difficult to pull off, so how hard was it for you at first to do both of these things at the same time?
DB: Fortunately, I came up in bands where I was always one of the singers. When I first started playing drums, I was singing as I was playing so I never really had to learn how to do both at the same time, it was just what I did. I suppose that if I would have been a drummer for 10 years and then somebody asked me to sing, that would have been a problem. Since I came up doing it all at once and I learned all of it at the same time, it came naturally to me. I never really had to think about it.
RD: What would you say is your proudest accomplishment with Grand Funk Railroad since starting the band with Mark Farner and Mel Schacher back in 1969?
DB: That we’re still going over 50 years later. I’m kind of the active manager and I’m really proud of the fact that this band has been able to go on for this long. We’re still selling out places and we’re still exciting four generations of people, that is astounding to me and that’s what I’m proud of.
