It’s been a bit since Harvey Garbage started out as the garage rock tinged singer-songwriter moniker of Pawtucket native Cody James during the latter half of the 2010s. Now it’s become a full-fledged band with Mikey Apples on drums and a rotating cast of bassists. The act has progressed in a way that harks back humble beginnings while embracing a rhythmic, poetic and at times catchy take on rock & roll. James’ lyrics have a unique prose to them while also possessing a pop quality. His guitar playing is reminiscent of an acoustic guitar jacked up with fuzzy amplification while Apples’ drumming holds the rest together at a feverish pace.
Harvey Garbage’s latest EP, Two Fools, that came out on April 21 could be their best release yet. The production courtesy of Chris Devona, who also handled the mixing while Carl Saff did the mastering, gives the record a quality that sets it apart from the band’s earlier material. There’s also a lot of things at play with Apples also playing tambourine, cowbell and glockenspiel while Amelia Rose from the Providence garage rock trio Cherry Pit contributes on backing vocals. It shows James reaching new heights as a songwriter and there’s a consistent amount of substance in each song that never fades away. There’s also a ton of intensity that weaves in and out of the smooth chemistry James and Rose have while alternating on singing duties.
“The sound and aesthetic on this EP is what Harvey Garbage was and is, all along: this jester act balancing between skronk & grace”, James says about the vision behind the record. “I only had an acoustic to work with at the time, which I feel drove us out of that garage rock shtick and into more of an eclectic headspace. Mikey and I hammered through these songs and others as a duo for ourselves, for once. I think that can be taken from it and shared. Chris Devona made it the easiest sort of session you can hope for while Amelia lent a hand vocally. It all just went real smooth.”
“I feel like these tracks are a better representation of us as a unit,” Apples adds. “It took us a bit to get to this point, but here we are. Being able to be in the studio and having the ability to mold every last sound really helped make this a clearer and more thorough vision. I think it was also helpful to have that extra pair of ears, and Chris did a great job of pulling out the sounds we were looking for from our hyper gobbledygook explanations of what we were hearing in our heads. Dude's got the patience of a saint.”
With a deep tone coming from the guitars, “Bob Kaufman Bail Fund” is a punk homage to the San Francisco beat poet who was a staple of the oral tradition from the late ‘50s until the mid-’80s. “Tiny Guidance” is a ballad that has hints of country in it that exclaims hope and love for the city of Providence. Another tribute to a poet is “Dear Berrigan, Hello”, a fuzzy number that praises the hedonistic livestyle of the Providence bard Ted Berrigan. The amplification on this track is definitely noticeable from the first note onward. Passionate love is exclaimed in “Sure As Shit (Enuf Is)” with James screaming his lungs out during the chorus while Rose accents it with her singing in the background.
Folks can stream and buy Harvey Garbage’s Two Fools EP off of their Bandcamp page at harveygarbage.bandcamp.com. It’s not your typical rock & roll record, but it’s one that tells stories, gives a bit of history and conveys an abundance of prose.
