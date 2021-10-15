Everybody who has been born within the past 50 years has most likely grown up with Sesame Street. Characters from the television program including Big Bird, Oscar The Grouch, Mr. Snuffleupagus, Elmo, Bert & Ernie and many others have become household names since its inception in 1969. What folks around Rhode Island might not realize is that the educational children’s show has a local connection due to Providence jazz musician Mike Renzi. He was Sesame Street’s music director from 2000 – 2009 while also leading the Mike Renzi Trio and having a status as one of the most reputable pianists in jazz. On September 29, Renzi sadly passed away and his legacy will be honored at Chan’s on 267 Main Street in Woonsocket as part of a homecoming show on October 16 at 8pm.
Along with being an integral part of Sesame Street for nearly a decade, Renzi also collaborated with the likes of Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, Don Was, Liza Minelli and many others. Even after his passing, his contemporaries are still astounded by his fantastic resume.
“I first met and sang with Mike just after I graduated from the University Of Rhode Island,” says Daryl Sherman who will be headlining the upcoming homecoming concert. “I moved to New York City in 1974 and he followed a couple of years later, quickly making his mark early on accompanying and recording with the likes of Peggy Lee, Mel Torme, most recently, Tony Bennett plus composing and playing for Sesame Street. Mike was an extraordinarily generous human being. I can’t boast all that, but I’ve been so lucky to continue my career performing and recording mostly in New York but also internationally with the finest musicians who inspire me. These almost annual homecoming events have an extended family feeling to them.”
Joining Sherman on stage will be bassist Jay Leonhart, guitarist Gray Sargent, tenor saxophonist Harry Allen and special guest vocalist Jean McKenna O’Donnell, who Sherman considers to be her first role model.
“My dad Sammy inaugurated the first jazz series at Chan’s with Jean, who was my first live singing mentor,” Sherman says. “Her recordings with her renowned brother Dave McKenna on piano were a constant presence in our family household. Jean has been performing mostly around New England and her most recent album Full Circle features Mike’s superb arrangements on piano. Around 1982, some years after I’d left Rhode Island for New York City, I performed at the Newport Jazz Festival and also played that summer at the Coast Guard House in Narragansett, which is where I met Harry. He was a much touted young student at Burrillville High School and he sat in with my band where we proceeded to bring the house down.”
“He’d already been influenced by his percussionist dad and mentored by another Rhode Island tenor meister in Scott Hamilton,” She adds about Allen. “When Harry moved to New York City he quickly rose to the top echelon, with collaborations ranging from Benny Goodman to Maxine Sullivan and John Pizzarelli. Harry is so versatile he also regularly appears with the popular Brazilian jazz masters Trio De Paz.”
When it comes to how she met Leonhart and Sargent, both stories are parallel with the former having to do with her establishing her career in The Big Apple and the latter having to do with her New England roots.
“Jay was my very first bassist when I moved to New York City,” Sherman mentions. “By that time, he already was playing for Mel Torme, Lena Horne, Peggy Lee, Louie Bellson, Sting and as a first call bassist for studio sessions Jay is equally lauded as singer-songwriter with clever, quirky, heart-tugging melodies and words that weave stories. For example, one involves conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein on an airplane flight doing New York Times crossword puzzles in ink. Gray, a Boston native, has a natural feel for jazz as well as a keen aesthetic for good songs. It’s no wonder he’s been a favorite of piano legend Dave McKenna, Artie Shaw’s band with Dick Johnson and for around two decades, he was Tony Bennett’s longest tenured musician in his quartet.”
If you’re a jazz aficionado, there really isn’t a better place to be than at Chan’s this Saturday night. The amount of talent that’ll be taking the stage within the establishment will be unrivaled and it’ll also be a proper way to celebrate the legend that was and still is Mike Renzi. For information on tickets, what to order on the menu and everything else, log on to Chan’s website at chanseggrollsandjazz.com.
