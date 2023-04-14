When it comes to comedy, there are many ways to make people laugh. There’s the good old-fashioned stand-up routine, there’s the way it can be conveyed through film and there’s when it’s presented through a group of people live on stage. Both improvisational comedy and comedic hypnosis involve the latter and on April 21 at the Stadium Theatre on 28 Monument Square in Woonsocket, they’ll be forged together for a fun event. It’s known as “Hyprov” and it’s hosted by improv legend Colin Mochrie, who you might know from the long-running improv TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”, and the world-renowned hypnotist Asad Mecci. Audience participation will be very much encouraged with the show starting at 8pm.
I had a talk with both Mochrie and Mecci ahead of the event about how “Hyprov” got started, what makes it different for the both of them, major selling points for folks to attend and other things they’re doing.
Rob Duguay: First off, how long have the both of you known each other and who first had the idea to do this hypnotized improvisation show known as “Hyprov”?
Asad Mecci: I reached out to Colin through his website in 2015, just via email while outlining the show concept of combining hypnosis with improv together on stage. His longtime manager, Jeff Andrews, picked up the email, and we met and chatted about the show. I then met Colin and we put on the show at Second City’s main stage in Toronto and it was really well received. Then we developed the show further and took it out on tour. We performed at Just For Laughs in Montreal and sold it out along with performing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe twice.
After that, we launched a 60 city tour across North America and we did 70 shows off-Broadway in New York City. We just came off the first leg of a very successful Canadian national tour where we sold out 15 out of the 17 shows, so it’s kind of taking on a life of its own. It’s been really exciting because people have been really coming out in droves, it’s been great.
RD: It sounds like it’s been really exciting. Colin, as an improv comic, what makes “Hyprov" a different experience for you than what you've done in your career with “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and other improv shows? What makes it stand out for you as a creative outlet?
CM: I’ve been doing improv for over 40 years, which is a long time. I would say that most of the people I’ve worked with are professional improvisers, so when I’m working with the guys on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”, even though we’re improvising, I can tell when we’re going to head in a certain direction or if one of them is going to do a certain joke. With these people, I don’t have that because there’s no game plan for them, they’re just reacting to everything Asad and I say. If you were having a conversation with someone, you’re not going to always say “I’m going to leave this conversation here” because you’re just talking to someone. What I love about it is that it sort of takes me back to my early days of improvising where I really had to concentrate and I had to really focus on my listening while accepting what people were saying.
Some of the things they say are so far out of left field, they say things that not even the craziest improviser would say. It all comes from some strange place of truth, sometimes they’re using things from their own life and sometimes they’re just being bizarre.
‘
RD: I can see that being the case, especially since they’re regular people from the audience. Asad, as a hypnotist, what does “Hyprov” enable you to do that you haven't been able to exhibit through other avenues of your profession?
AM: I still perform my own comedy hypnosis solo show called “Hypnohype” and I made my living off of that show for a number of years for two decades. I was performing on cruise lines, at comedy clubs, on the campus of universities and various performing arts theaters. This show is really a fascinating change from my regular show in that we’re combining our art forms together with improv and hypnosis. It really goes to another level, it’s like my regular show on steroids because we got arguably the world’s greatest improviser performing with people on stage who have never met before and it’s improv at its best. With my solo hypnosis show, it’s a lot more slapstick and short improv.
This is long improv in that when the people are hypnotized, they are incapable of self-reflection because they’re disconnected. They’re no longer aware of their behavior, they’re just acting on instinct and intuition, which makes for really good improv. The crescendo of the show is that Colin is a detective who is trying to solve a case and one of our improvisers, usually the person who is the superstar out of the bunch, plays all of the different characters that Colin comes into contact with. This experiment goes on for between 12 and 20 minutes during the show and it’s amazing to watch these people come to life. These are regular joes from the audience, they’re regular people and they’re doing elaborate characters.
They’re so convincing, so funny and so committed, it’s just amazing to watch their untapped abilities. It’s like they’ve unlocked their comedic genius.
RD: That’s awesome. What would you say is the biggest selling point to “Hyprov” when it comes to The Stadium Theatre? What makes it stand out? What makes it different than anyone who attends has ever experienced before?
CM: I think it’s probably different from any hypnosis show they’ve ever seen. I know when I came into it, I had a lot of misconceptions about hypnotism and what it did. Obviously we’re going to put on an entertaining show, but we’re also showing what happens when you get rid of the part of the brain that says you can’t do something. These people become professional improvisers through hypnosis and there are some people that we’ve worked with over the years who I would happily go on tour with because they were just inspiring and amazing. When people go to a hypnosis show, they’re expecting people to either cluck like a chicken and do embarrassing things but we don’t do that.
We’re treating them as if they're part of our troupe and they’re respected members of our troupe, as far as you can respect members of your improv troupe because we tend to make fun of each other. At no point will we ever make someone cluck like a chicken, make them take off their clothes or whatever. They’re there to provide a show for the audience who is coming that night.
RD: Outside of “Hyprov”, what are some other projects that the both of you are going to be doing later in the year either jointly or separately?
AM: I’m a consulting hypnotist so I work with athletes to get them to peak performance and I work with the general public for stress management as well as motivation and goal attainment. I’m at the Four Seasons in Toronto at their Wellness & Bio Bar where clients can come and see me for a one-on-one session.
CM: Anyone that’s taken a look at my career can quickly realize that there’s no gameplan. Along with “Hyprov”, I also tour with Brad Sherwood from “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and things come up here and there. My career is truly improvised, I never really know from month to month what’s going on.
