Indie Pop Artist Matt DeMello Deals With COVID-19 While Living In New York
Although a few states are catching up, New York has been the top place for COVID-19 deaths and infections for the past few months. A major area of the state that’s been affected by the virus is its city that shares the same name along with the nearby towns and cities in Westchester County. This brings us to the city of Peekskill, where Lincoln native and indie pop musician Matt DeMello currently lives. He’s been holding up pretty well given the circumstances while keeping it creative at home. He’s also been going the livestreaming route by being involved in a few digital events since the pandemic started.
We recently had a chat about how the current situation has changed his life, having a bit of guilt about certain things, his thoughts on livestreaming and being hopeful for the future.
Rob Duguay: How have you been doing in the age of COVID-19 while living in New York? How much has your life changed over the past few months?
Matt DeMello: Professionally, I make podcasts for an international tax firm called CrossBorder Solutions and our management team is optimistic they'll be letting employees go back to their Westchester office in the next few weeks. Materially, I'm doing well enough where it triggers rank survivor's guilt. The biggest changes have been spending the vast majority of my time at home and around musical equipment and instruments. It's done wonders for my creative process, but it's also a wild turn of events because for most of the last decade up until this point. I've been working at home in unreliable freelance jobs, struggling to get by financially, while the country and everyone around me more or less seemed to be doing comparatively okay.
Watching the world burn outside my window now while my bank account has never looked better, it's still impossible to feel reassured, secure, or that there's any real consistency in life. With being in New York, the good news is we're in phase four and making great progress even after months of protests. Everyone in my network seemed to be holding their breath waiting to be sure being active in protests wouldn't risk raising infection rates. Now we know that's basically the case.
RD: Have you been able to work on any new music while in quarantine?
MD: Absolutely loads. I'm always working on music, no matter what, but being forced to be at home while relying on almost no one else to at least get started and work up a sizable arrangement along the way creates a very reassuring feeling and a very nonreassuring time.
When I first moved to New York in 2010, I had just quit my high school band and a lot of isolation in that period forced me to become self-reliant artistically, and that didn't mean having a solitary or isolated sound. I recorded very large orchestral arrangements at home using my synthesizer to simulate the different instruments. There's a vague precedent for this format in The Flaming Lips' Soft Bulletin, which I was growing to love at the time.
I will wholeheartedly admit that this was really more out of necessity than any undying love of synthesizers. Back when I put out the record in 2014, a lot of my friends, who up until that point had only heard me in big, loud rock bands, really were taken aback. They generally liked the songs, or were at least polite about it if they didn’t. At the same time, the constant joke was "There are simply.... too many notes!", quoting the Veneitian emperor from Amadeus after he falls asleep in one of Mozart's premiere operas. For the last year or so, I've been connecting over Twitter with this larger community of largely electronic, noise, and vaporwave artists with some songwriters sprinkled in.
That has attracted a much larger, more engaged audience that's primarily interested in this first record and, as far as I can tell, it’s because of the synth and orchestral arrangements. I’d like to think that they hear a vaporwave style sampling an orchestra, which really isn’t far off. Finding this audience completely coincided with COVID-19 and opened up a world of opportunities to play streaming festivals, like the Japan-based Virtual Oasis festival that I recently took part in. Before that, I actually had never played anything that called itself a festival before 2020.
RD: That’s the third time you’ve done a livestream, which has been the prime creative medium for musicians these days.
MD: Yes.
RD: What are your feelings on it? Do you think it has any sustainability in a post-pandemic world?
MD: I'm prepared to own some sort of live-streaming format performance for as long as people are interested and I have the equipment to do it. I somehow discovered it's the perfect vehicle for this approach I'll call "chamber synth" for now, but I'm really not sure it's for everyone. Even those doing their best to wholeheartedly embrace the isolated reality of living in quarantine. I think most musicians are doing streaming shows as a placeholder for a live audience and they'll go right back to that as soon as they can. There’s nothing wrong with that and I'm sure many will have appreciated the challenge.
As a lover of all-things music, of course I too cannot wait to see live shows again. I guess the big difference between those musicians and me isn’t aesthetic or ideological. They found their audience in their local scene. I’ve never had a local scene that was interested in what I do in any significant measure. The vast majority of people who care about my music live in other countries and I’ve never met them personally. My Twitter feed has been more supportive of what I do than anyone was in Providence 10 years ago, and that obviously says more about this remote audience than it does Providence.
The other appeal is streaming actually solves a lot of deep discomfort I’ve had with performing original music live my entire life, as a self-diagnosed gigantic control freak. I came of age recording bands in the early 2000s when recording softwares had only just brought studio wizardry previously available to The Beatles right into your home computer. I had far more time behind microphones and laying down tape before I was performing my own songs in front of people. This also coincided, I would argue, with the evolution of diverging tastes on the expectations of live music.
In speaking of the Beatles, this problem to me is almost the reverse of the issue they had towards the end of the ‘mop top’ era but on a much more microcosmic scale. Whereas they couldn't hear themselves in a stadium because no one had played pop music in stadiums before them. In the non-COVID-19 modern era of everyone having Pro Tools, it's very easy for anyone to sound live exactly like they do on their record, as long as they're filling stadiums with zillions of dollars of sound equipment. If you're playing basements, you're better off recording in that same basement to meet expectations. Then, you might never leave that basement which I suppose is an appeal, especially for the music-as-obsession crowd.
Who knows? Maybe this could spurn into an alternative artform we might think of alongside music videos and album releases. Especially if we’re writing and forming music specifically to fit this format, which is basically what I’m doing now. These videos can stay up on YouTube, so they're almost like recording sessions you get to watch.
RD: Speaking of The Beatles, you and your band The Significant Looks were performing renditions of The Beatles' legendary album Abbey Road at numerous venues before the pandemic hit. What is it about that record that made you want to perform it front to back?
MD: Abbey Road is the album that made me want to become a musician at the age of 15. I'm also all for artists doing complete imitations of works they admire as a creative exercise. I may never have the stomach to watch Gus Van Zandt’s totally unnecessary shot-by-shot remake of Psycho recreationally, but I get 100 percent why he did it. The caveat there is we decided to put very distinct rewriting spins of the most popular material. No one needs to hear another straight up "Come Together" cover.
On the other end, we really struggled to care about all the nooks and crannies of "Sun King" so we jazzed it up a bit and owned its silliness a little more. Abbey Road at large I don't think gets enough credit for being first and foremost forward thinking. The Beatles didn't say goodbye by trying to relive Sgt. Pepper, the Ed Sullivan Show, or the Berlin era, they said goodbye by writing the constitution for 70s pop, prog and pre-metal. This approach laid the groundwork for bands like Pink Floyd, Fleetwood Mac and Aerosmith on a song-by-song basis. It's also as silly as it is grandiose.
I just love that juxtaposition of how one minute you're crying with them over losing this culturally historic and personally life changing fellowship. Then in the next song, you're singing about hanging out with an octopus.
RD: What are some plans that you have for the next few months?
MD: Very hard to tell. The extreme downside of COVID-19 is a few of our band members are going to have to move out of state very soon. I'd love to say I have a plan for exactly how everything is going to pan out, but that's just not true. The good news is two members, one of whom is moving, are first and foremost sound professionals and their primary role is to record our music. There's room to not have to be married to any particular arrangement just so certain members feel involved and to record our parts entirely on a remote basis.
That said, we've spent the last year or so fine-tuning an EP as a live act that we were hoping would be the start of a typical trajectory for a New York band. Four or five tasty singles hinting at greater potential and giving us the momentum to tour down the East Coast. That, to me, is an unthinkable prospect for at least another year, even if we can get everyone in the same room again. However, the music I'm working on now, which returns to electronic arrangements while embracing a lot of weirdness I've absorbed from working in isolation from the start of my discography. This is especially geared to work with everyone's input on a remote basis. I just don't know if it's going to be possible for a proper rock band to perform that kind of material in a bar, basement or art gallery whenever things do get back to normal.
More than anything I've learned in music, that is where you do your best work. You’re doubling down and embracing chaos every time it seems like you should quit. The more you lean into the uncertainty, then the more what you're doing doesn't have to try too hard to sound unique. The uncertainty alone will make you sound original, maybe it won't sound good in a bar, but bars aren't my only option anymore. Necessity may be the mother of invention, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the father was the guy who said “Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead."
