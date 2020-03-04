Warwick native Carolyn Smith has been making a name for herself in Rhode Island’s music community. She sings around The Ocean State as part of the Providence acoustic act Obsidian State Of Mind and the Pawtucket alt-rock band Red Ed & The Undead. She also books live music as the founder and co-operator of the organization Myth Smyth Productions. Her creative drive has become a contagious force while also breeding positive energy.
She’ll be celebrating all of this and more with her 25th Birthday Bash on March 7 at the News Cafe on 43 Broad St. in Pawtucket as Obsidian State Of Mind shares the checkered floor with Attleboro jam band The Stupid Robots, Norwich, Conn. funk act Peerless Paupers and Boston groove rockers Leon Trout.
We had a talk ahead of the show about weaving in and out of music, the story behind her organization’s name, what she wants for her birthday and one goal that she hopes to accomplish later this year.
Rob Duguay: What do you consider to be the moment that made you want to get involved in the music scene in Rhode Island?
Carolyn Smith: I feel like that question has two different answers depending on how it’s asked so I’ll tell you a little bit about both. The first time that I felt like I was accepted into the arms of the music scene here, especially in Providence, was when I had met Nate Cozzolino at one of his shows that he was playing with his backing band The Lost Arts at Dusk in Providence. He asked me what I was doing the following night and he suggested that I stop by the Madcap Monday open mic there. That was the first portal into this kind of little family and community and from there I was able to make new friends and new connections at new places and I eventually found my people and my place where I belong.
As with booking, a couple years back I put on a birthday show and that show ended up being the first show that I had put together. It was kind of just going to be a one-off thing and I was going to be done with it. After that, a bunch of people were saying that it was a really fun night and that they had a great time and they suggested that I tried doing it a little bit more. Then I booked my first show under the name Myth Smyth Productions at Dusk and from there it just kind of snowballed. There would be one show every three months to a show every month to now having multiple shows every month, whether it’s booking, playing or both.
RD: Is there a story behind the Myth Smyth Productions name?
CS: To be honest with you, in 8th grade I ran for Vice President of the student body and I unfortunately didn’t win but the campaign slogan I ran with kind of always stuck with me. It was “A Good Time Is No Myth With Smith” (laughs). My friend Jessica Salemi Sinclair and I were actually going to print business cards recently and I asked, “Should we add the tagline?” and she was like “No.” so maybe it was meant to stay in 8th grade but it inspired the name, either way.
RD: How long have you been singing for? Was this something that you started doing over the past few years or have you always been singing since you were a kid?
CS: It definitely was a big driving force of mine in high school. Back then I was in concert chorus, jazz chorus, wind ensemble, all-state, summer camps and everything you could possibly imagine that had to do with chorus. It was like my existence back then and I eventually branched away while starting to pursue fields of science. Then I got back into music while also branching towards tourism for a little bit but realizing that at the core of it, my heart and my passion lies with music. Any kind of future that I can make for myself that aligns with music being a part of my life is one that I want to be in.
RD: What do you want for your birthday?
CS: Do you mean an object or a wish?
RD: A wish, give me a wish.
CS: My number one wish every time I’m blowing out candles, an eyelash or a dandelion, which could be a bad idea to tell you because it might not come true, is to play StrangeCreek.
RD: The music festival that happens in Greenfield, Massachusetts every May.
CS: Yeah, that’s definitely been a goal of mine ever since the first time I went. I was absolutely enamored by all of it while wanting to be a part of it in every sense.
RD: Outside of performing at StrangeCreek, what are some goals that you have for yourself this year?
CS: One thing that I’ve started to put together but haven’t quite fully executed yet is putting together a tour in June with Obsidian State Of Mind. That’s something that I’ve kind of been thinking about and pontificating on since last year while trying to figure out when would be the best time to reach out, how to initially do that, how to reach out to places that I’ve never been and what would be the best route. I recently had it suggested to me that a good way to break into a place you’ve never played before is to do an open mic tour. Just call up different venues, see when they have an open mic and see if it’s alright to do a featured set. That might be something that I end up turning to but I would also like to see if I can keep it as more of a showcase type thing.
