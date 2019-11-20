Jetty’s music has a way of taking over their audience. From the first note it’s practically a guarantee that this act from Providence is going to make people dance. It’s harmonious pop music with a bunch of funkiness and an electronic sheen. The quintet of frontman Yeugene Barokha, drummer Dave Davignon, bassist Devin Fernberg and multi-instrumentalists Mike Soillane and Mike Conway has an incredible syncopation that’s infectious. Folks will get to see what this band is all about at the News Cafe on 43 Broad Street in Pawtucket with video game cover band Lame Genie and indie locals Axondelta, O.B. Howard and Mouni.
I had a conversation recently with Davignon, who’s from North Attleboro, and Barokha, who’s from Seekonk, about going from different sounds prior to the band’s beginning, not using a backing track and pondering a new release for next year.
Rob Duguay: Before Jetty started, Dave was playing drums in the blues/psychedelic jam band Formal Action and the folk act Ashley Root & The Tubers while Yeugene was in a few post-hardcore bands.
Yeugene Barokha: Yeah, Hear All Thieves and before that was Alice which was a wicked screamo band.
RD: So going from those types of bands to this electronic funk pop R&B sound that Jetty has, what made the both of you want to pursue this kind of project?
YB: I was always sort of R&B-ish before I ever started doing any kind of rock and when I moved to Providence I met a bunch of new friends I started liking rock more along with screamo music and other stuff. The guys in Jetty kind of took me back to my roots.
Dave Davignon: I was recording for a band called Kid & The Wolf.
RD: I remember that band.
DD: We only played a couple shows and I lived with that band. We actually spent an entire year writing an album and it was an excellent process. Mike recorded it over a weekend while diving into each track every step of the way. By the end of it, we sat down on his porch in Somerville and he had a compilation album going on with all of these different artists singing different songs on the album. He needed one more person to sing this last jam that I played drums on and it was 2:00 in the morning, we sent it over to Yeugene and the next day he sent back the vocal to us and that’s how we made our first song “Go Getta Groove”.
We had one more weekend where we got together to write “Block Party” and then after that I ran by the idea of having Devin in the band and he joined up. It all ended up becoming exactly how it should be and so far we’ve written two EPs and one full-length record.
RD: What has always impressed me about Jetty is how everything gets so rhythmically tight when each member is playing their instrument. How often do you guys practice and did it take any adjusting to each other’s style at first?
YB: Dave and Devin have always played together.
DD: Devin and I have been making music together for a very long time, that’s why I needed him in this project. He’s the best bass play I know. When we began, this project started as writing things on a computer. That was a first for us along with technology progressing and having the ability to produce on a computer, it made it easier to collaborate. The challenge is doing that on stage and that has always been important for us to put on a really, really good performance and that’s really what matters.
RD: You can do anything on a record but you have to be able to do it live.
DD: You can have a backing track on stage and you can just play along. So many people do that.
YB: We’re still adjusting to this day. Every time we play songs live, they’re usually pretty different from the last time. I’m not just talking about the improv stuff but we practice once or twice before a show and when we do, someone will play something in a different way either slower, cleaner or whatever. Then we like it or we change it, those two days of practice are going to dictate how we play that song live.
DD: I don’t mean to put anyone down, but I think playing to a backing track and the exact way you write the song on a computer is what is wrong with writing songs on a computer. We wanted to get as far away from that as we could.
RD: It’s more organic when you improvise and bring more things into a performance.
DD: Playing at the tempo you want to for a room is like if you’re a comedian then you’re just going to say your rehearsed lines, right? Are you going to tell your jokes and not pay attention to how people are reacting? It’s totally different when you’re a performer and you should be able to adjust.
YB: After a few years, we came to that conclusion. A lot of the bands and a lot of the sounds we like did use backing tracks from what I’ve seen live. These bands are similar to our sounds, we’re not trying to emulate them but we’re trying to get into that realm.
DD: It’s easier and it sounds better.
YB: We would fight ourselves about it essentially but now we just love the way we’re going about it.
DD: We pride ourselves on not playing to a backing track.
RD: I can tell from your live performances, there isn’t any nonsense that you see with a lot of other electronic based bands. Being a band that has roots in Southern Massachusetts, you’ve played shows both in Boston and in Providence. What are your thoughts of playing in both areas?
YB: Boston seems like a deeper well, it’s kind of overwhelming and it doesn’t feel as intimate to me and it’s a bit of a hassle to get up there to be honest.
DD: The last time we played in Boston we got kicked out because I stole a beer off of the bar. They were packing up and I swiped one then someone saw it.
YB: You were like on this Assassin’s Creed kick.
DD: I was playing that game a lot and I did my best stealth moves to grab a beer from the bar. It was the end of the night and they stopped serving us. Let it be known, I don’t drink before I play and we played last. The show, the stage and the volume was kind of lame, those three things are important to us with all of the electronics going on. We got done and I didn’t have a beer yet, I had one and then they stopped serving us.
We played until 1:00 so I thought it was insane, so I swiped one. Then they kicked us out, but not before Devin started defending me. The bouncer put him up against the wall.
YB: The guy was friggin’ choking him.
DD: Yeah, he slapped the drink out of Devin’s hand and we weren’t allowed to come back. Then we played another show there.
RD: Nice.
YB: That show was actually a really good show, we got a really good response from the crowd from what I remember. That was really fun and then the second show we played there was awful. It was a Halloween show and it seemed like they deliberately jacked up our sound.
DD: I wouldn’t be surprised if that was the case.
YB: We were assholes, we were awful.
DD: The Hard Rock Cafe in Boston also has a great sound but they’re the most corporate garbage place.
RD: Oh yeah, I’ve heard horror stories.
DD: They don’t care about any local scenes, it’s just horrible there.
RD: It sucks because they’re in a really good area of the city too.
YB: We’ve never had a bad show at The Met, I love playing there.
DD: The best thing about the Providence and Pawtucket area is that it’s solid all the time. The places are dives but people come out. It’s consistent and there’s a lot of music happening here.
YB: Every time we play AS220, half the crowd you don’t even know and your friends always show up. It’s just great all around.
RD: Speaking of dives, the News Cafe is one of the most unique venues in Rhode Island due to how there’s a straight aisle towards the floor where bands play and there also isn’t a stage. When you’re performing there and the crowd is in front of you, how do you read the vibe of the room?
YB: It feels more packed than it is and it’s narrow. I like playing the News Cafe, it seems very intimate and it seems like you have a good proximity to humans. It’s a lot of fun and you feel comfy playing there.
DD: A big thing about any performance is how it feels to the performers, that’s completely important. Even stage sound, if you don’t feel it yourself then you don’t feel that way. I’m really quick to blame stage volume for a s**t performance.
YB: You’re coming from a drummer’s perspective where you’re further back.
DD: My dynamics are huge and my motion is huge because I have the most motion out of anyone on stage because of my arms and everything. I’m always focused on the crowd, which is big for me. The News Cafe always feels busy because it’s so narrow and it’s always packed right in front.
RD: You can have 25 people there and you have a good time going.
DD: Exactly and that’s important for a band to play what feels like a full room and a good party.
RD: It’s been a few years since Jetty put out a new record. Are you guys planning on putting out something new?
DD: We’ve been tickling the idea.
YB: Yeah, we’ve been talking about it. I personally am always making music so when everyone is ready and they want to hear some stuff and some new ideas they know where it’s at.
