Joe Louis Walker is proof that electric blues music still has the ability to transcend generations. Play one of his albums for your classic rock loving uncle or your college buddy who’s a self-proclaimed indie rock enthusiast and chances are they’re both going to love what they’re hearing. Walker also has an incredible resume and he’s been playing his guitar and singing his heart out since the ‘60s. He’s one of the top blues musicians out there today and seeing him live is a treat. On July 8, he’s going to be performing with his band at Chan’s on 2677 Main Street in Woonsocket at 8pm.
Walker and I had a talk ahead of the show about learning from a few legends, his friendship with an old school blues icon, doing a couple cover songs on his last album and what keeps him inspired these days.
Rob Duguay: During your teens while growing up in San Francisco, you've played with the likes of John Lee Hooker, Thelonious Monk, Muddy Waters and Jimi Hendrix just to name a few. What was it like for you to be performing with these legends at such a young age?
Joe Louis Walker: With Monk, he would let me open his shows for him. When I was 15 I couldn’t keep up with him but he showed me some things. I couldn’t keep up with Monk, there was no way, but to be around him, Muddy and them, especially Muddy for a couple weeks at a time, you just got a real good education. I’m one of those people still today if I see something somebody’s doing, it intrigues me and I don’t know how to do it then I will ask them to show me how to do that. I would ask Muddy “Could you show me how to do that?” and I would ask others the same question.
There’s a big difference between learning how to do something off of a record or a tutorial as opposed to learning it from someone that invented it. I think for me, one of the most important things was to be able to ask Mississippi Fred McDowell how to tune in Vestapol and how he made that sound because he wasn’t in regular tuning. For that I’m eternally grateful that all those people you named took time out with me, they would show me things and tell me things that you can’t learn at the Berklee School Of Music. I don’t care where you go, they can teach as many classes as they want on Thelonious Monk, as many lessons as they want on Muddy Waters but it’s nothing like sitting there watching them do what they do and having them tell you what to look at. It’s invaluable.
RD: I totally understand why. You were good friends with Mike Bloomfield during the ‘60s and ‘70s, you were even roommates at one point. How would you describe your friendship with Mike?
JLW: Mike was a very special guy. To be honest, Mike was sort of the conduit with all of the older blues guys and some of the younger blues-rock musicians. He’s one of the guys who would go to Muddy Waters’ house and talk to him, he would go to Howlin’ Wolf’s house and interview him. He could play with Muddy and come from being a kid who couldn’t play anything, as far as they knew, to being one of the best guitar players in the United States in his prime. Mike had credibility, whether you got his music or not nobody could ever say that he wasn’t sincere in his love of music and his versatility.
One thing those qualities did that Mike had is that they sort of rubbed off on me. I like all kinds of music, to me there’s only two kinds of music: good and bad. Can you really say some certain music is bad if it has an audience of 10,000 people and you’re the only one that doesn’t like it? Maybe you don’t get it (laughs). That’s subjective but I do to this day listen to all kinds of music and I still listen to Mike, there’s certain things that he did that nobody has ever touched and they never will. In this world of how fast you can play, how fast you can shred and how many pedals you have, he didn’t shred, he didn’t have any pedals, he was just like in that documentary about him “From His Head, To His Heart, To His Hands” and that’s pretty much the way it was.
He pushed it every day and he never stayed static with what he played. I’d like to think a little bit of that rubbed off on me and Mike was sort of like a big brother to me for a while. He looked out for me and he helped me immensely. Talkin’ about Thelonious Monk, the reason why I got the gig with him was through Mike.
RD: That’s awesome, that’s great. Your most recent album, Eclectic Electric, came out last fall and it includes renditions of The Eagles' "Hotel California" and Warren Zevon's "Werewolves Of London" on it. What made you want to include those two songs on the album?
JLW: The president of the label at Cleopatra Records, Brian Perera, is a good friend of mine and he came to me asking “Joe, you do a lot of different things. I’ve noticed that you’ve been on compilations such as one for The Beatles where you did ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ and you got a great response. As a favor to me, would you do something that is like that or could you do several things like that? Maybe I could promote it to a different audience.” I said “Ok, what do you have in mind? Give me some ideas.” They brought a lot of different songs, I mean a lot, and when they mentioned “Hotel California” I thought that it would be cool and I could make it funkier with a reggae influence.
It was fun to do and I enjoyed it. With “Werewolves Of London”, that was a no-brainer for me because the guy who co-wrote it, Waddy Wachtel, is one of my good friends so my biggest trick was to get Waddy to play on it. He gladly did and we had a blast, Waddy has played on several of my albums and we’ve done a lot of things together. To me, he’s one of the greatest guitar players to pick up a guitar and one of the most versatile too. That’s the way that whole thing came about.
RD: At this point in your career, you’re 50 years in so what do you consider to be your biggest inspiration for writing and creating new music these days?
JLW: I couldn’t say it’s one thing, I really can’t. As corny as this may sound, my biggest inspirations have always been my mother and father. My father being from Cleveland, Mississippi, him knowing some of those blues guys and him playing all that music for me when I was six and seven years old. I can’t remember going to school at those ages but I can remember my father playing those records for me, I can remember it like it was yesterday. He had a plan, since he couldn’t play music and he had to work in the fields or what have you before he moved to California he vicariously wanted me to do it.
He would sit me up on the table, he’d play all these 45s of Sonny Boy Williams, Howlin’ Wolf and other musicians from Mississippi where he came from while my mother would play B.B. King. I got a good dose of that, my older brothers and sisters didn’t really get into blues but me being the youngest I got all the music from my mother, my father, my grandparents and my siblings. All the popular music of the day ranging from The Temptations to you name it, so I was the one who had everything trickled down to. My cousins played music so when we moved to the Fillmore district when I was about 12, they already had a band going so I started hanging out with them, eventually started playing with them, one thing led to another and we were doing pretty good as a band. We joined the musician’s union when I was 14, I left home when I was 16 to be a musician and I never looked back.
RD: After the upcoming show at Chan's in Woonsocket, what are your plans for the next few months? I know you’re going to do a lot of touring but do you have any other projects in the works?
JLW: Yeah, I’m finishing a record that we’ve recorded 10 tracks for over the past two months. I’m going to Los Angeles to finish recording it for Forty Below Records, which is a nice label run by a young man named Eric Corne. I think we’ll have a single off of it out sometime this year and then I’ll be releasing some more records in the beginning of 2023. It’s all original material that either I wrote or Eric and I wrote together, he gave me a couple songs, so I’m looking forward to that. It should be fun.
- Rob Duguay
