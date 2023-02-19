A sad reality of music today is that a majority of the blues legends have already passed away. Other than Buddy Guy and ‘Keb ‘Mo, it’s hard to name a musician among that exclusive group who is still touring and performing. With a resume that includes performing & collaborating with the likes of John Lee Hooker, B.B. King, Muddy Waters & Jimi Hendrix, San Francisco native Joe Louis Walker is one of those musicians who is still letting the guitar rip and releasing stellar music. Adding to his prolific career, Walker is putting out a new album titled “Weight of the World” on February 17 via Forty Below Records. The following week on February 25, Walker and his band will be bringing the new tunes to Chan’s located on 267 Main Street in Woonsocket with the show starting at 8pm.
Walker recorded the album with producer Eric Corne, who also owns Forty Below, in a studio within the vicinity of Woodstock, New York. For the instrumentation and the arrangements, he was joined by Scott Milici on the keys, John Medeiros on drums, Geoff Murfitt on bass, Eddie Jackson on bongos, Marc Pender on trumpet, David Ralicke on saxophone, Eric Gorfain on violin, Gia Ciambotti on backing vocals and Corne on guitar.
‘“Weight of the World’ was a great recording experience,” Walker says about the making of the album. “The main reason why is because the guys in the band laid down all the tracks, sang quite a bit and we had to come up with arrangements for all new songs that we’d never performed.”
Along with being involved in the tracks off “Weight of the World”, Milici, Medeiros, Murfitt and Jackson are in Walker’s current touring band with Jackson playing select dates depending on availability. The production quality of the album is excellent with each instrument having a substantial presence, especially the horn section consisting of Pender and Ralicke. Walker’s vocals are fantastic as well, he has a soulful delivery that’s the cherry on top of the blues sundae. There’s a classic vibe within the music that makes it seem like this record can stand up against any era of rock, soul, blues and R&B. It’s what makes it a great musical excursion and it’s also why it provides an excellent listening experience.
“Hello, It’s The Blues” comes off as an harmonious ballad while having an acoustic foundation that has Walker playing his guitar like a staccato. The drums serve as the anchor for “Don’t Walk Out The Door” with the keys, guitars and horns being at the forefront. During “Root Down”, Milici’s keys exude an electronic tone while Ralicke’s sax comes in at a very high octave and together they provide something different from the rest of the album. There’s an old school jazziness in “You Got Me Whipped” that I really dig, it’s very sly and charismatic. Other highlights of “Weight of the World” include “Blue Mirror”, “Is It A Matter Of Time?” and “Waking Up The Dead”.
After the album is released, grab a copy of it to give yourself a preview of what to expect from the upcoming show at Chan’s. To find out where you can stream & purchase “Weight of the World'', log on to Walker’s website at joelouiswalker.com. It’s an excellent blues record that pushes the timeless style into a fresh, expansive direction.
