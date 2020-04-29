Very few people in Rhode Island put as much love and dedication into running a bar as Pawtucket native Dave Caetano does. He’s known in the local music scene as the rambunctious frontman and guitarist for Providence rock & rollers Sasquatch & The Sick-A-Billys but he also contributes to the community by running the Galactic Theatre on 440 Main St. in Warren. The place is more than just your typical bar with classic films being shown on TVs and live music happening from Wednesday to Sunday nights on a regular basis. Caetano also lets his creative mind fuel the menu with assortments of grilled cheese, hot dogs, pizza and tacos being served along with an abundance of craft beer, original cocktails and delicious wine. Due to financial hardships brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, the Galactic Theatre has been closed with hopes of operating a take-out window in the coming weeks.
To raise funds to make this a reality, there’s an online extravaganza titled “Keeping Warren Weird” happening this evening at 7 p.m. Local musicians Jodie Treloar and Dave Carney curated the livestream to help out a friend who has brought the community together through his establishment.
“Dave started with a cool little vintage shop and grew that to a small movie theater and eventually to one of the East Bay’s coolest venues,” Carney says about the event. “More than just a venue though, the Galactic Theatre has brought together the community to celebrate art, music, food and spirits. Jodie and I both saw the hard work he is doing to open up a take-out business in order to ensure that this community continues to have the gathering place and we wanted to do something to help him out. This is really trying to do something for a community of people.
“He reached out to me with the suggestion and he was basically reading my mind,” Treloar adds about how Carney got her involved. “I had been thinking ‘Wow, we should do a zoom show for the Galactic.’ Until he reached out, it hadn’t materialized. I started playing at the Galactic when it was in its original space. Dave had always encouraged me to play shows and he was really supportive.
“He loves his work, he loves his community and the least we can do as part of that community is do what we do best,” She continues. “Which is to come together, play music, eat, drink and have a good time all while supporting this Warren gem. Truly, this is also a big thanks to Dave for all of his hard work. We all see it and we appreciate it.”
Treloar is also going to be performing as part of the benefit along with Pawtucket resident and Warwick native John Faraone. Faraone has been a regular performer at the Galactic Theatre over the years and he enjoys the atmosphere the place provides to both the performers and the audience.
“The Galactic is a very special place because it’s not just one place, it’s an infinite space where anything can and does happen,” Faraone exclaims about the theatre. “Part of that is due to Dave’s inexhaustible creative brain and another part is the people who the Galactic attracts that are excited by that kind of environment. I love playing there because I don’t fit in and by that very fact I fit in perfectly. Everyone is friendly and has a good time, no matter what the entertainment is. The last show I played there, I was approached by the singer of a thrash metal band that I greatly admire.”
“He introduced himself to me and said ‘This isn’t really my scene, but I had an awesome time tonight listening to a different style of music than I’m used to,.’” He mentions. “That’s basically the Galactic in a nutshell, coupled with the most welcoming hospitality from Dave and his staff. I hope it never ever ever goes away.”
Another musician who’ll be taking part is Allysen Callery, a ghost folk artist who lives in Bristol. She has been a long-time staple when it comes to local singer-songwriters and she wants to give back to a place that’s been awesome for the East Bay region.
“The Galactic is such a labor of love for Dave,” She talks about the establishment. “He gives everything he has into that room and it reflects his being. It’s a whirlwind as he is there every single night running sound, spinning cool records in between acts and making grilled cheeses and fancy hot dogs for hungry revelers. The place is always packed with smiling faces because of his warmth and generosity, it’s a rare small room that welcomes original music. Whenever I have friends coming through on tour I’ll ask to set up a show at the Galactic for us and it’s always such a blast, everybody leaves so happy. I’m happy to give back.”
Rounding out the lineup for the fundraiser is Allysen’s daughter Ava, Beth Barron, Jen Long & Brian Jablonski, Steve Demers, Patrick Baron, Angelo Marinosci, Jr. and Lauren Perry. To watch the livestream and donate some cash, log on to the Galactic Theatre’s Facebook page at facebook.com/galactictheatre. During these tough times, people coming together to help each other out is immensely important. This is vital so that we all come out on the other side of this pandemic with our livelihoods intact. Make sure to tune in this Thursday, shell out some money and enjoy some music while assisting one of the finest venues in The Ocean State to stay in business.
