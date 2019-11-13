There are certain musicians that go beyond any sort of classification due to having a fearless and improvisational approach to their craft. This often results in a distinct sound that’s identifiable with the artist, which is a good way to describe what Keller Williams does. He’s rooted in bluegrass but he lets his tastes blossom into an assortment of styles that he taps into with each song. Lately he has a new record that’s coming out on Nov. 22 called Speed with The Keels, consisting of Larry and Jenny Keel, which will be the third record he’s put out since November of last year. For a sneak preview of what to expect from the release, he’ll be performing solo at The Met on 1005 Main Street in Pawtucket tonight.
We had a talk ahead of the show about adapting cover songs, being artistically expansive, catching up with his own material and how much looping has grown over the years.
Rob Duguay: Speed consists of mostly covers like Fiona Apple’s “Criminal”, Kacey Musgraves’ “Slow Burn” and Weezer’s “Island In The Sun” along with a few originals. How difficult can it get when it comes to putting a bluegrass spin on someone else’s song?
Keller Williams: It’s actually pretty easy, any kind of song can be made into a bluegrass song if you approach it correctly. It’s fun to bring some of these radio hits back and do them differently, the best part about it is the reaction of the audience when they get it. It’s not very hard at all, a lot of songs can be put into the bluegrass realm if you have the right mentality.
RD: I really dug your take on that Fiona Apple track. When it comes to performing with Larry and Jenny, what’s the biggest difference you find when it comes to playing music with them versus playing music by yourself?
KW: It’s a totally different genre. When I’m with Larry and Jenny, it’s more of a psychedelic Appalachian style of bluegrass. When I play by myself, there’s really no rules. It’s steeped in solo acoustic music while also walking the line of being electronic. There are two totally different things that happen and to be able to have both of them is a real gift for me. I don’t want to stagnate in any specific area and I can do that while playing with The Keels.
RD: You kind of alluded to it but outside of bluegrass you’ve also written songs in folk, alternative rock, electronica, jazz and funk among other styles. What inspires you to be this expansive when it comes to writing music? What makes you want to have this free for all with yourself?
KW: It’s my inner influences coming out that drive me in different directions. The fact that people allow me to do that is another reason to go that way as well. As the older I get, the more fun I want to have.
RD: When you started out in the ‘90s, you were incorporating looping into your music when not a lot of people were doing it. Since that time, the technique has progressed with many different musicians using it and there are festivals all around the world celebrating the art of looping. What are your thoughts on the growth of looping as a whole since you started doing it?
KW: I think it makes perfect sense in how it’s a style that you can adapt and let it take you way further than without it. It creates fun for the musicians and in turn it’s crossing over from people just watching it. It makes sense as a super fun way to go about playing music, at least by yourself.
RD: From seeing you do it live, it definitely brings a fun atmosphere to whatever room you’re playing in. After Speed comes out on the 22nd, what’s next for you? Do you plan on just touring in support of the record or do you plan on laying low for the holidays and working on something new next year?
KW: I’m definitely going to be putting together new material but there’s nothing in the direct future going on in terms of a new album due to already putting out three of them since last November. I need to play a bit of catch up putting attention on the releases that have already happened while also getting new material too. With The Keels, we’re definitely going to be pushing this new record to festivals and we hope that 2020 has a lot of us playing on a lot of different festivals. That’s what we hope is the future, if not then I’m very grateful to have a solo career to push as well. I’m due to retire in 2037, possibly 2040, so I’m not going anywhere.
