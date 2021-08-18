By ROB DUGUAY
There’s a case to be made that no band has evolved their sound more than Kings Of Leon has over the past 20 years. The Nashville act started the millennium with a garage rock style and a southern drawl while these days they’ve fine tuned a trademark alternative rock aesthetic. It’s quite a change but it’s also garnered them a huge, dedicated fan base all over the world. These fans will be coming to see frontman and guitarist Caleb Followill, his brothers Nathan on drums and Jared on bass and their cousin Matthew on guitar at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on August 27. The show is a part of the band’s current “When You See Yourself Tour”, which is named after their new album that came out back in the spring.
Nathan and I had a talk ahead of the show about releasing the album in a revolutionary way, the band’s growth over the years, locking themselves in their parents’ basement and being happy to be playing actual live shows again.
Rob Duguay: When Kings Of Leon released When You See Yourself back in March, you guys made history by making the album the first of its kind to become a non-fungible token. Who had the idea for this? How did the opportunity come to be?
Nathan Followill: I’ve dabbled in cryptocurrency for a few years now but I didn’t really know what an NFT was, no one in the band really knew what it was. Our creative director came to us and told us that we had the opportunity to do some stuff with the record regarding an NFT and we all were like “What in the world is that?!”. We didn’t really know a lot about it in the beginning to be honest with you, but as a band you will jump at the chance to be a pioneer in something. Especially something as cool as what they were saying it could be and it eventually turned out to be true.
It’s in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, which is something I never thought we would ever see. They brought it to us and they kind of explained it to us the best they could but the thing that sealed the deal for us was that we were able to donate money to the out of work crews. A majority of the proceeds from all of the NFT sales went to them, actually.
RD: That’s awesome.
NF: Yeah, that kind of sealed the deal for us to be part of something really cool, the first of its kind and also help out our crew members and a bunch of other crews. Many of our crew members are our blood relatives and that was kind of the cherry on top for us.
RD: That’s very cool that it was the motivating factor. Musically did the band have a specific vision while making the album at Blackbird Studios?
NF: We went into this record deciding to not put any pressure on ourselves as far as chasing any past successes, any hits or anything like that. We’ve never been a band that’s about chasing stuff, when you’re writing a song you don’t know if it’s going to be as big as “Use Somebody” was or as “Sex On Fire” was for us. While making it you can think a song is special but there’s no guarantee that it’s going to explode like certain songs do. With that in mind, we approached this with as much time as we want with no pressure on ourselves and no deadlines. In hindsight looking back at it, we didn’t know how much time we actually would have had but we wanted to see where it would go.
Doing it at home in Nashville helped tremendously, just being able to be at home with your family every night and have that bit of normalcy with the start of your day and at the end of your day. Blackbird has always been a special place for us and a special studio for us, the comfort level is a huge factor in making a record. You spend a lot of time not recording, just from hanging around the studio listening back to tracks and stuff like that. You definitely want to do it in a space that you not only feel comfortable making the music in but also hang out all day and not lose your mind. That helped out a lot and it was also our second record with Markus Dravs.
After going back to him we already knew how each other works and from day one we hit the ground running. Markus is a very patient, patient man, I’ll say for sure.
RD: I’ve heard he’s a really nice guy to work with from other bands that have worked with him, it’s great that you had that experience. What in your opinion has changed or grown the most with Kings Of Leon since you and Caleb started the band in 1999?
NF: Waistlines, wrinkle lines and silver hairs that are falling out. Man, I would say the thing that has changed the most is all four of us being grown men and having opinions. Not in the sense that Jared and Matthew didn’t have opinions back then, they were just so young and they were just kids. Now when I look around they’re men now and I’m an old man, I’m in my 40s. I would say that has changed the most, our relationship and how they’ve just blossomed as not only family members but as bandmates.
That’s a lot of time to be around people who you work with and when you have downtime to have a BBQ you invite them. That makes a huge difference along with the fact that we all get along so well. I think a big part of that definitely is us having families of our own now and seeing our kids get to grow up together the way we grew up with our cousins. It’s a very special thing for us to get to watch that in real time. The bonds that they are forming now, you never know, 15 years or so down the road they might want to get together and start a band.
It’s special to see all of us with our families together and all the changes that have happened I wouldn’t change any of them. I think we’re all in a very good place.
RD: Is it true that when the band was starting out you locked Jared in your parents’ garage and you wouldn’t let him out until he learned how to play bass?
NF: Yes.
RD: How long did it take him to learn the instrument?
NF: He was a quick learner. Honestly, the songs that we were playing back then took him a couple months to learn. He was able to figure out what to do, we got a box set of Led Zeppelin and we listened to that. We literally did not leave the garage, we had sandwiches and chips and we would eat there. There was a bathroom down there and we’d go outside to smoke or whatever but we literally did not leave that garage for weeks.
RD: That’s dedication. This tour Kings Of Leon are currently embarking on runs until October, so what are your plans afterwards? Does the band plan on working on new material for the next record?
NF: I think after this tour we’ll take the holidays off and we’ll start back up early next year. I know there are festivals that we were supposed to play this summer that got pushed to next summer so I know that’s already on the books. We love touring, we love our fans and it’s been too long for us and them since we’ve hung out and made some memories together. We’re excited and geared up and ready to go, hopefully next year will be closer to normal than the last year was.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.