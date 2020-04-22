Based in Providence, Lame Genie has been exhibiting this kind of artistic excellence as a rock power trio since 2013. The band consists of Foxboro native Jeff McGowan on guitar, Pawtucket’s own Mike Costigan on bass and drummer Kyle Sawaia from Cumberland. If you love the themes from games like Sonic The Hedgehog, The Legend Of Zelda, Mega Man and Chrono Trigger then you’re going to become an instant fan of these guys.