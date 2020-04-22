Video games and music can be fun by themselves, so it can only up the level of enjoyment when they’re combined in one art form. The tunes can provide a dose of nostalgia for the listener’s youth when life seemed a whole lot simpler and they also can unleash some epic riffs and rhythms.
Based in Providence, Lame Genie has been exhibiting this kind of artistic excellence as a rock power trio since 2013. The band consists of Foxboro native Jeff McGowan on guitar, Pawtucket’s own Mike Costigan on bass and drummer Kyle Sawaia from Cumberland. If you love the themes from games like Sonic The Hedgehog, The Legend Of Zelda, Mega Man and Chrono Trigger then you’re going to become an instant fan of these guys.
I recently had a talk with McGowan, Costigan and Sawaia about what inspired the band to come to existence, playing various conventions, the effect of COVID-19 crisis on the band and themselves and focusing on their Youtube channel.
Rob Duguay: What gave you the guys the idea to start playing songs from video games?
Jeff McGowan: I’ve been a huge fan of video game covers ever since I first heard a cover medley by the band Mr. Bungle when I was a teenager. From there I was introduced to the Minibosses, which was the first time I’d ever heard of a band dedicated to that concept. I listened to them for a good amount of time before even realizing that there’s an entire genre dedicated to it, so I started doing my own. After I released a few of those, Kyle and Mike asked if I wanna make a full band of it, and the rest is history.
Kyle Sawaia: Video games were always a huge part of my childhood and I think unintentionally had a huge influence on my music preferences. After hearing bands like the Minibosses and The Advantage, who ruled my car’s CD player for years), it was always something I loved but never even thought to put something together that was similar.
Mike Costigan: I played video games all my life and started playing music sometime in high school. Between high school and the formation of the band in 2013, I had seen a few bands doing the video game cover thing, like The Advantage, Powerglove and The Kode, but was preoccupied with my own bands at the time. Jeff started doing his covers at home at some point for fun and I had listened to his cover of the Culex theme around the time that Kyle and I’s previous project disbanded. I was pretty pumped on trying to get everyone together to make something of it and it took a few months to get everybody in the same room. The music was there and we just had to put in a handful of jams before we decided to take it to YouTube.
RD: What’s the hardest video game song you’ve had to learn?
JM: That’s a tough one. For me personally, I would have to say “Taurus Demon” from Dark Souls was the hardest, because it’s just a barrage of chromatic leads and overall chaos. (laughs).
KS: Since I’m the drummer, arranger and engineer, I think the hardest stuff was the Zombies Ate My Neighbors album. The music is really really fitting for the game but when translating it to rock and metal music, finding a thru-line amidst the chaos was a huge hurdle. The music was never written to have flow and this was intentional because of the nature of the game.
MC: Once I go back and learn it, it will be “Jenova” from Final Fantasy 7. Other than that, maybe the medley we do from The Legend Of Zelda just because the dungeon riff and transition are really weird. The basslines in all of our songs are heavily modified from the originals to give the songs a solid foundation to work off of so most of them are fairly simple. This also is strategic for instances when I may be performing with a bit of a buzz. (laughs)
RD: You’ve gotten to perform at numerous conventions like Pax East in Boston, RetroGameCon in Syracuse and MAGFest in the Washington, D.C. area. What has been your favorite convention gig so far?
JM: For me, it would be MAGFest. It’s my favorite because the music aspect is a huge part of it. People aren’t just there for the games themselves, but the other aspects surrounding video games as well.
KS: Definitely MAGFest for me too. The entire festival is all about video game music, so the audience is all made up of people who love video game music mainly. Also, after doing this for the past five or six years, we’ve made some amazing and close friends all over the country who we only get to see once a year there.
MC: Every convention is my favorite convention, but I’d say RetroGameCon. Pat Milligan was an extremely personable host and that goes a long way after you’ve traveled so far with little to no knowledge of the location you’re going to. Walking through MAGfest is an absolute trip too and I highly recommend that everyone experience it.
RD: Lame Genie has put out a bunch of music videos for songs they’ve learned, including one for “Yogurt Yard” from the video game Kirby’s Adventure that came out on April 9th. The video has each of you playing your instrument in respective rooms and practicing social distancing because of the COVID-19 crisis. How has the pandemic affected you guys both as a band and in your personal lives?
JM: It’s affected me in a lot of ways, and it has affected how the band works in a lot of ways as well. It’s much different trying to write when we aren’t in a room talking, but then again, recording on our own does give us more time to get the best takes for the songs. Working independently, despite being more difficult, sort of gives us more room to take on several tasks at once. For instance, we can all film and record at the same time separately, instead of trying to cram that stuff into one day where we all have to be there. Other than that, there’s the usual stuff, like being uncertain of the future while having no form of income since everything is shut down. Fun stuff.
KS: Most of our writing happens when we are all in the same room so not being able to do that is tricky. However, since we have been doing it for so many years at this point, we have an idea of how our covers are supposed to work and working independently is totally doable. Luckily, we are all recording and video savvy so getting us all setup to do things like this is kind of baked into us as a band.
MC: There’s been positives and negatives. I like being busy with multiple things, both musically and non-musically, so being laid off and socially distancing opened up my schedule a lot more than I would have liked. A month from today, I would’ve been in the Mediterraean on a cruise if COVID-19 hadn’t popped up. On the plus side, it has allowed me time to learn about things that I would like to know but wouldn’t previously have had the time to research, or so I thought. I still need to troubleshoot open broadcaster software so I can stream so bass sessions on Facebook and possibly start doing video games if my computer and wi-fi can handle it. I also took some time to learn how to edit audio more efficiently and need more projects to test that out with.
RD: What are some plans for Lame Genie in the coming months? Can we expect any videos or a new album?
JM: We have a lot of plans actually. We plan on releasing several videos, and considering how many albums we’ve released in the amount of time we’ve been a band, there’s always an album release on the horizon.
KS: Our main focus for 2020 is our Youtube channel. It’s something we’ve always had, but never really promoted mostly. That’s our #1 priority, and an album is always around the corner.
MC: We are working on a few more quarantine sessions similar to “Yogurt Yard” to keep up with Youtube content and we do have a number of songs we can work with for an album, we just haven’t thought of the proper presentation for them yet. It sucks because even though we can record separately, there’s still the element of formatting the rhythm section that requires all of us to be together. Here’s to hoping that life can return to normal and we can hit the ground running.
