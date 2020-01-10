Sometimes the best kind of rock music is when it strikes an emotional chord. I’m not talking about crappy and whiny emo nonsense, I’m talking about honesty and feeling being backed up by guitars. This quality is evident in Providence act Less Than A Felony’s new self-titled EP that came out on Jan. 4.
The band has a Pawtucket connection due to guitarist and vocalist Charlie Greene being employed at Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen on 507 Armistice Boulevard and bassist Damon Blair being a current resident of the city. Guitarist Paul Jalette and drummer Riz Hoare round out the quartet.
The record was produced at Big Nice Studio in Lincoln by Chaimes Parker and it was also released through the Warren based label 75orLess Records. “I had seen Less Than A Felony play a bunch of times over the past two years and had talked to Charlie about working together”, 75orLess owner and operator Mark MacDougall says about signing the band. ”They didn’t have any recordings ready to go when we talked. As soon as these songs were mixed, Charlie sent them over and we agreed to work together on this EP once it was mastered.”
Each track on the EP has a story behind it and Greene no problem telling each one. It’s a cavalcade of living in chaos, rough relationships, secret lives and loss.
“It was a song I wrote about the turbulent and chaotic times of living in London when 19, “ He says about the first track “27 Years”. “I went to delve into the arts but I saw the other side of being Irish and I wasn’t accepted in many places due to an err of suspicion. The Irish pubs and music were a release there but anything went in those days. There were barroom brawls to the finest crafted poetry and music. Two of my biggest influences, Stiff Little Fingers and Bob Dylan, could be caught at any given time.”
Sometimes walking down the street and watching society move can bring an idea for a tune. For Greene, it was an argument between a couple on the sidewalk that was the spark for writing “Don’t Care”.
“I witnessed a couple having a disagreement on the street and thought to myself that it’s a worthless exhibition but they seem to have it down”, He mentions. “It’s a song about relationships gone awry and nothing left but salvation. I guess if I was minding my own business then I wouldn’t have this song with a killer bass riff and perfect drumming.”
“Comes and Goes” came from a hypothetical idea of a certain character that sprang from Greene’s imagination. It’s a pretty interesting concept for anyone who digs heist and spy flicks.
“The idea came to me one night playing guitar,” He describes the song’s theme. “It’s hypothetically about a beautiful catwalk model and bank robber who lived a secret life. She’ll take off on an escapade with everyone oblivious to it only to return with success.”
The last track on the EP is “Somewhere In Between” which has a music video out directed by Pawtucket native Brett Davey that you can find on the video streaming website Vimeo. In fact, we had an article about it back in October when it was released. It’s a heartfelt song about loss and hope that Greene wrote about a friend of his who lost someone near and dear.
If you like no frills rock music that genuinely comes from the heart, grab a copy of Less Than A Felony’s new EP. You can order it at 75orLessRecords.com or pick one up the next time the band has a show in the area.
