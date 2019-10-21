The loss of a family member or a friend is never an easy thing to deal with. An abundance of emotions ranging from reflective memories to sorrowful grief can run through someone’s head while facing the reality of the situation. As a way to relate and provide a light at the end of this dark tunnel, Providence rock act Less Than A Felony put out a music video for the somber song “Somewhere In Between” on October 7.
The video and the song both have local ties to Pawtucket with guitarist and vocalist Charlie Greene being employed at Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen on 507 Armistice Boulevard and director Brett Davey being a native of the city. It’s a heartfelt example of how art of any kind can heal regardless of how painful things might look.
“It’s about loss and hope,” Greene says on the song. “There’s always someone there to help you and you should never give up. I wrote it for a dear friend of mine who had lost someone near and dear. My friend had been through a few of the wars so they’re no stranger to loss. I think we can all relate to such sorrow but rely on music to uplift and restore our faith in life.”
Shots of Slater Park are present in the video along with there being a couple actors playing the younger and older versions of the same character. The video is also the fourth one that Davey and the band have worked together on.
“You can feel the emotion in the band’s songs,” Davey mentions on the effect “Somewhere In Between” had on him. “It’s rock and roll that tells a story. Charlie is an enthusiastic collaborator, which makes it fun and it’s clear that we enjoy working together. Charlie wanted to use a friend of his who plays the grown up version of the kid in the video. He liked the soulful look of his face. The younger version is the child of a friend of his.”
“The story is a pretty simple one of a kid who finds a necklace at the beach, buries it in the woods and then digs it up later as an adult,” he adds. “Along with the woods scenes being shot at Slater Park, the beach scenes were shot in East Matunuck.”
Visually there are transitions between black and white and colorful shots that gives the video some aesthetic variety. The song is a ballad that calms the senses while exuding the feeling it aims to convey in pristine ways. Check it out on Vimeo at https://vimeo.com/364677083 and enjoy, it might even help you cope with whatever is going on in your life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.