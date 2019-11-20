The period between the mid-80s to the mid-90s was a special time for local music in Boston. Bands like The Lemonheads, Buffalo Tom, Dinosaur Jr., Sebadoh, Belly and many others were at the forefront of alternative rock while putting the city on the map as a hip place for Generation X. Another act from Boston that came up during this period was Letters To Cleo. They first got noticed after winning the 1993 Rock & Roll Rumble and in turn being a part of the soundtrack for the soap opera Melrose Place and appearing in the 1999 teen flick 10 Things I Hate About You. They’re still around today and they recently released a Christmas themed EP titled OK Christmas that came out on November 17th.
In support of the record’s release, lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Kay Hanley, lead guitarist Greg McKenna, keyboardist Michael Eisenstein, bassist Joe Klompus and drummer Stacy Jones will be taking the stage at The Met tonight with Philadelphia via Boston indie rock act Speedy Ortiz opening up the show. Hanley and I had a talk ahead of the upcoming festivities about living in Los Angeles, fair pay for musicians and changing a lyric to a classic song.
Rob Duguay: You were born in Boston, but now you live in Los Angeles. How long have you been living there for and what do you find to be the biggest difference when it comes to the culture of both cities?
Kay Hanley: I moved to L.A. with my family in 2003, so I’ve been living there for 16 years. When Letters To Cleo signed with Giant Records, the label was based in Los Angeles and when we used to go there I always was like “ugh”. I just couldn’t stand it there and I think a lot of people from the East Coast have that same feeling in regards to the city. The only reason why I really moved there was because once I started a family, I didn’t want to be on the road or be a lead singer in a band anymore. I wanted to shift my music career into another route and L.A. is the only place I can do that.
I kind of feel like now that I live there and I understand the richness of the culture the city has, whether it’s the unbelievable variety of food, art and geography, I’ve really come to love it quite a bit. Los Angeles is a new city compared to Boston, Boston is old as f**k and it’s the birthplace of America while L.A. has a certain freshness to it.
RD: You're also involved in the organization SONA, Songwriters of North America, that's involved with copyrights, royalties and fair pay for musicians. What made you get involved with this and how much of this aspect of the music industry has really changed over the years with streaming and the many ways a listener can access music?
KH: My writing partner, Michelle Lewis, and I started Songwriters of North America kind of by accident. We both write music for cartoons so we have been held up with writing music for television for years and years and we haven’t been affected much by streaming rates and stuff like that. I knew hypothetically what was going on with streaming rates but I didn’t grasp the full reality of it until Michelle had a hit song in 2012 called “Wings” with a band called Little Mix. One day she showed up for work, she looked at her ASCAP statement and saw that the song was played on Youtube over 1.9 Billion times and all she got for it was $3.40.
RD:Woah.
KH: When she told me this, I was like “What???” and this was a revelation. We knew an attorney in the area who was going to D.C. and working on copyright laws so we made an appointment after connecting with her through mutual friends. We showed up at her office and we asked her if she knew what was going on with this kind of stuff and she said “Where the fuck have you bitches been??!!! They’re eating your lunch!”. She then said that we were the first songwriters to show up at her office and find out what she’d been working on. Because of that we told all of our friends, we put together a work group to start researching the issues and we started a 501c6 non-profit.
We then started taking membership fees and used those fees to fly ourselves to Washington in order to pass the Music Modernization Act. The work continues and it never stops.
RD: That’s awesome. All of musicians these days have to bite the bullet when it comes to Spotify and they get really puzzled when they see the statement that comes through. They get a percent of a cent, so it’s nice to see someone fighting to make it better.
KH: By the way, streaming is good. We don’t take issue with it, we love streaming but we just want to get the rate right.
RD: Cheers to you for making an effort for it to be a reality. This decade especially has seen more women get involved in music than ever before. What's your advice to any young girl who is thinking about either getting into public relations for an artist, producing records or picking up an instrument?
KH: I think they have more advice to give me (laughs). I can’t believe how many female engineers, sound people and front of house there are. So many are handling the technical aspect of music and more often these days I’m working with female engineers and front of house people. The woman who handles the monitors at the Paradise Rock Club in Boston is awesome. I have so much more to learn from them than they do from me, coming up in a band in Boston being a female in a band was never an issue.
I remember when we were in the Rock & Roll Rumble in ‘93 and someone asked me how it felt being the token female in the Rumble. That was when it occurred to me that there were so few women out there doing their thing. Most of the time it just never came up and I think being in Boston’s music scene was a great way for me to form my opinions on what it means to be a leader. I also feel like I came up in a pretty magical time where girls were on rock radio, they were on the covers of magazines and all of the cool stuff in music was being lead by women. I still have a picture of how important females are to the music business, I don’t know if I have any advice other than do what you do and don’t apologize unless you punch someone in the face.
RD: What made you and the band want to do this kind of record with OK Christmas and do you consider yourself a person who likes to decorate the house and be all festive during this time of year?
KH: Yeah, I have kids so I love putting up a Christmas tree and I love doing all the decorating. I like it, it’s cool (laughs). We did a Christmas record because if we’re going to play in Boston every year around this time and do two nights at the Paradise then we have to do something new to make it fresh. You can’t ask people to show up and have it be the same s**t every year all the time. During the Summer we were figuring out what to do this time around to make it cool and we eventually decided to do a Christmas record. One interesting thing about it is that we did “Father Christmas” by The Kinks, which is one of our all-time favorite Christmas songs.
RD: It’s a rocker.
KH: Yeah, when we had just finished recording the mass shooting in El Paso happened. There’s a line in that song that goes “If you've got one I'll have a machine gun, so I can scare all the kids on the street.” I’m a lyric purist so it never even came to mind to change that but when the shooting happened, we knew that we couldn’t put the song out with that lyric. So I went to Twitter to explain the situation, I didn’t expect to hear back about changing the lyric and how The Kinks would feel about that. I didn’t hear back from The Kinks but I did hear from a lot of fans who chimed in with supposed lyric changes and I took one from a guy on Twitter so we changed it to “Can you melt down all the machine guns so they stay off the street.” We feel great about that.
