Memphis rock & roll act Lucero have always done things their way. They never really fit into any specific classification, but they definitely have a knack for cranking out great music. It’s a mix of punk, country and blues that stands on its own in original fashion. It’s also refreshing to see a band still sticking to their guns after being around for the past two decades. On Feb. 22, they’ll be taking the stage at The Met located within the Hope Artiste Village on 1005 Main Street in Pawtucket with Santa Margarita, Calif. songwriter Jade Jackson kicking things off.
I had a conversation with vocalist and guitarist Ben Nichols about performing with punk bands, being a father, throwing a block party every spring and working on new music.
Rob Duguay: When Lucero was starting out, you guys were playing with a lot of punk bands. With your music leaning towards more country and blues, did you ever feel out of place during the band’s beginnings?
Ben Nichols: Yeah, we didn’t quite fit in with the bands we were playing with at the beginning and we’ve continued that tradition. No matter what we do, when we play at an Americana festival we’re a little too punk rock to please the Americana fans and when we play a punk rock festival we’re a little too country to please the punks. For over 20 years we’ve been establishing ourselves as a band that does not fit in anywhere and we take pride in that.
RD: It’s great to have your own identity. Last March, you guys released two new singles “Hello My Name Is Izzy” and “’84 300zx (With T-Tops)”. Both songs are about you as a parent, with the first song about your daughter and the second song about you reflecting on how you were raised by your dad. What would you say you enjoy the most about being a father and how tough does it get balancing that part of your life with the steady touring Lucero does?
BH: Being a dad is the funnest thing I’ve ever done. I kind of took my time and I didn’t get married until I was in my 40s, my daughter was born when I was 42. I held off but it’s been an absolute blast. My favorite thing about it is getting to hang out with a three year old, it gives you an excuse to do all the things you’ve gotten too grown up to do. Of course you can jump on a trampoline or run through the creek or play in the mud or throw rocks in the river, all of that is perfectly acceptable to do and it’s part of being a good father but it’s a whole lot of fun.
She says some of the funniest things, she cracks me up every day. It’s really fun and I’m in my 40s now so I’m in a place in my career and my life where I can take the time and be with her the way I feel like I should. During my 30s it would have been more difficult, it would have worked but it seems like right now is the perfect time. Although, it is imperative to go out on the road and make a living. Our bread and butter is going out to play live shows, make a little bit of money off of the albums and merch but it’s really about going out and selling tickets.
It’s always tough, of course. That’s kind of the main subject matter of the last record, Among The Ghosts. The final song in particular, “For The Lonely Ones”, addresses having to be away from your family so it’s hard and it’s emotional and it’s a balancing act but it’s made for some good new songs as well.
RD: That’s awesome to hear how much you love being a dad, that’s great. Over the years, Lucero has been on many different record labels ranging from majors such as Universal and Republic Records to independent labels such as ATO and now your own label Liberty & Lament. What do you find to be a big difference between a major & indie label that fans might not recognize and how much knowledge do you have from being part of both that you’ve put towards running your own label?
BN: It’s funny, I think it’s kind of like musical genres. There’s really only two kinds of music, good and bad. It doesn’t matter what kind of music you’re playing, the song is either a good song or a bad song no matter what genre it is. It’s kind of the same with labels, there’s good indie labels and there’s good folks working for major labels and there’s bad folks working for major labels and there are crappy small labels that’ll rip you off just as much. Basically, you never know what you’re gonna get until you’re signed up already so it’s always a learning experience.
We’ve enjoyed having our own label with Liberty & Lament and putting out Among The Ghosts. Thirty Tigers is the distributor and they’re great. We’re working on a new record now, we might do it the same way or we might sign a deal if we need some help. Running your own record label is intriguing but once you start writing all the checks, it’s painful. It’s tough to pay the bills when you have to shell out money for the actual record pressing, you have to pay the money to get on CBS This Morning and you have to pay the money for this and that you understand why labels are like this in the first place.
RD: I can see that, you’ll see how everything works when it comes to running your own label. You have to deal with a lot of things that a bad usually wouldn’t be familiar with that’s behind the scenes. Those checks can be tough to write because you’d rather put that money towards something else with your music.
BN: Yeah.
RD: Every spring for a while not Lucero has hosted a Family Block Party in Memphis. How did the idea for the whole thing come about and who decides on which bands join you guys in being a part of it? Do you use an outside booking agent?
BN: In the old days, there was a promoter in Arkansas who had a spot down by the White River that had an amphitheater. He wanted to do a big outdoor thing and this was probably in 2010 or so. For two or three years in a row, we’d go down there and play this big outdoor thing and we called it the “Lucero Family Picnic”. Maybe we skipped a year here or there but in 2015, we moved it to midtown Memphis which is our hometown stompin’ grounds and we turned it into a block party. That’s when it really started to take shape, the original idea was to have our own festival, but you can’t really call it that, and invite bands that we really like.
We’ve played shows with them on the road, we’ve become friends with them over the years and we have something that we can call our own. Now we always use a booking agent, a great guy named Andrew Coleman who we’ve been with for years. He reaches out to bands and now we’re getting folks who we don’t know but we’re big fans of. We’ve been really lucky, we’ve had the North Mississippi All-Stars play with us the first year we had it in Memphis. We’ve had Son Volt, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Blackberry Smoke and I’d love to tell you who it’s going to be this year.
I’m not sure if I’m allowed to yet but 2020 is going to be awesome. It’s a hero of mine who actually said “yes” and he’s gonna come down to Memphis and play with us. It’s cool to have this event and kind of do what you want to do.
RD: I’ve always loved that type of atmosphere where you can go downtown and see some live music up close. You don’t have to worry about the festival crowd and it’s all locals having fun.
BN: Yeah.
RD: You mentioned it earlier, so when can we expect the album Lucero is currently working on to come out?
BN: Hopefully, we’ll keep our fingers crossed, we can get it out in fall of this year. I actually should be writing the lyrics for that record right now (laughs). If we can get into the studio this spring, then we can hopefully get it finished and mastered by the fall and do a big tour then. Right now I’ve got a lot of music but not a lot of words so I have no idea what it’s actually going to be titled. Like I said, we’ll keep our fingers crossed to have a new record out in the fall of 2020.
