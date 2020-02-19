Memphis rock & roll act Lucero have always done things their way. They never really fit into any specific classification, but they definitely have a knack for cranking out great music. It’s a mix of punk, country and blues that stands on its own in original fashion. It’s also refreshing to see a band still sticking to their guns after being around for the past two decades. On Feb. 22, they’ll be taking the stage at The Met located within the Hope Artiste Village on 1005 Main Street in Pawtucket with Santa Margarita, Calif. songwriter Jade Jackson kicking things off.