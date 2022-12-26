Ever since he started out with the original incarnation of The Schemers in Providence from the late ‘70s until the mid-‘80s, Rhode Island Music Hall of Famer Mark Cutler has been a rock & roll legend in The Ocean State. This can also be said for his standing in the New England region as a whole due to his role as the guitarist & vocalist for the Boston rock act The Raindogs during the ‘80s and ‘90s. Since those times, Cutler has established a reputable solo career while playing gigs with a revived edition of The Schemers, the Neil Young tribute band Forever Young and his backing band The Men Of Great Courage. In fact, he just released a new solo album a few weeks ago. Folks will be able to hear some songs off of it when he performs with his backing band on December 30 at Chan’s on 267 Main Street in Woonsocket starting at 8pm.
We had a talk ahead of the show about that new album he just put out, a community songwriting workshop he runs, how there’s beauty in truth and a bunch of music he’s hasn’t released yet.
Rob Duguay: Back on December 5th, you released a new album called Side Effects and you handled all the recording, producing, mixing and engineering yourself. Was this all done during the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020 or was this done when things started clearing up?
Mark Cutler: It happened over the past couple of years, as recently as a few weeks ago I recorded a song for it and I did the same around three or four years ago so it was just an ongoing process. I’ve recorded a whole bunch of songs, but these seem like more of a piece and I just wanted to get something out because I want to continue with my body of work and I thought this was a nice, cohesive thing to throw out there. It was kind of an impulsive thing to just release it but it felt good and it felt right so that’s why I did it. I recorded it between my home and between my space in East Providence, when I was recording at my space that’s when I used drummers and stuff like that but for the most part it’s just me playing and adding some instrumentation afterwards.
RD: Who did you have involved on drums? I know there’s also a violin being played as well, so who did you have play on the record?
MC: Rick Couto plays drums on a couple of songs. Mark Teixiera, who plays drums with Duke Robillard, also played on a few songs. Marty Ballou plays bass on a few songs and Jimmy Berger did as well, I even played bass on a couple of songs. Kathy Clasper-Torch plays the violin and my friend Anne Bergeron sings background vocals on one of the songs. I think that’s about it.
RD: From listening to it, the instrumentation and acoustic foundation definitely has a cohesiveness from track to track which I really enjoyed. Outside of your music, you also run the songwriting workshop The Same Thing Project that has people from all walks of life involved in making music. It meets up at the Outsider Collective within the Hope Artiste Village on 1005 Main Street in Pawtucket on Tuesday mornings at 10am. To reflect, how has 2022 been for this unique artistic endeavor?
MC: It’s been great, this year has seen such a great resurgence. We have at least 30 people who attend every week and it’s not the same 30 people but it averages out that way. We write a song every week or we work on a recording of a song that we wrote and most of the songs aren’t novelty or goofy, they have something to say. It’s an old cliche but there’s truth in beauty and beauty in truth and I believe that is totally the story here. Everything is so honest about what we do, the way we approach it and the way we talk about subjects, it’s so honest, so truthful and so beautiful.
The people who sing, not everyone’s a singer but their voices are beautiful. It’s like looking at a tapestry with a few threads hanging out, those threads sometimes add to the beauty of the thing. It’s not perfect but it’s beautiful and it’s perfect in its own way. When we get together to write a song, we write a song and I think that’s just a beautiful thing, I look at it as my life’s work now and there’s not much more you could say about it.
RD: I think it’s awesome that you’ve been doing it, it’s great that you get people together from all walks of life. It’s that beauty and diversity thing materializing in real time.
MC: That’s right, it’s community songwriting. That’s what we’ve coined it as.
RD: Chan's is the only place around these parts where you can get a rock & roll band with a side of lo mein, so what are your thoughts on playing there with the Men Of Great Courage?
MC: I’m excited as hell to play there, I think Chan’s is a legendary place. John Chan is an impresario, a real good guy and he’s always brought world class acts to his place which has such a personality. It harks back to when Charlie Parker was around playing in clubs. With the Chinese restaurant aspect of it, stand-up comedy in the United States started in places like Chan’s. It’s part of American culture and I’m really excited to be playing there.
RD: It’s a great venue and you’re right about places like Chan’s playing a big role in American culture, it’s also really cool that you get to play a place like Chan’s. What are some plans of yours going into 2023? Do you have any other projects you've been working on?
MC: I’m hoping to expand The Same Thing Project to college campuses & high schools because there’s a mental health aspect to what we do. I think college students & young people deal with a lot of pressure in this world and this isn’t a therapy session but it’s therapeutic and it gives a release of pressure. You can talk about what’s going on in your life, it’s a safe place to share stuff in and when you’re with like-minded people good things happen. I’m looking to expand The Same Thing Project and I plan on putting out more records. I have tons of material from the past few years so I’m trying to hone it and not make it too polished.
I’m trying to make music so I can trust it and those are my plans. I want to continue to be creative and continue to grow my community songwriting program.
