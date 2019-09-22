Saxophonist Dan Moretti is coming to Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining, on 267 Main St. in Woonsocket, on Sept. 27, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of ‘Brazilia: Live At Chans’ with fellow hall of famer and saxophonist Greg Abate, bassist and multi-Grammy winner Oscar Stagnaro, drummer Bertram Lehmann, trumpet player Bill Grenadier and pianist Gilson Schachnik.