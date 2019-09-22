Very few musicians in Rhode Island have a résumé that stacks up against saxophonist Dan Moretti. Take a look at the artists he’s performed with and chances are that you own one of their albums. He also got inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall Of Fame in 2017. On top of this, he teaches at one of the top music schools on the planet at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.
He’ll be coming to Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining on 267 Main St. in Woonsocket on Sept. 27 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of ‘Brazilia: Live At Chans’ with fellow hall of famer and saxophonist Greg Abate, bassist and multi-Grammy winner Oscar Stagnaro, drummer Bertram Lehmann, trumpet player Bill Grenadier and pianist Gilson Schachnik.
Moretti and I had a conversation ahead of the show about starting out in a soul band, his favorite iconic moments so far in his career, how Brazilia came together and a bunch of other musical endeavors he has going on.
Rob Duguay: You were born in Providence but you actually grew up in Narragansett. As a kid you got into a lot of soul and R&B during the ’60s, so did being into that kind of music have any major effect on your upbringing?
Dan Moretti: Yeah. Actually, soul and R&B had a lot to do with when I was really young and I had a soul band in Wakefield. I had to be around 14 and had been playing sax for a couple of years before that. In that soul band, the traditional instrumentation was the horn section, lead vocals, background vocals, a keyboard player, a guitar player, a bass player and a drummer. It really was a great band to be in during that time. Anyway, I was like “Oh my God, what is this music?” and after that I got more into jazz, not long afterwards.
I would say as a young person, especially back then, living in the late ‘60s in Narragansett didn’t have a lot going on. This kind of music really opened up my brain and my ears to what existed and was just starting to get played on the radio. It was definitely an eye-opener for me and I began to want to pursue it more and from a listening standpoint I hoped for an opportunity to play that kind of music.
RD: You just mentioned how you got into jazz music at a young age and you’ve performed throughout your career in various types of bands. Whether it’s jazz, soul, funk, reggae, rock and whatever else, you’ve played it. When it comes to sitting in with a certain type of band, or playing that kind of music on your saxophone, do you prepare yourself any differently depending on the type of music you’re going to play?
DM: The deal is this: horn players have more of an opportunity to cross between styles easily. They’re usually an add-on so horn players are not always dedicated to being in one band, they have more freedom and more opportunities to do one thing or the other. Over the years, what happens is that you basically use your ears and your training to be able to turn the dial in your brain. It’s almost like saying to yourself “Ok, in this situation I cannot play jazz so much.” I learned this lesson during the ‘80s when I joined a blues band from Connecticut.
They were totally blues guys and when it came time for me to solo, they used to comment on if I was being too jazzy or not (laughs). They wanted me to play more of a blues saxophone so I would turn the dial and I would do it that way. It’s a specific language that you have to learn to know what you’re playing. In terms of preparation, it’s more about having an exposure to the music. I listened to guys like King Curtis, Clarence Clemons and other horn players and you can hear that Coletrane style tone from those guys.
You can hear their influences from how they express themselves. It’s part of the language and there are different inflections than what a soul singer would have, for example. Within the jazz vocabulary, you can hear all of these different shades from playing. When you listen to King Curtis, you don’t hear any of that. Although, if you go way back he’s got some jazz stuff that he recorded before he was with Aretha Franklin.
It’s really our horn players’ vocabulary whether it pertains to playing reggae or soul jazz music like I do with The Hammond Boys. As long as you have the vocabulary down, you can make the switches between styles. If you don’t have it, you’re limited.
RD: I can totally see what you mean and it’s awesome that you gave such an in-depth description about musical adaptation. Brazilia has you and Greg Abate both performing sax in a band together, so how did you and Greg initially meet and how did this project initially come to be back in 1995?
DM: Greg and I have known each other since the ‘70s, we used to play in a big band in Providence together at a club called Allary that no longer exists. We kind of met back then but even back then Greg had a fusion band and I had my own kind of fusion thing so that’s eventually how we first met. Over the years, we crossed paths in many situations and stayed friends. In the ‘90s, there was a live music boom in Providence.
I was at the forefront of it, I was doing a lot of booking and I was playing six nights a week all over town. I had all of these steady gigs going and that’s where I met Oscar Stagnaro. I met Oscar in the late ‘80s and I had this gig at a place called Amsterdam’s that rotated a bunch of different musicians on a five person budget. I asked Oscar if he wanted to do a latin jazz thing and he got the players, then we did the gig and that was my first exposure to the latin side of it. A lot of people confuse Brazilian music with latin music but it’s not the same at all.
I thought I knew what I was talking about, because I played a little bit of samba and bossa nova, but the Latin side was a whole new chapter for me. Oscar introduced me to that and what happened was after doing this band for a year or two in different situations, I asked Oscar about doing a live recording and that’s when I got Greg involved. We were both working at the music schools at that time so we used it as a little fundraiser for them. We then came together to do the recording. It also helped that in that interim I learned to become more of an engineer because of my relationship with Celebration Sound in Pawtucket, which is a great studio.
I knew the production side of it and we then did the live recording at Chan’s. That’s how it all came together.
RD: That’s quite the story.
DM: Definitely.
RD: You've gotten to perform with a ton of musicians including Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Nicks, Robert Plant and even Kid Rock. Who would you say is your favorite collaboration during your career so far?
DM: It’s really a mix. In the popular music world, people definitely recognize those names but they probably don’t recognize names like Mike Stern or Dave Liebman and people like that. People like James Moody and Cannonball Adderley are the jazz icons and I’ve had experience with all of them. When you’re with the masters, it’s great to hang, ask questions and talk while getting a dose of history from people who were there when things happened. When it comes to playing with an act like Stevie Nicks, you’re basically in the band and you play with them but you’re not their musical director so you don’t hang with them as much.
The two iconic moments for me from the pop side is the first being in 1976 at the Newport Jazz Festival when Aretha Franklin played there and I was in the band. This was back when she had a full big band, I was in the horn section and I experienced her coming out doing her gospel piano thing where in the middle of the set she just plays by herself and it was a totally unbelievable experience for me. It was like going to church and it was amazing. The second is in the ‘80s when I did a Ray Charles contract for a show at the Providence Performing Arts Center. He was known for being very, very particular about who was hired and they had to be able to swing, it just happened to be that the Rhode Island Philharmonic was busy that night so I was one of the many people who stepped in.
During rehearsal, Ray’s manager comes out and yells across the whole stage “Who’s the contractor?” I’m thinking, ‘Oh my God, he’s mad.’ and I raised my hand, walked back to the dressing room and the manager said to Ray, “Mr. Charles, here’s the contractor.” Ray was sitting all the way in the back of the dressing room and he says, “Son, come up here.” I walked up to him, he looks up at me and he says, “Let me shake your hand, this is a great orchestra you hired.” That totally blew my mind and I said, “Yeah, thank you so much.”
He was known for firing the band to get some other people so those are two iconic moments. Fast forward to 2006 at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, I was in the backing band for the 40th Anniversary of Atlantic Records and Ahmet Ertegun, the original founder, was there and all of these stars were performing. People like Stevie Nicks, Chaka Khan, Steve Winwood, Kid Rock and it was incredible. We had three days of rehearsals and everybody was there to do a service to celebrate Atlantic Records’ anniversary because they were all signed to Atlantic back in the day and Ahmet Ertegun was the one who brought them into the limelight. I wrote the charts for most of the folks that day so that’s another highlight.
RD: Wow, now I’m blown away! After the show at Chan's what does the rest of the year have in store for you?
DM: Well, I’ve been back teaching at the Berklee College of Music in Boston and I also got a series at Pump House Music Works in Wakefield happening on the first Sunday of the month starting in October. I basically host it with three different groups coming in and it’s a very nice time at a very cool venue. I’ll be doing some clinics at the local high schools in North & South Kingstown also in October and November. I’m going to be in Switzerland playing with Al Copley, who is one of the founding members of Roomful Of Blues at a place called Marian’s in the city of Bern and that’ll be right after Christmas to New Year’s Eve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.