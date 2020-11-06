Providence has an extensive history of noise rock music. Ask any old scene head about the style’s effect in the musical ecosystem of the city and they’ll start talking about bands like Lightning Bolt, Arab On Radar and The White Mice along with underground art spaces like Fort Thunder. Carrying on this tradition in their own way is an experimental and amplified trio known as Minibeast. The band consists of Peter Prescott, who used to be the drummer for Boston indie rock legends Mission Of Burma, on guitar, synth and distorted vocals being joined by Attleboro native Keith Seidel on drums and Somerville’s Niels LaWhite on bass. On November 7, they’ll be headlining a socially distanced outdoor show at Dusk on 301 Harris Avenue in Providence with New Bedford jazz punks PicnicLunch and local groove beat act Gnarnia.
I had a talk with Prescott & Seidel ahead of the show about keeping busy during the current pandemic, being open-ended and open-minded, freelance illustration and being psyched about the new tunes they’ve been putting out.
Rob Duguay: Outside of Minibeast, what have each of you been doing to pass the time during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Keith Seidel: I have been fairly busy working, in spurts, I guess. My family has a puppy we adopted in April, and keeping him occupied and training him is a project in itself. My daughter is going to high school two days a week and the rest at home while my wife is working remotely. I’ve been practicing drums quite a bit, of course. We also painted the exterior of our house over the summer.
RD: Wow, what kind of puppy?
KS: He’s a mutt and we named him Cosmo. We’ve been taking him for lots of walks and hikes in the woods around here, which makes him happy. It’s definitely good to clear the head as well.
Peter Prescott: I’ve been writing, selling records online and straightening up equipment. After a few months, we’ve been actually practicing with shower curtains between us and masks on, including me when I’m not singing. Other than that I’m mostly trying to keep my mental health.
RD: I hear that. Peter, you started your music career as a drummer so when it came to getting Keith involved in Minibeast, what about his drumming made you want to bring him into the band?
PP: I suppose most musicians are locked into a style by my age, whereas I took it as a chance to do stuff I never had done. I have played with a couple of great drummers, but this is conceptually a much stranger and open-ended group. Keith is a chops drummer with an open mind and unorthodox style who happened to live a couple towns away from me. The synchronicity was stunning when we first played together, I lucked out.
RD: You definitely did, Peter. Keith, outside of music you’re a professional illustrator. How did you go about getting into the craft?
KS: I’ve always been drawing, for as long as I can remember. In high school, it always seemed like a given that it was something I wanted to pursue. I knew I wanted to step it up and work professionally, so worked hard to put a portfolio together and went to the Rhode Island School of Design. I had quite a great experience there with some fantastic, helpful professors who helped me focus and find the direction I wanted to take. I’ve been freelancing ever since.
RD: That’s awesome. I really like the one you did of John Madden on the magazine cover for Beckett Football Card Plus.
KS: Thanks! It’s one of my favorite assignments for sure.
RD: No problem. What are both of your feelings going into this outdoor show at Dusk? Are you both excited to be playing in front of an audience for the first time in months?
KS: I’m very excited while being hopeful and cautiously optimistic that the weather will cooperate and it won’t be too cold. I’m very appreciative to Rick Sunderland at Dusk and his staff for working hard to set up safe shows. It’s been so weird not to be playing for so long, and like everyone else, my sense of time is all over the place. I find myself often gauging time based on our last gig or last tour.
PP: Of course, every musician i know is in mourning. It’s like you have no food, water or oxygen when you cannot play live. At the same time, we have not gotten sick because we all take these times very seriously. This seemed like a realistic way to perform before the year was out without screwing anyone up.
RD: So far this year, Minibeast has released the singles “Communication Breakup”, “Vent”, “Crawling On My Belly Through A Tunnel Towards The Dawn” and “The # Go”. Can we expect another album or EP to follow these up?
PP: I wouldn’t say they’re singles. We have taken ambient jams, since we’ve never practiced or played live without some jam first, and formed them a bit just to keep our sound out there for people who want it. We have about a half dozen proper songs that we have written since bassist Niels joined about two years ago. The songs are weirder, the bottom is bigger and we’re psyched.
