Usually this time of year would be breeding an abundance of excitement for live music fans. The spring would be thawing out the winter with summer setting in while entering the height of the festival season. Musicians and bands would be announced as being part of the lineups for numerous festivals and the anticipation would be at a fever pitch. Unfortunately due to the COVID-19 crisis, this year is looking to be different when it comes to going out and basking in performances under the bright sun. In the New England region a few festivals have already been cancelled and without the knowledge of when the current situation will normalize, a bunch of other festivals have a dark cloud of uncertainty hanging over them.
In the small city of Winooski, Vermont, the 10th annual edition of the Waking Windows Festival got postponed from happening from May 1 - 3 to a new slate of dates for next year. The announcement was made on March 18 and Providence brass street band What Cheer? Brigade, Burlington punks Rough Francis, Boston indie rockers Vundabar and Philadelphia indie pop act Japanese Breakfast were some of the many bands and musicians who were slated to perform. The announcement was made with a hopeful outlook for next year.
“To all our supporters: we have unfortunately come to the realization that we will not be able to move forward with this year’s Waking Windows Music & Arts Festival in downtown Winooski,” the folks at Waking Windows stated on social media. “The CDC strongly suggested we avoid congregating in groups larger than ten people until May 10, and after hearing the State of Vermont echo that sentiment, and after talking with our friends at the City of Winooski, we concluded that Waking Windows 2020 was an impossibility. We would never want to put ourselves, our staff, our supporters, our guests, and the community at risk by inviting thousands of people into Winooski during this time of uncertainty. Although we are completely gutted about having to walk away from this year's festival, we're happy to announce that we've already worked with the city to secure dates for next year. The 2021 festival will take place on May 7-9 and we will be honoring all passes purchased for this year.”
“If you cannot make it to the festival on these dates and would like a refund for your passes, please email [Nick Mavodones III at] nick@wakingwindows.com,” they added. “All of this hits extra hard, as we were really looking forward to celebrating this big 10-year festival milestone with you all! Can we still call it our tenth edition in 2021? Maybe we will. Regardless, let’s stick together virtually, hunker down for the next few weeks literally, and come out the other side with health, wellness, and the promise of celebrating music, art, and community for the rest of 2020. Thank you to everyone for the continued support throughout this time and over the years! We will hang out again. Until then, stay safe.”
The 11th Boston Calling Music Festival was supposed to happen at the athletic complex on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, MA from May 22 - 24 before it got cancelled on March 31. The festival was gearing up to be one of the biggest in the world with ‘90s alternative rock legends Rage Against The Machine, Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers being the headliners.
“After several weeks of consultation with local and state authorities, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Boston Calling 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic,” the organizers said via their statement on social media. “We are heartbroken; However, the health and safety of our audience, artists, partners, vendors, first responders and staff are of the utmost importance to us, and we felt that this was the only acceptable way forward. To our audience, who we value dearly, we are so sad that we will not be together with you in May. We know information regarding your tickets is extremely important to you. As such, we will be reaching out to all ticket holders in the coming weeks with a detailed outline of options available.”
“This includes obtaining a full refund or rolling tickets to next year’s event, about which we hope to have exciting news to share soon,” They mentioned. “We thank you for your patience; please stay tuned and we will be in touch with more information in the near future. To our valued partners, vendors, restaurants, staff and artists, we wish you all the best during these trying times and we look forward to collaborating with you all again soon.” -
The following day on April 1, Boston Calling donated $10,000 to both the Boston and Cambridge Artists Relief Funds. They wanted to stay true to their mission of casting a bigger light on the local scene in a way that could help creatives who are struggling with the crisis.
“We are honored to be part of such a vibrant music and arts community, and we want to make sure that talented local artists are able to continue doing what they love,” the festival said via another social media post.
In Rhode Island, the Newport Festivals Foundation has established the Newport Festivals Musician Relief Fund. The fund provides financial relief for musicians in the local folk and jazz communities who are losing income as a result of COVID-19.
“It is with utmost hope that the Newport Folk and Newport Jazz Festivals will go on this summer, but in the meantime we feel the call to do more,” executive producer Jay Sweet said in a statement on the foundation’s website at newportfestivals.org.”We are in a unique position with our foundation, where we can go above and beyond and help provide support for our musicians community while other tours and festivals are cancelling due to COVID-19. I want to be clear, this is not a fundraiser, these are funds that our Festivals Foundation already allocates to annual giving. In this dark time, we feel blessed to be able to provide some small comfort for those whose songs carry us through each day.”
As the weeks go by, the more news we’ll get about the virus and how long it’ll still be around in the coming months. Hopefully our collective summer won’t be lost for the sake of our health, which is obviously more important. Keep yourself informed by visiting the CDC’s COVID-19 page at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov while staying safe inside unless your job, medicine cabinet, fridge or pantry requires otherwise.
