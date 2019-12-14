PROVIDENCE — People celebrate Christmas in different ways, but not many dress like a dog and sing.
That’s what Jared Starkey did last year, and he’s doing it again this season in the touring production of Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical,” playing Dec. 17-22 at the Providence Performing Arts Center as part of the Encore Series.
The Columbia, Conn., native stars as Young Max, the dog that gets roped into the Grinch’s nefarious plan to steal Christmas from the holiday-loving residents of Whoville. His grown-up persona, Old Max, is the show’s narrator.
Not only does Starkey play a pivotal role in the story, he also sings the signature song, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” along with Old Max and the title character.
This 85-minute musical is the latest in a line of adaptations of Theodore Geisel’s popular book. An animated version was broadcast in 1966 as a television special, and a star-studded live-action film was released in 2000 with Jim Carrey as the Grinch.
The musical got started even earlier, in 1994 at the Minneapolis Children’s Theatre Company, and after various iterations, opened on Broadway in 2006.
“I love doing Max,” Starkey said during a telephone interview from the tour. “He’s a great role, and it’s great to work with the Grinch. He’s such a giving cast mate.” New York-based actor and casting associate Philip Huffman is the Grinch.
Playing a dog, however, has challenges. First there is the furry, warm and heavy dog costume, which includes padding to create “puppy fat.”
“There are cooling stations backstage to make sure I don’t get too hot,” Starkey said.
His face is exposed so he can show emotion as well as through his puppy body language. The role calls for “lots of jumping and diving,” Starkey added, “and I’ve been upping my exercise program … to make sure I don’t end up in the hospital.”
Fortunately, Starkey was interested in sports, hiking and physical activity long before acting. He grew up on a Christmas tree farm in Columbia – “It’s my grandfather’s business. He still runs it.” – and admits, “I was opposed to trying anything that involved me on stage.”
That was until a middle-school teacher “pushed” him into chorus, then acting.
“I’d like to think she saw talent,” he said, “but they always need guys to do theater.”
The push took him all the way to Western Connecticut State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in musical theater, and now to New York City where he lives and continues vocal studies. He has appeared in regional theaters, including the Woodstock Playhouse in New York State, and with the Peterboro Players in New Hampshire.
The “Grinch” tours are seasonal gigs; Providence is the last stop for 2019. In January, Starkey begins rehearsals as Doody in a production of “Grease” aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that will keep him busy through next November.
But first, he’s looking forward to playing Young Max in Providence because his parents, Bob and Kate Starkey, can be here to see the show.
This is, he insists, is “not a kids’ show. It’s a family show. It’s a huge hit with kids 6, 7 and 8, but there is smart humor” that appeals to adults and teenagers.
“It’s a tale they all know, and personally, I think a 17-year-old would love it.”
The Dec. 17-22 run of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” at the Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., includes a sensory-friendly performance on Dec. 21 at 11 a.m., presented in partnership with The Autism Project. House lights and sound levels are lowered, standing and movement spaces are available, and a quiet area is located in the lobby. Patrons also may take small coping tools. Special pricing is available. For information and to access a social narrative about the show, visit ppacri.org/sensoryfriendly.
All tickets can be purchased at the box office in the theater, online at ppacri.org, or by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.