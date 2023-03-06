For the past few years, Neighbor has been one of the fastest growing bands in the New England jam band scene and beyond. The quartet of vocalist & keyboardist Richard James, guitarist Lyle Brewer, bassist Dan Kelly and drummer Dean Johnston have a dedicated fan base along with a very accomplished resume. There’s a legit buzz that is justified through their soulful aesthetic and ambitious improvisations. To know what all the fuss is about, folks around these parts will get to see Neighbor at The Met located within the Hope Artiste Village on 1005 Main Street in Pawtucket on March 11. Starting at 9pm, the band will be performing all night long while exhibiting an extensive array of sonic material.
James and I had a talk ahead of the show about how the band started out at a residency in the Boston area, having a connection with fans, a new album that’s due out soon
Rob Duguay: Neighbor essentially started out in 2019 as a side project of the other band you play keys in, Pink Talking Fish. Since then, the band has grown into its own entity while playing some major shows & festivals. How did Neighbor initially start out with you, Lyle, Dan & Dean and what was your collective vision when you first started writing songs together?
Richard James: I guess the collective vision kind of started when I became interested in writing original music. I had a lot of original songs that I had written during my time on the road with Pink Talking Fish that I wanted to get out there and I wanted to play them. I grew up with Lyle Brewer, he used to be my next door neighbor and we kind of went different ways after high school. I went to the Berklee College of Music and Lyle went to the New England Conservatory of Music, he went on tour with some bands and I went on tour with some bands. It all came back around in 2019 when I asked him if he’d like to play some music and maybe start a residency in Boston.
I originally grabbed Zack Burwick, who is the drummer for Pink Talking Fish, and a bass player named Mike Mixus, who is another guy that I’ve played with previously, and we started it. We started playing at Thunder Road in Somerville, Massachusetts on Tuesdays, it started growing and we kept the fans happy just by writing new music every single week. People were interested in the band & the sound, it continuously grew every week and the people who would show up started calling themselves “The Neighbors”. They’ve now established a community around that name, which is really cool, and it just spread by word of mouth. The residency grew right up until the pandemic, we were selling out Tuesday nights in Somerville and then everything kind of shut down so we had to figure out what we were going to do after that.
RD: It’s cool that the band started out with a residency and it seems these days that you guys figured out what to do after the COVID-19 lockdowns. Outside of obviously having original material versus Pink Talking Fish, who's catalog includes music by Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish, what are the other things that make Neighbor different from your other band and other projects you've been in?
RJ: I think that the biggest thing is the symbiotic relationship that we have with our fans. The playing aspect is great because we’re all very in tune with each other and it seems like we’re all in the right place with playing music. It’s exciting and it’s different every night, but I think a big part of that is the fans. They’re following us around and they’re always there to make sure that we’re pushing the envelope and being creative. We don’t want to let them down and they don’t want to let us down, it’s really cool and that’s what drives the creativity.
The fans drive the creativity for us to keep pushing the envelope, to be doing different things every night and messing around with our songs. It’s something that is all kind of new to us with the original music thing and it seems to gel. Every night it’s very exciting because the fans make it so fun, they’re always so involved with the shows, we involve them in the shows and it’s a really exciting thing.
RD: Another thing that’s exciting is Neighbor releasing their self-titled debut album in May, so what was the experience like making the album? Did you work with a producer on it or did you all produce it yourselves?
RJ: There’s a variation of Neighbor that’s called “The Neighbor Nine”, which is a three piece horn section with two female vocalists. It’s arrangements of our tunes that are written by one of the vocalists and the sax player, who is this fellow named Matt Wayne and he co-produced the record with us. He’s a guy that I go way back with in another band that I played in years and years ago. Him and I have kind of stuck together through the years and his sense of melody & harmony, putting things together the right way, knowing where to leave space and knowing where to fill space is kind of a trust thing. I trust Matt musically and the other guys do too so it was kind of a no-brainer decision to bring somebody outside of the band in to help with the record.
Matt put it together and we did it in two different studios. We recorded half of the record at Ghost Hit Recording in West Springfield, Massachusetts and the other half of it was tracked and recorded at Dimension Sound in Jamaica Plain right outside of Boston. The person who mixed it also worked on a previous album with Lyle, his name is Paul Kolderie and he really brought the record to life. It was really exciting to hear it go from the raw track stage to the mixing stage and Paul added his magic. He’s done some really cool stuff in the music industry, especially with some Boston bands like the Pixies and Mighty Mighty Bosstones.
He also did Pablo Honey by Radiohead and his final touches on the mixing process were awesome, we were super stoked on it. Kevin Reeves is the one who mastered the record, he works at Universal and he also has a studio in Nashville. He really made it shine in the right ways so it was really cool. We spent a lot of time between tracking in the two studios just making sure that we had the right elements. We want it to be something that our fans can relate to and have that kind of nostalgic feeling from our Thunder Road residency while also having a sound so when people hear us for the first time they can understand what we’re all about.
We didn’t go crazy with bringing outside elements, it’s all really based around keys, bass, guitar and drums so it’s something relatable to our fans. We also want to give the people who are new to Neighbor a real idea of what we sound like live and I think we accomplished that.
RD: You kind of alluded to it, but what can fans expect from the album in a sonic sense when it comes to how the whole album sounds?
RJ: It’s a rock & roll record. It’s a bit funny that we’ve been classified by fans around the country as a jam band because we do a lot of interesting and different things with our tunes each night. Improvisation is a big aspect of our live performance, but when you hear the record it’s all rooted in songwriting. That’s the core of the band, the jams are kind of secondary to the music and the lyrics. I feel like we want to make sure that the lyrics on the record resonate with our fans so they can understand the message that we’re sending.
It was really great to hear the whole product through because it’s 12 songs. There isn’t a lot of improvisation but we’ve made sure that the core songwriting aspects of the music is what shines on the album.
RD: I’m looking forward to hearing it when it comes out. Other than the album release, what are some other plans Neighbor has for the coming months?
RJ: In the near future, Dan is going to be having his first child and we’re going to give him and his wife Krista a chance to get to know their little boy on the way. We’re going to take a bit of time to let that be but once late April, May & June comes around it’s all about festivals along with a couple extended tours down South and in the Midwest. We want to get our music out to as many people as we possibly can from around the country who come to these big music festivals, but we’re only playing between 65 to 70 shows this year. It’s something that we made a conscious decision to do, so we really want to be impactful with our shows. The club shows that we play are going to be in cities that we’re really excited about while playing as many festivals as we can to broaden interest across the country.
That’s kind of the plan now and there’s some really exciting things on the horizon for this year that we haven’t announced yet. We also have some big plans for Halloween that we’re really excited about and we’re stoked to be playing The Met again, our show there last year was one of our favorite performances of 2022.
