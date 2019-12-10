Under the moniker of his first name, Boston’s Prateek Poddar can sing a song that you can instantly relate to. It can be about heartbreak, facing one’s mortality or just hanging out with a bottle of booze, but chances are that the senses will pick up some emotions while listening.
The crazy thing about it is all he needs is a six-string in his hands and it’ll make it happen.
As part of a show curated by the Providence based art and production organization Birdplay, he’ll be performing at the News Cafe on 43 Broad St. in Pawtucket this evening. Rounding out the lineup will be Berlin indie pop act Glassberg & The Disasters, fellow Bostonian Grace Givertz and local folk trio Casper Friendly.
Prateek and I had a talk about growing up with The Beatles, his latest record, a new music video he put out and what he has going on at the start of next year.
Rob Duguay: What gravitated you to pick up a guitar and to start writing songs? Was it a specific record or musician?
Prateek: Yeah, but it was kind of a lot of other things. I’ve been playing music since I was around four or five years old. I started with the piano and then I joined the school band where I played the trumpet, trombone, clarinet and a few different instruments. I picked up the guitar when I was in middle school and the thing that really got me into it was the song “Day Tripper” by The Beatles. It wasn’t until I was in college where I felt I could actually write songs and it was everything, it was The Beatles, it was The Rolling Stones, it was The Eagles, it was my parents’ folk records like Peter, Paul & Mary and all that.
There was a lot of metal bands I was listening to like Pantera, so it was kind of everything. I wanted to express myself for the longest time and I didn’t know how until eventually I realized that the key to expressing yourself is to stop giving a f---. You put it out there and what happens, happens.
RD: Usually the best part of your talents shine when you stop caring about what other people think and do what you want. This past June, you released a new EP titled All You Do Is Drown. What was the main vision you had while making the record at RevivalHouse Records & Film in Boston?
P: I wanted to make something that had a whole band behind it. The EP is my first release of songs that have other instruments on it, I never did anything with a band prior to that. I had a bunch of songs that I wrote and I was proud of and I basically wanted to have something with drums instead of me with my guitar and being sad. That was the vision I had going in and once we got into the studio, the vision wasn’t just realized it was blown out of the water. We were able to try all of these different things, like trying out weird guitar parts, putting harmonies in different places to see what happens and bringing in string players. I wanted something that had other people on it and the vision for it exceeded immensely in my opinion.
RD: I enjoyed listening to it, the sound quality is stellar. Sometimes when you hear a record with all of these instruments being involved, some of them will lack in presence while All You Do Is Drown has everything coming in clear and crisp. You also put out a music video for “The Gang’s All Gone” off of the EP, which shows various clips of the recording process. Did it get distracting at times in the studio while there was a camera floating around?
P: Honestly, it ended up being a lot of fun. RevivalHouse is a great studio because one of their founding principles is that they want to include video as much as possible with the recording process. It’s 2019, video is such a huge part of promoting your music and from the beginning, there were always someone with a camera. A lot of the time it was actually Patrick Hanlin, who produced and engineered the EP, adjusting levels and filming. It was surprisingly natural, things considered.
RD: That’s awesome. Social media is a bit of a double-edged sword in how it serves as an avenue for someone to show their creative projects while also being a haven for a--holes, trolls and the worst kinds of people. As a person who uses Facebook and Twitter to promote their music, what do you think can be done to make social media more of a place for positive creative output?
P: That’s a big question. I think it honestly takes a lot of things. If I had to rattle off a few off the top of my head, one thing I would say that if you make a post on a social media platform and a lot of people start arguing on it then you are absolutely within your rights to shut it down. I also think another part of it is accepting that arguments will happen on social media along with moderating those arguments. Not so much of letting it happen but sort of directing the flow, that would be a big step.
I’ve been in arguments that have gotten really ugly on my Facebook wall and I’ve also had arguments where people will shout it out for new comments and it’ll actually calm down a little bit. Sometimes agree, sometimes agree to disagree. Arguments are par for the course but there has to be a willingness to moderate them and saying what you believe in but also knowing when to walk away.
RD: After the show at the News Cafe (tonight), what’s next for you?
P: I’m laying low for the holidays a little bit but come the new year I am going to be part of One Night Band at The Sinclair in Cambridge, Mass., on Jan. 11. I’m really looking forward to it and further down the road I’ll be putting out a new single and I’m going to be looking to tour a lot more. There’s a lot of good things coming up.
