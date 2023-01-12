The Hammond B3 organ is a very special instrument due to its one-of-a-kind sound and the unique tones a musician can create with it. It’s also a very fun instrument for the ears and if you’re looking for some groovy music, this kind of organ will definitely provide it. Based in Massachusetts, Bruce Mattson utilizes the Hammond B3 to its full capacity while putting his own spin on New Orleans style R&B. On January 14 at Chan’s on 267 Main Street in Woonsocket, he’s going to be bringing this cool sound with his band starting at 8pm. Guitarist Barry Fitzpatrick, bassist Jesse Williams and drummer Barry Lit will be joining Mattson on stage.
We had a talk ahead of the show about his initial start as a guitarist, how he collaborates with other musicians, playing with the legendary Gregg Allman and what he has planned for later in the year.
Rob Duguay: You actually began your music career as a guitarist in your early teens before shifting over to the Hammond B3 organ, so what was the initial spark that made you want to switch to your current primary instrument?
Bruce Mattson: I worked as a guitarist for a few years and I started listening to Herbie Hancock and Chick Corea while already developing an interest in The Allman Brothers. I kind of gravitated toward the organ because of it at that time and I soon became a huge fan of Emerson, Lake & Palmer while starting to find that sound of the Hammond kind of irresistible. It was kind of like a siren song, there was so much guitar out in the universe at that time and the organ was something unusual & different that attracted me.
RD: Would you say that the sound of the organ and the versatility it has is what makes it special for you as a musician? Is that what makes the Hammond B3 stand out for you?
BM: Yeah, mostly it’s the sound of it. My primary training as far as keyboards was as a pianist, I studied jazz and classical piano. The Hammond has such a unique voice, there’s nothing quite like it. It’s got this creamy, velvety chord voice to it and it’s also got this percussive quality where you’re playing individual not passages, that’s kind of unique. There’s not a combination of tones that you can get out of any other instrument.
RD: I totally agree with that. Outside of your own band, you've played with a wide range of artists including blues artist Willie J. Laws Jr., former Allman Brothers Band drummer Jaimoe, saxophonist Dr. Charles Neville and vocalist Toni Lynn Washington among others. When it comes to collaborating with so many different musicians & artists, do you find yourself constantly adapting to their style or is it more of you adding your own approach to what they're doing?
BM: I think it ends up being a little bit of both. When you’re playing with different artists, you’re supporting them and the objective as a sideman is to always do what you can to make the artist sound better, feel more comfortable and let them shine first and foremost. You get brought into projects because somebody likes the way you play, so naturally you’re bringing plenty of yourself into whatever project you’re working on with any particular artist. Your job is to make them sound good and bring their vision to life, hopefully you’re doing that because something that you do by nature appeals to them and it adds a little something unique to their project.
RD: How did you get linked up with Gregg Allman and what was it like performing in his band before he passed away?
BM: I was friends with the guy that was playing with him at the time, a very good player and a guy I actually studied with named Bruce Katz. He played with Gregg for a few years and there was a gig that he was unable to do so they flew me out to California just to play for the weekend. For whatever reason, Gregg asked me to take the role of organist over in his band and I did that for about six months off and on. I had a full-time college job at the same time which was supporting my family so ultimately ended up having to leave the touring scene because the college gig was a guaranteed good salary. The thing with touring is that it comes and goes, you’re on the road for two or three weeks, the money’s good, then you’re off for a month and then you’re back on again.
You’re only getting paid when you’re gigging on the road and at that time Gregg still had the Allman Brothers going. The Gregg Allman Band was something he did in between tours, so I ended up having to make a choice and I chose the solution at that time which was the most stable for my family. It broke my heart, I had to leave what was really my dream job of playing with one of my lifetime heroes but you have to do what you have to do to support your family so that’s how that ended.
RD: I can totally understand that. Stability is important, especially when you have people who are depending on you like your family and your wife. What was the college gig that you had at the time?
BM: Framingham State University. I actually worked there for 25 years in a non-musical capacity, I was the Assistant Director of the Christa McAuliffe Center, which is still there, still active and thriving. It’s a science education center.
RD: Wow, that’s awesome.
BM: Yeah, it is. I helped to get that started and I retired from there about three years ago so I’m working as a musician now full-time for the most part.
RD: It's been a few years since you put out the album Crescent City Swagger back in 2015, so can we expect a new album or project to come out later this year?
BM: I’m working on a new album and writing new material for that, it’ll be a new solo album. My practice for my solo albums is to write everything so I think that’s what I’m going to do this time. I was a composition major at the New England Conservatory, so composition is kind of my first love. Everything on that Crescent City Swagger album is original material and when I gig, I’d say half of what I do on any particular gig is original. The next record that’ll come out undoubtedly will be all original material as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.