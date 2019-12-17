Hailing from New York City, the Pilfers have a way of putting on a memorable show. Their rhythmic blend of ska, punk and reggae creates a sound known as “Raggacore” and it’s absolutely infectious. The band has had numerous incarnations of members since frontman Coolie Ranx co-founded the act with trombonist Vinny Nobile in 1997. These days, Ranx is joined by trombonist Dan Wenger, guitarist Nick Bacon, bassist Steve Capecci and drummer Phillip Wartell. They’ll be putting on a party at The Met, located within the Hope Artiste Village on 1005 Main St., on Dec. 21, with local ska legends The Agents and Massachusetts and Rhode Island rock & rollers Diablogato.
Ranx and I had a talk ahead of the show about going from another New York City band to this current one, listening to music according to his mood, lending his voice to a video game and doing his thing on stage.
Rob Duguay: Before the Pilfers started out, you were a vocalist for The Toasters. So going from that band to this one, what did you want to differently when the Pilfers first started?
Coolie Ranx: Everything (laughs). Well, the thing with The Toasters is that it had this set sound that didn’t give a lot of room to deviate from the two-tone era. There was something else emerging within the ska scene that I grew really fond off. For example, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones was doing a lot of different stuff and No Doubt was doing a lot of different stuff too. There’s also Reel Big Fish, Less Than Jake and the list goes on and on. Everyone had a different sound though, so I wanted to create my own sound as well.
A lot of it had to do with finding my own identity as a musician and that’s what I wanted.
RD: When it comes to listening to music, do you have any preference between reggae, ska and punk?
CR: I listen to a lot of reggae, I listen to a lot of punk and I listen to a lot of dancehall. I also listen to a lot of grime, I practically listen to everything when it comes down to it. It’s just a mood thing, a lot of it depends on the type of mood I’m in.
RD: Whenever the Pilfers perform, you move around a lot on stage. You’re very engaged with the audience, so how do you prepare yourself for a show when it comes to the amount of movement you do?
CR: There’s not really a ritual. For the most part, I just get on stage and do my thing. I may sit quietly somewhere, I may sell merch, I don’t know (laughs). There’s no real ritual, there’s no preparation. You can’t prepare for what the experience is going to be like and how the audience is going to react.
If you’re an athlete then maybe you’ll be in the gym for hours and hours but I’m not proficiently trained like that or disciplined like that. I just get on the damn stage and express myself.
RD: Outside of music, you got to provide your voice for the character Little Jacob in the video game Grand Theft Auto IV. How did you get involved in the game and how was the experience like doing voice over work?
CR: I got involved through a friend of mine who was a consultant on the game. He thought I would be a good person to have included in it and he’s always been pushing me to audition for film and things of that nature.
This is one that landed in front of me and the experience itself was like being a kid. It was a playful thing, part of acting is tapping into that child side of yourself regardless of whatever role it is. It’s just like make-believe and there’s a lot of freedom in that, it’s definitely something I’d like to do again.
RD: What can we expect from the Pilfers next year? 2019 is about to end, so what does 2020 have in store?
CR: We’re definitely going to be touring and we’ll be starting up with that on March 13th. We’ll be going as far as Arizona, California, to the Midwest and also to Las Vegas. We’re going to be out there and that’s at the top of the year. I’ll be in Jamaica before that too. We’re also in talks about recording so we’ll see how that goes.
