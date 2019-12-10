PROVIDENCE — The Players, in residence at the Barker Playhouse, have taken on an ambitious project with James Goldman’s play “The Lion in Winter,” and it succeeds thanks to two strong lead actors.
Set at Christmas time in 1183, the play centers on the personal conflicts and political scheming between Henry II of England and his estranged wife, Eleanor of Aquitaine.
In this fictionalized version of fact, Henry is feeling his age and wants to ensure succession by making their youngest son, John, next in line for the throne. Eleanor, however, wants their oldest son, Richard, to inherit the crown. Her bargaining chip is the Aquitaine, a large, rich duchy in southern France that she owns.
In the play, none of the sons seems equipped to rule a kingdom, including the middle one, Geoffrey, who isn’t in line for any title. But they take turns making strategic bids for power.
Director Joan Dillenback brings all this 12th century intrigue into the 21st century by describing the characters as a “dysfunctional family.” In program notes, she gives some historical background on the people and places involved, so we know what’s at stake. Film fans may rely on details from the 1968 movie of the same title, which starred Peter O’Toole and Katharine Hepburn.
Even without that grounding, however, the Players’ audiences can appreciate the work of Ed Benjamin III as King Henry II and Christin L. Goff as Eleanor of Aquitaine.
Benjamin brings out the human side of the monarch as he ruminates on his “advanced” age of 50 and contemplates his legacy. He nicely plays Henry as a king accustomed to always being in charge, but also as a man with personal concerns, including a mistress with whom he is tender, and a wife with whom he absolutely loves to compete.
Benjamin also is good with a quip, as when he contemplates a pile of holiday greenery and asks, “What shall we hang, the holly or each other?” There is humor among the machinations.
As Eleanor, Goff gives an expertly nuanced performance that depicts Eleanor’s nature, from iron resolve to her nurturing impulses. Eleanor loves power and competition as much as Henry and might be better at both. Goff seethes when Eleanor finds herself out maneuvered, then switches gears and is entirely credible in scenes of affection.
This is a relatively long play; a 90-minute first act is followed by a shorter second act. It’s also wordy, although not hard to understand because the language is contemporary.
What sells this production, however, are the performances by Goff and Benjamin, who always hold the audience’s attention.
Performances of “The Lion in Winter” continue Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13 and 14, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m., at the Barker Playhouse, 400 Benefit St. For tickets, email Players1909@gmail.com or call (401) 273-0590. For more, visit Playersri.org.
