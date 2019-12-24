It’s not rare to see a musician being part of multiple bands in the Southern New England region these days. Sometimes they’ll contribute their talents on one instrument to a couple acts while other times they’ll perform various duties depending on which act they’re with. Attleboro native Preston Masterson is sort of in the situation of the latter. His garage pop band Kissing Kontest is more of a collective with him being the lead singer as he is joined by a random group of friends while the punk quartet Neutrinos has him shredding guitar as he alternates on vocals with bassist Johnny Neutrino. Drummer Andy Anxiety and bassist Slick Nick also provide the rhythm section to round out the band.
Along with Los Angeles garage rocker Colleen Green performing renditions of songs off of Blink 182’s Dude Ranch and Providence emo punks Twin Foxes, both acts will be performing as part of the 5th (Kinda) Annual December To Remember holiday show at the News Cafe on 43 Broad St. in Pawtucket on Dec. 28. It’s also Neutrinos’ first time playing on stage in over two years. Ahead of the upcoming extravaganza, Masterson and I had a chat about the differences between both his bands, having a prolific year of releases in 2018, promoting what he does and what the future holds.
Rob Duguay: Kissing Kontest is a bit different than Neutrinos with how it embraces a ‘60s pop vibe rather than completely being a punk band. When you started this project, what was the main thing you wanted to accomplish that you weren’t able to do with the band prior?
Preston Masterson: I wanted to be in a band with a drummer that didn’t use cymbals (laughs). Really though, a lot of the music that I’m making with Kissing Kontest comes from the same place that the Neutrinos stuff comes from. With that going on, I didn’t really have too many lofty goals or anything. I retaught myself piano last year, so I guess that’s an accomplishment that you can definitely hear over the course of the EPs.
RD: You also released eight two song EPs and a Christmas mix with the project last year. What inspired this prolific and steady output of material?
PM: I’ve been working in and around music for a while now and one thing I’ve noticed is that most people have the attention span for like two or three new songs at a time. Stats from sites like Bandcamp and Last.FM even back this up. They’ll skim through albums, listening to tracks with interesting names or whatever, but they won’t just sit down and listen to the whole thing right away. It’s sort of always been like this, but living in the digital age has just made it way more obvious and way easier to track. On top of that, social media has absolutely really shifted, and I guess shortened, people’s attention spans and content needs to be catered to that if a creator expects anyone to notice and remember them.
With Kissing Kontest, I came up with the concept of eight EPs that would be collected at the end of the first year as the “Top 8.” Each one would be themed to a holiday or event that happened at a particular time of year, and then just used these imaginary deadlines to light a fire under my ass. I work best under pressure and the fact that a lot of these songs had lyrics written hours before they were released is a testament to that.
RD: You do a lot of photoshopping when it comes to promoting your music. For example, the profile pic from Kissing Kontest’s Facebook page is a Myspace layout while the band’s logo on Bandcamp is a play on the Nintendo 64 logo. When did you learn to do graphic design and how vital do you think this particular skill is in today’s day and age?
PM: I took a year of graphic design in high school before I was kicked out of the program and have been self-taught pretty much ever since. Based on the amount of emails and Facebook messages I get asking me to make posters or album covers or t-shirts, I’d say it’s a good skill to have. Going back to the point about the eternal struggle for attention on social media, I’d say a major reason why I’ve been able to have so much success with Kissing Kontest, and Neutrinos before it, is because of the visual presentation. People notice stuff like that and people remember stuff like that.
Like, my songs are fine, some would even say they’re pretty good, but people probably wouldn’t have noticed them if they didn’t have a goofy picture on the cover. It’s all about marketing. Same thing goes with shows and the posters for them. People will bring up posters I made for shows like a decade ago, it’s wild.
RD: Outside of your own music, you’re also into a lot of lot of other musicians and bands. What are some of your favorite albums that came out in 2019?
PM: I’d say the album of the year is The Bottom Of A Rotten Flower by The Cowboys. It’s absolutely stacked with hits and every time you think you’ve heard the big hit on the album, another song starts and totally blows you away. Power Chords by Mike Krol is a close second. The songs are so catchy and the production is absolutely crushing and It lives up to its name, for sure. OK, maybe it’s a tie.
Hotline TNT put out a great mini-LP called Go Around Me, plus another EP called Fireman’s Carry, which boasts probably my favorite song of the year, “Country Mike.” As far as best EP goes, I really liked Space Cadet by Beabadoobee, with the music video for “I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus” being in my heavy rotation this fall on YouTube. Oh yea, on the subject of wishing you were Stephen Malkmus, Kiwi Jr. from Canada put out the most quotable album of the year on Mint Records, Football Money. Honorable mentions include Father Of The Bride by Vampire Weekend, which could have used way less Danielle Haim singing with a fake country accent. There are a lot of really great songs on that record and hearing some of them got me out of a songwriting funk, but then out of nowhere, Danielle Haim comes on, singing like she looks like Rivers Cuomo on the cover Weezer’s The Red Album.
RD: What does 2020 have in store for you and Kissing Kontest?
PM: I want to record an album with the live band, plus maybe put out a few more thematic EPs. I have a few ideas swirling around in my head and a few dozen songs on my hard drive that I didn’t have the time to polish off for this year. I will hopefully hit the ground running with that. We’ll also probably release that Neutrinos album this year, but y’all have heard that one before.
5th (Kinda) annual December To Remember at News Cafe 43 Broad Street Pawtucket, 8 p.m., 18+, $12 but $8 if you bring a non-perishable food item.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.