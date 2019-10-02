Prissy Whip from Los Angeles has an interesting way of bringing the noise. They fuse punk with an avant-garde structure to create a captivating sound that’s appropriately loud. Crow Jane has an intense delivery on vocals while Kyle Souza guitar skills resonate a high pitch and sonix tone. Dalton Bianco’s drumming is literally all over the place with rapid beats while Zach Lewis serves as the glue holding it all together on bass. This amazing act will be coming to Machines With Magnets on 400 Main St. in Pawtucket on Oct. 8, with locals Minibeast, featuring Peter Prescott from Boston indie legends Mission Of Burma, and Joy Boys.
I had a talk with Jane and Souza about the band being born through fate, a new album that came out a couple weeks ago and moving to a different city at the end of their current tour.
Rob Duguay: How did Prissy Whip come to be? Are you each from the Los Angeles area or did you each end up there at separate times?
Crow Jane: Zach met Kyle on an OkCupid gentleman’s forum. Dalton was once just the face on the Prissy Whip releases before he joined up on drums. I was found rolling in from Palmdale, California and we have all lived in many places. Us coming together is purely kismet.
RD: What do you consider to be the main bond when it came to initially writing music together?
CJ: Wanting to make the music abstract was definitely the bond we all had and we all still have.
RD: On September 21st the band released their third album Swallow and it's pretty excellent with the way it's sonically presented and how weird everything is. What was the main goal the band wanted to accomplish while in the studio?
CJ: Getting the songs completed without having any aneurysms was the main goal.
RD: Who drew up the wild album cover with the guy in a cave with a boa crawling out of his mouth while throwing an half-eaten apple up in the air with red boots on? Is there any symbolism behind this?
CJ: Alan Lashbrook, an artist in the Los Angeles area, designed the cover. I worked with him at Quantum Creations in Burbank, California and I knew he was just sick enough in the head to be right for the job. I love that guy, so I asked him to make an image displaying the grotesque attributes of humans and what you see is what he came up with. As far as the apple and the snake goes, are you familiar with the story of Adam and Eve?
RD: Absolutely.
CJ: That’s what inspired the image. The boots displayed are just awesome looking boots, but keep your mind open to interpretation.
RD: Sounds like a rad concept. Prissy Whip is in a run of shows that'll be taking the band ultimately to Phoenix on October 18th. What are the plans for the band afterwards?
Kyle Souza: A couple of us landed some office jobs in the greater Phoenix area so we are going to hunker down and keep working on new music for a couple of years there. Dalton actually has an interview at the Phoenix Public Library the day following our last show of this tour, so our fingers are crossed.
CJ: With us, anything can happen.
