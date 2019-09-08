There’s really nothing like having your own pet, taking care of it and enjoying its company.
Science even says that raising a pet is better for your health. They sure bring a lot of happiness to one’s life regardless if it’s a dog, cat, hamster or whatever else. On Saturday, Sept. 14, at the News Café on 43 Broad St. in downtown Pawtucket, the 13th annual Punks For Pets will be celebrating this kind of joy while benefiting animals in need of amenities, food and love.
This edition’s all-local lineup consists of Stubborn Hearts, The Essays, Mike Donovan, SexCoffee, Artist Jackie with BeatCo.ViaMental, Panzerchocolate and The Hangovers.
“I’ve always loved animals,” says Stubborn Hearts guitarist and vocalist and event organizer Jenn Lombari. “You can’t rescue them all but you can help shelters take good care of them; it’s not just cats and dogs either. As I’ve discovered over the past years, rabbits, ferrets, birds and other small animals are surrendered.”
Instead of charging admission, all attendees need to bring to get into the shows are some form of pet food and/or supplies. Things like rabbit bedding, paper towels, clean blankets, free and clear laundry detergent and small animal accessories like tubes, balls and toys will be greatly appreciated. Cash donations are always welcome so they can be used to buy what Lombari and her crew didn’t receive. A specific organization will be receiving all of this, but stay tuned to Punks For Pets’ Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PunksForPets for an imminent announcement.
“I never announce what shelters or organizations are being donated to until last minute,” Lombari states on her reasoning behind waiting to reveal who gets the donations. “The reason for this is because I had a Punks For Pets event a few years ago and the Warwick Animal Shelter had flooded and they lost everything. Naturally I’d want to help a situation like that. I love doing it every year and the bands involved get excited to be a part of it too. I’m very grateful for the News Café having us again this year.”
The benefit starts at 4 p.m., so there’s plenty of time to weave the show in between those Saturday plans and stop by. While you’re there, grab a drink, have a chat and enjoy a fun time for a great cause.
