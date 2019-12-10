Seeing one multi-instrumentalist perform live can be quite a treat, but what about three of them? It has the makings of being a power trio on steroids and that’s exactly what Lespecial is. Luke Bemand, Johnny Grusauskas and Rory Dolan cross styles over in rapid fashion while keeping the energy consistently high. It’s what has gotten this Boston via Connecticut and sort of New York based act a huge following in the northeast and beyond. They’ll be taking the stage at The Met, located within the Hope Artiste Village on 1005 Main St. in Pawtucket tonight, with Providence bands Slurp and Sex On Decks.
I had a talk with Bemand ahead of the show about meeting in high school, letting their influences flow through them, touring with established giants and what the future holds.
Rob Duguay: Where in Connecticut did Lespecial start out at and what made you guys move to Boston and eventually branch out to New York?
Luke Bemand: We’ve known each other since we were kids. Rory and I both went to the same grade school in Kent, Connecticut, so we met at this summer camp called Camp Kent when we were kids. Rory had bleach blonde spiked hair and he was into Slipknot and all of these heavy bands. I wanted to link up with him and we became friends, I bought a guitar and we started playing together. We stuck through three iterations of music projects and then we hooked up with Johnny in high school.
Johnny and I were jamming then we brought Rory on board in 2005. Johnny was a senior, I was a junior and Rory was a sophomore, we entered a battle of the bands and then we decided to keep going with it.
RD: Do you live spread out from each other?
LB: I actually went to school in Long Island for a couple years and then I transferred over to Berklee where Rory eventually went to as well. Johnny went to school in Bennington in Vermont and after I graduated from Berklee, I stuck around Boston for a few years doing DJ gigs, different bar gigs and stuff like that while playing with Lespecial on the weekends. For a while it was like that while Rory and Johnny lived in Connecticut but now for the past year and a half I’ve been back in Connecticut. Our music school is based in Millerton, New York which is just over the border so now we live an hour apart versus three hours. We’re also on the road a lot so it’s a lot better to be closer these days.
RD: It must make a ton of things easier.
LB: Absolutely.
RD: The band has an interesting dynamic between hard-hitting progressive rock and atmospheric dub. What do you consider the main inspirations for that musical approach?
LB: I think with the fact that we’ve all played together since we were so young, our individual and collective influences are always at play there. When we started this band, there was never a pinpoint vision of what we were going to sound like. Our music is just a reflection of the music that we grew up listening to. Rory and I grew up learning and playing Primus songs, I would take the bus to his house after school and we would set up in his bedroom to jam. That was always a big part of our upbringing and when we met Johnny we were all listening to more experimental things like Radiohead, Nine Inch Nails, Medeski, Martin & Wood and The Mars Volta.
All of these were at play and I think those childhood influences are integrated into our DNA. When people say to us that we switch genres and we go from this to that, it isn’t really a conscious decision it’s just what we grew up listening to coming out of us.
RD: At the same time, it makes your sound very expansive. You don’t see that with a lot of bands, a lot of them put themselves in a box.
LB: Yeah.
RD: You also alternate between bass, synth and percussion in the band. What’s the first instrument that you learned how to play and why did you specifically pick the others to expand your talents?
LB: I actually first learned how to pay saxophone in grade school.
RD: Oh, wow.
LB: Yeah, I did alto sax mostly because of my dad. He played the same instrument and I always thought it was so cool. I had difficulty reading music, I love music so much but I figured out that the sax wasn’t really my thing. I bought a guitar after I saw Rory’s band play when I was in sixth grade, well I convinced my mom to buy me one. Throughout the years, when we became a trio and needed a bassist I switched to that.
As I got really into Primus, Red Hot Chili Peppers and these ‘90s alternative metal bands, the bass really spoke to me and I fell in love with it. I’ve always tried to learn other instruments, we each played percussion in high school and at Berklee I continued to take more percussion courses. It came about as me being able to play a little piano and it offered us a different palate, with guitar, bass and drums you can be stagnant. When you take out the samplers and synths, it allows for different sounds and textures. We like the trio dynamic but with all the instruments we know how to play we can push the envelope.
RD: This current run of shows that Lespecial is on started in October and you guys have opened for Aqueous, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Lotus so far. How would you describe the experience of sharing the stage with these bigger acts?
LB: It’s been great. We did a week with Aqueous, a couple weeks with Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and it’s a different dynamic when you’re the supporting band. There are advantages and disadvantages, we love being able to play with those guys. They’re great people and a great crew. Even though we play earlier, we play to a great crowd for an hour and then we go hang out at the merch table and watch the show.
RD: That’s great how you’ve gotten connected to these other bands and play in front of different people who might now know who you are in the first place. It’s been a few years since you guys put out a new record, so can we expect that to change next year?
LB: We’ve been working on one at a steady pace. It’s hard with a rigorous touring schedule to carve out studio time but this past summer was pretty much dedicated to writing and recording. We got a lot of new music, we’ve been performing these songs live and our plan is to get back into the winter when we have time off and we’re going to keep chipping away at this album. We’re definitely aiming to have it out sometime in 2020.
