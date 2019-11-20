PAWTUCKET — The cast sings and dances with exuberance in the Community Players’ production of “Seussical,” the musical based on the works of Dr. Seuss.
This is a family-friendly show bursting with energy and color – both literally, in the rainbow-hued costumes and backdrop, and figuratively, in the quirky characters Theodore Geisel introduced in his beloved children’s books.
The plot brings together several Seuss characters and stories, and while it’s simplistic, it is full of life lessons about things like being loyal, trustworthy, and trusting in yourself, all presented with a humorous touch.
The Cat in the Hat serves as a narrator for the central story of Horton the Elephant, the only one who can hear the voices of the Whos, a colony of very tiny people who inhabit a speck of dust. Insisting, “A person’s a person, no matter how small,” he becomes their protector against those who don’t care about what they can’t see.
He also gets roped into guarding an egg abandoned by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird, an act of selflessness that ends up bringing him ridicule and even a charge of kidnapping. But he has a true friend in a bird of a different feather, Gertrude McFuzz, who stands up for the guileless pachyderm.
A second story is about JoJo, a Who child whose imagination is not seen as an asset; he gets sent to military school for thinking too many “thinks.” A host of other characters, including the Citizens of Who, a trio of birds, and even the Grinch turn up in the 23-member cast.
Director Andrew g. Bobola keeps everything moving in this lively production and has an advantage: a talented cast. Mark Camilli as the Cat in the Hat, Ryan Livingston as Horton the Elephant, and Dalita Getzoyan as Gertrude McFuzz bring loads of personality to their roles; it’s fun watching them.
Actors in supporting roles, including Leanna O’Brien as Mayzie, Jill M. Sweet as Sour Kangaroo, and Emma Frisina as JoJo, stand out, but everyone in the supporting cast gets to do something, from somersaults to solos, to earn the spotlight.
Vocals are good overall, which is crucial because nine-tenths of the show is sung. Leads Camilli and Livingston are tuneful tenors, and music director Joseph A. Carvalho keeps a sure hand on harmonies in the ensemble numbers and also plays keyboard while conducting a rocking guitar-bass-percussion ensemble.
The show is a collaborative work by the Tony Award-winning writer and lyricist Lynn Ahrens, composer Stephen Flaherty and Eric Idle, a former Monty Python member and writer of music and lyrics for the Broadway musical “Spamalot.” That pedigree should give audiences an indication of the show’s style: cleverly written, sort of silly, but with some fun music and lyrics.
And in the case of the Community Players’ production, a cast that gives its all.
Performances of “Seussical” continue Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22 and 23, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 24, at 2 p.m. in Jenks Auditorium in the junior high school at 350 Division St. pm. Tickets are $23 for adults and $18 for students. Purchase e-tickets online at www.thecommunityplayers.net (print at home), or reserve at (401) 726-6860.
The Community Players are taking donations for Books Are Wings. Please take new or lightly used books to the theater on show nights. Book Are Wings is committed to reducing the impact of poverty by putting free books in the hands of children, believing access to and ownership of books is essential for the development of literacy skills.
