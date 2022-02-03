PROVIDENCE – One disappointment perpetrated by last weekend’s snowstorm was that The Players, at the Barker Playhouse on Benefit Street, had to cancel two performances of “Ripcord.”
The good news is they’ve added an extra performance this week. Our advice: get a ticket.
The play is funny but meaningful, and The Players find the balance in one of the most entertaining productions now on stage in Rhode Island.
“Ripcord” bears the funny/serious signature of its playwright, David Lindsay-Abaire. The main characters are the cranky and sarcastic Abby Binder and the preternaturally happy Marilyn Dunne, who are forced into sharing a room at the Bristol Senior Living Facility.
When a standoff ensues, these polar opposites agree to resolve it with a bet: If Abby can make Marilyn angry, Marilyn will move. But if Marilyn can make Abby scared – something she insists is impossible – Marilyn stays and gets the coveted bed near the window.
Game on. There isn’t much Abby deems off limits, and despite a sweet nature, Marilyn proves a worthy opponent.
The tit-for-tat ranges from the basically harmless and hilarious to more unsettling issues; there are some surprising twists and turns. Lindsay-Abaire introduces the serious material as background on his characters, an acknowledgement of how life experiences shape our personalities.
However, he doesn’t dwell in the darkness for long. With a dash of hope – yet without being facile – he brings back the light.
Nailing the funny/serious tone of this play is vital, and director Karen Besson hits it dead on. The laughs seem to rise spontaneously from the circumstances, but the serious moments feel equally organic.
Two strong leading ladies contribute immeasurably to the success. Paula Faber, with pinpoint delivery, is memorable as the irascible Abby, while Trisha McManus makes us believe there could be someone as persistently nice as Marilyn. As a pair, they’re perfect.
So, too, are supporting cast members: Kevin Thibault as Scotty, an unflappable attendant at the senior residence who is inured to Abby; Michael Pugliese, very natural in the pivotal role of Benjamin, Abby’s son; Rachel Nadeau, always a bright spot as Colleen, Marilyn’s daughter; and Tylar Jahumpa as Derek, Colleen’s husband and an uneasy collaborator in some crazy situations.
Dan Clement’s set recreates the orchestrated cheeriness of senior living centers, enhanced by Ron Allen’s lighting design. Costume designer Dean Hernandez completes the visual storytelling by dressing Abby in tailored neutrals and Marilyn in flowing fabrics and wildly colored leggings.
“Ripcord” debuted in 2015, and this is a great opportunity to see it in its Rhode Island premiere.
Performances of “Ripcord” are Thursday through Saturday (Feb. 3-5) at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., presented by The Players at the Barker Playhouse, 400 Benefit St. Tickets are $25, or $15 for students with ID, and can be ordered by calling (401) 273-0590 or through the website playersri.org.
