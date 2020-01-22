For over 25 years, Students For A Free Tibet has established a global grassroots activist network in solidarity with the Tibetan people in their fight for their rights and freedom under China’s one-party republic regime.
Through the use of education, advocacy and nonviolent direct action, the organization has maintained the conversation about Tibetan independence. If you have any admiration for the Dalai Lama, then you probably already know where you stand on this issue.
On a local level in Pawtucket, a bunch of acts will be getting together to raise money for the organization at the News Cafe located at 43 Broad St. on Jan. 25. Boston noise punks Rong, Worcester punks Funeral Cone, Worcester rockers Strawberry Band and Providence post-hardcore act Alpha Error will be performing on the checkered floor.
I recently had a talk with vocalist Olivia W-B from Rong ahead of the benefit about being inspired by the music of two cities, getting involved with the show, a new album the band has out and taking a survey.
Rob Duguay: Rong has a very loud and noisey punk sound. When you, drummer Adric Giles, bassist David Silverstein and guitarists George Hooper and Nick Wiedeman first started writing songs together, what kind of music did you want to initially capture?
Olivia W-B: We’re all influenced by the noise rock scene that came out of Providence in the 2000’s and also what was going on in Boston around the 2010’s so we definitely wanted to capture all of that. I joined the band last and I was writing lyrics to a sound that they had already created, but something that I personally have been trying to channel through this band is a recognition of how those music scenes influenced me and were such a huge formative thing in my life. I also wanted to bring lyrical content more influenced by hardcore subject matter less about shock value just for shock value and more about processing the shock of living in the world as it is today. Some of the bands in those scenes tend to use lewd imagery as a sort of exploration of the dark potential of people and that was maybe the source or illustration of their manic energy or their music. I’m more interested in using my own experiences of actually fighting back against sexual trauma as the manic energy I pull from.
I don’t mean it in a way of assuming anything about anyone’s experiences, I’m just thinking about how sometimes noise rock feels like an expression of nihilism. Everything is so messed up that it’s all a pile of nonsense and chaos. I think we’re all feeling how messed up and chaotic everything is and that’s how our music sounds this frenetic. I want to push that mess of feelings towards actual action while getting people to think about ways they can actually claim their agency and their ability to change things.
RD: It’s cool how the band has inspirations coming from both cities, usually it’s one or the other. Last July y’all released your debut album Wormhat. The cover art by Adric is pretty cool with a monkey, elephant, tarantula and cat hanging in a room that’s being invaded by squid tentacles. Who’s idea was it to have the art piece as the cover?
OWB: Adric has a lot of artistic ideas all the time. It’s really amazing, he’s always drawing and doodling. He came up with a couple covers that we thought were cool but we couldn’t all agree on. He then came up with a survey for all of us to fill out that asked random questions such as what’s your favorite food? what’s your worst nightmare? and weird things like that. Then he took all of our answers and he used them to create a collage of reference material. Each thing that’s present in the picture is representative of one of our survey answers.
RD: Wow.
OWB: Yeah. For example, a food that I like to eat is a Boston cream donut and that’s hanging from the ceiling. The lamp in the corner of the room is the same lamp that’s in the practice space and it’s got a piece of cloth draped over it. I don’t know what all of everybody else’s answers are but it’s a totally collective effort to come up with material for the drawing and Adric just went with it.
RD: That’s a pretty cool concept. A few weeks before the album was released, a music video got put out for the track “Milton Friedman’s Big Dumb Dream.” There’s a bunch of different objects in the video such as bike chains, gears and weird things made out of clay. How did the vision for the video come about?
OWB: That was all Renee Coppola. Adric had seen one of Renee’s videos at short film showcase and he also does video work. He really likes her style and how messy and abrasive it is, so he reached out to her about being involved in the music video. She listened to the song several times over, she was conscious of the lyrical content and she went with her impressions of it. She showed us the video and we were all so amazed by it, it was really perfect for what we wanted.
RD: It’s pretty wild to see all of the contrasting color mashups in how everything is presented. It’s kind of trashy and distorted but at the same time you can see everything that’s going on.
OWB: Yeah.
RD: How did Rong get involved with this Students For A Free Tibet benefit?
OWB: Cory Bell, who drums for Funeral Cone, has set up some shows for us before in Providence and some of us have known him for a really long time. He asked us to be on the bill for this and the person setting up the show is Matt Z, who plays bass in Funeral Cone. He’s supported Students For A Free Tibet for a while and Tibetan independence is an issue that he cares a lot about. We’re always down to do a benefit show.
RD: What are some plans for Rong later on this year?
OWB: We don’t have set plans yet but I really want to do one big tour or a couple smaller tours. It would be sick to get out to the west coast. We have a bunch of material that we’re working on so hopefully we’ll record another album this summer. Also, we’re playing another benefit show in a couple weeks and I’m helping with organizing it. It’s on February 8 in Cambridge, MA at the Democracy Center and it is a benefit for the Shut Down ICE campaign organized by the FANG Collective which is based out of Pawtucket. The Shut Down ICE campaign is putting pressure on local law enforcement agencies in Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island to drop their contracts with ICE, it’s going to be an amazing show.
