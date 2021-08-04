By Rob Duguay
For the past three years, a wonderful outdoor event that happens in Woonsocket during the summer has been the Levitt AMP Music Series. A plethora of acts encompassing a variety of styles take the stage at River Island Park on 95 Bernon Street and it’s fun for everybody of all ages. It’s a celebration of bringing people together and supporting local businesses, which is ideal as we go down the path of the COVID-19 aftermath. Bringing a mix of blues, gospel, funk and soul, Reverend Osagyefo Sekou is going to be performing as part of the series with his backing band The Freedom Fighters on August 13. North Providence singer-songwriter Kim Trusty will be opening up the show at 6pm.
Sekou and I recently had a talk about his musical upbringing, the relationship between music and the church, teaching non-violence and a new album he and his band are putting out soon.
Rob Duguay: You grew up in rural Arkansas, so how did you get into blues and gospel when you were young? Was it through the church or was it through something else?
Rev. Osagyefo Sekou: My biological grandfather played with both B.B. King and Albert King, I also started playing piano pretty young. In the cultural tradition of rural Arkansas, the idea is to have music be a sonic representation of how people move their lives. It’s in the sound of the cows, it’s in the sound of how a person drives their truck. My musical palate was developed not only in the black church but it was also developed in the sonic landscape of the farm.
RD: As a reverend, what do you think is the most important aspect of the relationship between music and the church?
ROS: I think fundamentally wise, before there was a church there was music. When we look at the ancient caves, there’s drawings of musical instruments because music provides sound in particular so humans can articulate the highest heights and the deepest depths without saying words. It’s a framework of a certain kind of musicality that’s deeply important, it keeps track of that. Secondly, music is for me a freeing modality as a way that helps us come to know the world in different ways and to see and express ourselves beyond our current social circle. Music is the harbinger of joy.
RD: You’re a noted activist through your teaching of non-violent resistance tactics around the country. What or who inspired you to teach these ways of non-violence?
ROS: I’m a child of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, also known as SNCC, that was founded by Ella Baker and at one point led by Stokely Carmichael. My cousin Houston Cobb was the founder of the SNCC branch in Arkansas. I’ve been trained in nonviolence since I was 19 and I see it as a necessity because I don’t think anyone can win in an armed struggle in the United States. I also don’t want to jail children and tear gas the innocent, I don’t want to become the hate that I’m trying to vanquish. Non-violence is one means to accomplish that in the context of our country.
RD: Absolutely, I totally agree. It’s great that you have this approach. During the protests of Michael Brown’s murder in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014, you were there and made a speech. Was it like for you to be in that environment with so much unrest all over the city because of police brutality?
ROS: I moved to Ferguson and lived there for five years. While I was at the protests I was arrested four times and I spent up to a year in prison, including federal time. It was both a bleak and bright moment in American democracy because it presented us the opportunity to wrestle with the legacy of white supremacy and the ongoing torture of black bodies. The hopeful moment felt like a revolutionary moment but it’s clear that the revolution did not happen.
RD: I can only imagine it being a tense time. It’s been a few years since you released your most recent album, Live In Memphis, in 2018. What are you working on these days when it comes to music? Can we expect a new record from you in the near future
ROS: We got a new record that we’re working on, it’s taken a little bit more time because of the pandemic but we’ve been back in the studio since late spring. Hopefully we’ll have it out in the fall, this record is gonna be more funk and soul than gospel and blues. It’s gonna take you through the course of a weekend, from a fish fry on Friday to a juke joint on Saturday to church on Sunday morning.
