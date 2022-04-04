By ROB DUGUAY
Ever since the release of his third album, Living In A Burning House, that came out last year, Selwyn Birchwood has been blowing up in the international blues scene. The guitarist and vocalist based out of Tampa, Florida saw the album reach the top of the blues chart with an amplified sound accented by Regi Oliver on baritone saxophone. His success has seen him garner a couple nominations for the 2022 Blues Music Awards including Song of the Year for “I’d Climb Mountains” off of the album and Contemporary Blues Male Artist of the Year. Oliver also garnered a nomination for Horn Player of the Year on top of it. On April 8 at Chan’s on 267 Main Street in Woonsocket, Birchwood and his band featuring Oliver will be showing why they deserve their recent acclaim.
I recently had a talk with Birchwood about the making of the album, always looking to let out the sounds bopping around in his head, contemporary influences and getting ready for a busy few months.
Rob Duguay: Living In A Burning House has a ton of energy and charisma. Did you have a certain vision while making this record or did this fervent vibe within the record happen organically?
Selwyn Birchwood: We approached it similarly to how we approached our other records. I’m really trying to find what I can consider my own sound and I feel like we finally did that with this album. I think you’d be hard pressed to find a band that sounds exactly like we do. I’m aiming to take all the elements from the styles of music that I enjoy so much and try to insert them into my blues stuff so that’s what we came out with. That’s how it turned out on the other side and I’m really happy with the way that it materialized and the reception we’ve gotten is incredible.
The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard blues chart and I’m ecstatic that people have been jumping on to the sound that we’ve made through the songs that I’ve written. Every song on the record are ones that I’ve written and I’m really stoked with how they’ve turned out.
RD: You should be, I really liked the record while listening to it. Where was the album recorded and what was it like working with producer Tom Hambridge in the studio?
SB: It was awesome. We recorded it in Orlando, Florida and it was the first time that I’d worked with Tom Hambridge on an album, he’s such an asset in the studio. It’s nice to have all that pressure taken off of me being in the control room and making the production decisions. I felt like I could actually relax while making this album and just focus on playing guitar and singing. It was a very happy marriage that we came up with for the album.
RD: You play both guitar and lap steel, so when it comes to going from one instrument to the next do you have to make any major adjustments or is it a seamless transition for you?
SB: It’s just kind of switching to a different voice. I’m always trying to find a sound while I’m playing and it’s no different than between lap steel and guitar, it’s all about finding the sounds that you’re hearing in your head.
RD: I totally get that. You consider Buddy Guy and Jimi Hendrix to be your two biggest influences. Are there any contemporary musicians out there today that you enjoy listening to or do you usually stick with the old school stuff?
SB: Well, the majority is the old school stuff but there’s still some contemporary musicians that I really dig. Joe Louis Walker is still around, he’s been around for a long time but the contemporary musicians that I do like are the ones that are still doing it now that have been doing it. Guys like Taj Mahal and Bobby Rush are still carrying that torch and they’re still putting out great music, it’s awesome.
RD: What are your plans for the summer? Are you going to be performing at any festivals? Are you going to be working on a new record?
SB: We’re doing both actually. We’ve been rehearsing and performing new music and material while planning on getting back into the studio next winter and we have a full schedule for the summertime. A lot of festivals, a lot of touring and a lot of European shows in the fall. It's going to be a busy year but I couldn’t be happier to be back on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.