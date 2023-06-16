When it comes to electric blues, Shaw Davis & The Black Ties from Pompano Beach, Florida have been taking the style to a whole new level. By infusing progressive and roots elements, this trio featuring Davis on vocals and guitar, Bobby Van Stone on drums and Joshua Vlades on bass put an intriguing spin on a timeless artform. They’ve also garnered acclaim for being one of the top blues bands in the scene today and folks in Woonsocket will get a chance to see why on June 22nd. That’s when Shaw and his fellow music compadres will be taking the stage at Chan’s located on 2677 Main Street. Starting at 8pm, the whole establishment is going to be flowing with killer riffs, sweet grooves and emphatic energy.
Davis and I had a talk ahead of the show about making an effort to not get burnt out while on tour, being active on off days, coming to Rhode Island for the first time and plans to switch things up a bit for future studio releases.
RD: You and The Black Ties are known for having a heavy touring schedule, even at one point playing over 300 shows within a two year timespan. Is there anything in particular that you do either before going on tour or while on the road to keep yourself from being burnt out?
SD: Yeah, I think it’s going to be a bit different this time with it being our first tour in nearly three years. It’ll be our first full run in a while so we’ve been buying the merch and stuff for it. The biggest thing we do while on the road to keep ourselves sane is working out. I get up in the morning and get moving because a lot of the time after being out late until 3am, you have to wake up at eight or nine, drive how many hours in a van and do it all over again. The wear and tear of being on the road will get you, so just being active is the main thing, as crazy as that sounds.
It sounds like you’re already very active and you’re always moving, but you’re not. It’s actually a very sedentary lifestyle for those couple of weeks because you’re up in the van, sitting all day and then it’s go time. I think the more you keep the blood circulating, the easier it is on you. It’s about getting up, getting active and doing something. Me and my drummer Bobby Van Stone usually go for a run in the morning to get the blood flowing.
RD: Do you ever hit up a trail and go on a hike in the woods while you’re on tour?
SD: Yeah, definitely on off days. On off days, we don’t sit around. We go out and do something while getting our minds away from music. One of the biggest things for not getting burnt out on the road is when you’re on the road, don’t listen to music, just don’t. Listen to stand-up comedy, a podcast, or something else to get your mind away from music while you’re doing it.
That’s one thing that I learned. Instead of sitting there listening to the same stuff, studying and doing all these things on the road, don’t study. Just focus on playing a good show and after that get your mind off of it.
RD: That makes sense. How did you first get into playing the electric guitar? Was it from being influenced by a certain musician or did you get exposed to blues music at a young age via a friend or a family member?
SD: The way I originally picked it up was that I’ve always had a fascination with music in general. I think we all do, it goes without saying that music is a universal language and I think everybody has a passion for it. I haven’t met many people in this world that don’t listen to music at all, but I had a friend of mine when I was around 12 or 13 years old and my parents wouldn’t let me have an XBox. My mom and dad were very anti anything related to television, video games and stuff like that so they always had me go outside to go play with friends. I’d always go to my buddy’s house because he had an XBox, but he only had one controller so he would never let me play it.
He had a Stratocaster in his closet and when I would get bored I would start playing it. From the very first time I picked it up I was way into it. I learned how to play a song on the first day and I thought it was the coolest thing in the world to actually learn the guitar, I thought it was wild. I found myself going over there repeatedly just to go play the guitar and I eventually asked if I could borrow it and take it home. Then my dad and I were rebuilding an old 1968 Camaro at my uncle’s shop and my father would never let me get my hands in there and get dirty. I was the flashlight kid and I have a short attention span, so after I was holding the flashlight a couple of times, there were a couple of guitars in the shop that I would sneak away and start playing.
Eventually for Christmas, I asked my dad if he could buy me an electric guitar and he ended up buying me a used Gibson SG. He was afraid to spend the money on it because he thought that maybe I wouldn’t play it or something like that, so we found one cheap and used. He bought it, I played the hell out of it and that’s really it, the rest is history.
RD: It sounds like it was a very good investment. You and The Black Ties have gotten to share the stage with Samantha Fish, Albert Castiglia, Foghat, The Guess Who and Blue Öyster Cult among many others. What would you say is your favorite aspect when it comes to doing a show with another musician or band?
SD: The camaraderie is the most special thing. There’s not a whole lot of people out there doing this, you don’t run into a lot of musicians who are touring, playing and really pursuing their dream. I think that when you get into the same room with the same mindset as fellow musicians, it’s just so cool. You’re able to relate to very specific things that we do, but it’s hard to describe. It’s the minute things that go along with being on the road, playing and touring that you can finally relate with somebody else on and they get it.
You can bounce ideas back and forth off each other and you don’t feel so alone in a venue that night. We have a couple shows coming up on this run where we’re places we’ve never been to before, including Rhode Island. We’re going to be the only band showing up that night to play and when you’re 1,000 miles away from home, you kind of feel like you’re way out there sometimes so when we show up and there’s another band it can be fun. It’s definitely the camaraderie.
RD: I totally get that. Going along with what you just mentioned, what are your thoughts on performing at Chan's?
SD: I’m stoked. I can’t wait, this gig came about because we’ve had a lot of people from various shows that we’ve played telling us about Chan’s. There’s been people from the area who’ve reached out so we got it booked and lined up. Having some anticipation behind the gig is gonna be awesome, just awesome. I think it’s going to be a great show and Chan’s is no secret, there’s a bunch of heavy hitting cats who have rolled through there so we gotta bring it.
RD: Absolutely. It’s a great place where you can get live music with a side of lo mein, what’s better than that?
SD: Right, it’s a unique thing.
RD: After the show at Chan's, what are you and The Black Ties plans going into the summer? Can we expect a new album from you guys in the future or do you just plan on touring for the time being?
SD: We’re going to be doing a lot of touring this summer and there are plans to go into the studio this winter. We’re going to be working on an EP, we’ve released three full-length albums and I want to try a different avenue. I’m thinking of releasing a couple singles and an EP while toying around with that idea due to how music is being released these days. Full-length albums can be great, but they can also be a dubious expense with the way people listen to music now being a little bit different. Bobby is the heart and soul of the band, everyday we get together to work on new songs and without him I couldn’t fathom doing any of this.
He’ll always bring ideas to the table, he’s kind of the visionary and it was his idea to release a couple singles and an EP. This summer we’re going to be touring heavy, we got some festivals lined up that we’re going to be hitting along with some club dates before coming back home in October and going into the studio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.