Punk rock has always been synonymous with Providence’s music scene. It’s been a present part of the community for decades. Bands that embody the style play shows on a weekly basis in basements, venues, parking lots and even public parks. One of those bands that has been making their mark these days is Snowplows. They’ll be bringing their distorted, abstract and guitar-heavy sound to the News Cafe on 43 Broad St. in Pawtucket on Friday, Aug. 30, with fellow Providence acts Video Shoppe, Steadystate and Middleboro, Mass. power trio Moon Room.
I had a talk with guitarists Brian Williams and Jesse Marsh about how drummer Patrick Boutwell and bassist Matt Desmarais joined up with them to start the band, making everything a collaborative effort, their latest album ‘Lets Die’ and continuously writing new material.
Rob Duguay: Snowplows started as Jesse’s solo project but then it evolved into the band it is today. How did the process start with getting everyone involved?
Jesse Marsh: When I left the band Nature/Nurture to focus on grad school, I wasn’t playing music with anyone for a while. Then at some point I got the itch to make music again, wrote a couple of songs and put them out into the world under the Snowplows name as a solo recording project. Patrick also helped playing drums in the project’s infancy. When we all got together as a group it was immediately apparent that everyone had their own individual song ideas and riffs and collaborative input, so it was pretty much a collective process from the jump.
Brian Williams: Matt and I were also in a band called Mast that had finally fully dissolved, but we kept getting together to write music. When we had to finally get our gear out of a space in Warren, we realized that we should just commit to having a practice space and the new band would come. It worked out that Jesse was also looking for something similar. We happened upon a practice space that Patrick was already using as a place to play drums. We all knew each other from Mast, The Brother Kite and Nature/Nurture all playing together at one time or another.
We even played a show in New Bedford that was just those three bands. We all just sort of fell into place and ended up playing together. Once we started, there was never even really a conversation about it being collaborative. All four of us are songwriters and wanted to be doing something in that vein.
RD: It’s always great when multiple musicians incorporate their talents into the songwriting process instead of it being one person leading it.
JM: Definitely, it makes things a bit easier but also more fun.
RD: With the band being a collaborative band, what do you guys consider to be the main thing that makes it all work so well when it comes to exchanging ideas?
BW: It’s all about trust and experience together, I think. We’ve been playing together long enough that I’m often thinking about how they are likely to come up with their own parts when I’m writing, at this point. If they don’t do what I had in my mind, it’s usually something even better. We give each other a lot of freedom to be ourselves because I think we understand that what makes us sound like Snowplows is that we happen to be the four of us playing songs together. It’s always best to not overthink things.
We can start writing something that maybe we’re not all super keen on. With that being said, the process of allowing anyone transform the song just by applying their personality to it always ends up leaving me satisfied with the end result.
RD: This past May you guys put out your second full-length album Let’s Die. What did you guys want to do differently in the studio this time versus your 2015 debut Hold This For Me?
BW: For Let’s Die there were a few big changes to the recording process that I think makes it a more representative and deeper record. Firstly, we were able to record the basic tracks live in our old Ajay Land practice space over the course of a couple of weekends. I think it’s a huge difference and better captures what we actually sound like as a band. Secondly, we took a lot more time on vocals, overdubs and mixing. We worked with Jon Downs, also of The Brother Kite, and would go over to his home studio once a weekend and talk about what the songs could use.
We often went way outside of the boundaries of what we would have considered playing these songs live before the recording process began. Patrick and I did some work at home on synth and sample overdubs to bring to sessions. Also, Jesse and Matt didn’t have vocals quite as completed for Let’s Die as they were when we recorded Hold This For Me so we all had a bit more input. Patrick, in particular, had a ton of interesting backup and harmony vocal ideas. He even ended up singing lead on one song that we had played live very differently. There’s sort of a balance between sounding more like you’d expect us to sound live and also a bit of that extra studio recording flexibility.
We felt a little more free to get weird on this and try some different approaches. Given the more complex mix, we knew we wanted a master done by someone who wasn’t involved in the whole process. We cheated on that sort of golden rule with previous recordings. Seth Manchester and Keith Souza from Machines With Magnets mastered Let’s Die did great work, as usual. They really brought it to life.
RD: I really enjoyed listening to it, especially with how complex the chords are.
BM: Thanks.
RD: No problem. Who came up with the idea for the album cover being a parking sign with a guy throwing the world in a trash can?
BM: That’s my fault. I think lyrically there was a lot more anxiety, depression, and apprehension about the state of world, or just in general. You can pick your source of depression out of a hat, but the projection of what climate change is going to do to our ability to exist relatively peacefully, if at all, on this planet was sort of on our minds. We’re throwing our future in the trash. When we came up with Let’s Die I had the not so subtle idea for this album art. It’s a meme format I’ve seen on European soccer twitter, it’s a bit dark.
Jesse did a wonderful job executing it. I think it looks best screen printed on the jacket for the LP release. Shout out to Teeth Like Swords Printing for that.
JM: On the surface, it might seem sort of inane to have this weird road sign concept with this incongruously dark album title. The more we thought about Brian’s ideas for both the title and the artwork, the more it seemed like they were a good thematic fit for both the content of the record and the times in general. Which is pretty in keeping with our personalities and collective sense of humor, which is simultaneously very dark and deeply stupid.
RD: What does the band have planned for the rest of the year?
BW: We’ve been in a pretty heavy writing mode and we’ll continue on that path. With no deadlines, who knows how long it might be until the next release but I’m pretty excited with where we’re headed.
