Providence rock act Steadystate have a lot to offer with their music. There’s this clash of space rock and new wave with progressive structures bringing an abundance of substance. Each note gets more and more intriguing as an artistic protest to the milquetoast variety that comes with the oversaturation of music. It’s the kind of stuff that pushes things forward while taking elements from decades past. Lincoln’s Christian Caldarone on the synthy keys, Cranston’s Jeremy Sencer on guitar and Providence residents Peter Landry and Rob Blunt on bass and drums create all of these qualities within the band’s 'Fast Machine' EP that was self-released on May 5.
The new record is Steadystate’s second installment of EPs that’s being done in a micro fashion. It’s part of a particular evolution for the band that helps them capture their sound while knowing the next steps to take when it comes to being in the studio together.
“We’re a relatively new band and our approach has been to record EPs as opposed to a full-length album,” Caldarone explains. “This process allows us to understand our relationship to the studio and decide what recording process works best for us as a band. The first one was pretty much completely multi-tracked, but for this one we recorded drums, bass, rhythm guitar, keys and synth live and just added vocals and other embellishments later. Interestingly, Jeremy’s reverb-drenched guitar was mostly captured in that live session. We definitely embrace the studio and try to use its tools to give each song a defined sound and sense of character, however.”
“We’ve recorded both EPs with Jon Downs, guitarist and co-songwriter for The Brother Kite, at his studio in Massachusetts,” He adds. “Jon has the rare combination of great ears, strong opinions and an open mind to try new things. 'The Fast Machine' EP started with listening to the demos with Jon and discussing details as a group, this often produces interesting results. For instance, two of the tracks, “Slider” and “D+”, have two full drums kits panned in each ear. This gives the tunes a heavy, hypnotic rhythm which is pretty interesting to listen to in headphones as you can pick out slight variations in each kit. On the title track, the lead vocal is a blend of my voice and Rob’s, and it really doesn’t sound like either of us.”
The quartet exhibits an organic approach in their songwriting due to how everything is completed while they’re rehearsing. There is also an LP in the works, but it’ll be more of a compilation of Steadystate’s catalog rather than being full of fresh material.
“Many of our songs start with synth sequences and we work out parts at rehearsal so there is an organic process to much of our writing,” Caldarone mentions. “We’ll go back in soon to record three to five more tunes and we’ll put this out in combination with the songs from the first two EPs as a full-length album. We are looking forward to putting out these songs on vinyl too.”
A piercing synth roars through “Slider” to compliment Sencer’s rigid riffs on guitar. When I say piercing, I don’t mean to say that it’s not pleasant to the ears (because it is) but the high pitch courtesy of Caldarone definitely stands out. There’s a cool post-punk vibe within the title track that’s anchored by Landry’s bass lines. It’s rapid but not too fast, just enough to keep pace while the other instruments come into play. “D+” is the outlier in the record due to it having more of a melodic effect.
To check out Steadystate’s new EP, all you have to do is log on to their Bandcamp page at https://steadystate1.bandcamp.com. We’re all mostly staying inside due to COVID-19, so music could be the best thing when it comes to not going stir crazy.
Press play and check out a fearlessly artistic band that brings a lot to the senses.
