During a career that has lasted over 50 years, Steve Smith has been part of some stellar recordings as a drummer. He’s been behind the kit for the hits “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’”, “Any Way You Want It”, “Lights”, “Don’t Stop Believin’”, “Open Arms” and others via his involvement with arena rock icons Journey. He’s also an important figure in the jazz fusion world due to being the lead figure in the instrumental band Vital Information. Smith has won numerous awards for his talents, he’s highly regarded by his peers and he’s been an influence on many who’ve decided to pick up the sticks and make a few beats. As part of a short run of shows, Vital Information will be performing on September 15 at 8pm within the confines of Chan’s located 267 Main Street in Woonsocket
Rob Duguay: Vital Information has had different lineups over the years with the current version of it having keyboardist Manuel Valera and bassist Janek Gwizdala joining you to form a trio. What in your opinion makes this incarnation of the band different from prior incarnations?
Steve Smith: The first thing that makes the new incarnation different is that it’s a trio with keyboard, bass and drums. Over the years, I’ve had very different instrumentations in the group. The first incarnation had no keyboards, there were two guitars, saxophone, bass and drums. Then a few years later it evolved into saxophone, keyboards, one guitar, bass and drums. Then there were many incarnations with no saxophone, just keyboards, guitar, bass and drums, and now I’m trying it out with a trio.
I first started trying it out this way right when the pandemic started in March of 2020. I played a week at a jazz club in Melbourne, Australia with Manuel and an Australian bass player because of all kinds of issues that happened while traveling, some musicians got sick. It worked out very well and Janek and I have toured often with Mike Stern and Randy Brecker along with Manuel and I in Vital Information, so it will be the first time this particular trio plays together as a group. My idea is to try it as a trio and the carry on into next year for the 40th anniversary of the band which we’ll do a United States tour, but for now we’re just going to start with this upcoming gig in Woonsocket followed by three nights in New York City at Birdland.
RD: Back in April, Wounded Bird Records released the first four Vital Information albums as a box set titled "The Complete Columbia Recordings" with the name coming from them originally being put out via Columbia Records during the '80s. You’ve said that you rediscovered the unmastered copies of each album while searching through your storage unit, so were you purposely trying to find those albums at the time or did the rediscovery happen by accident?
SS: Wounded Bird had the license of the masters from Sony, Sony now owns the Columbia catalog and Sony was having difficulty locating the original masters in their vaults. It was at the peak of the COVID lockdown, I decided to search my storage unit and I had found tapes that were long forgotten. Two of them, which were the first two albums, came from Rhode Island in fact where they were made in Warren at a beautiful studio called Normandy Sound. When they closed they sent me all the masters and tapes they had there and the third and fourth records I made at my home studio which I built back in 1985 in California. It turns out that I had saved the copies of all four records that were original mixes but never mastered, so when I found those plus two bonus tracks that’s what we used to master for this four CD box set.
That was a fortuitous event to find those and the new mastering actually sounds better than any previously released version of those four records. The mastering engineer, Jim Brick, also mastered them so those four albums work well together. For example, when you put them in a CD changer and hear them one after the other they all work well as far as EQ and levels.
RD: It’s great that those four albums have a cohesiveness, that’s awesome. You’ve been the drummer of Journey at three separate times, the first being from 1978 to 1985, the second being from 1995 to 1998 and the third being from 2015 to 2020. What made you want to join the band at first and have you ever had to make any adjustments going from the jazz fusion of what you do with Vital Information to the bombastic rock sound of Journey or was the transition seamless going from one act to the other for you?
SS: If I go back to the original start of me playing with Journey in 1978, you’d have to follow the path that I had from the Berklee College Of Music being a young student who was focused on playing jazz. While living in Boston, I played all kinds of jazz from big band to small groups to avant-garde to rock, pop and commercial gigs around the city. It was a little bit of everything, so my background prepared me to play any kind of music and coming from a jazz background it’s not a stretch to play rock & roll, it’s pretty easy actually. After Berklee I went on tour with Jean-Luc Ponty, who’s a jazz fusion artist that got me playing at a higher volume level because of the demands of jazz-rock in 1976 and 1977. Then from there, I toured with an instrumental rock band with Ronnie Montrose and we opened for Journey.
At the time, Journey wasn’t hugely popular. It was their first headline tour and the venues they were playing were something between 1500 and 3000 seats. I was 23 years old and it was an interesting transition to go from playing all instrumental music to playing with a vocalist. Of course with Steve Perry being an incredible vocalist, I had a very large transition that I had to make because I had to learn how to back up a singer. I’d worked largely with all instrumentalists while playing jazz so the demands of playing pop rock were quite different but I applied myself and really developed that side of my playing that I would call “compositional drumming”. I’d come up with a part for a verse, another part for the chorus and another part for the bridge with fills that would make sense in between so it was a big change.
Once I went through that transition and took some of that new ability to the jazz-rock fusion world, my playing expanded and by 1986 I could move between the jazz and rock worlds easier whereas the first time I made that transition it was a big change. In subsequent rimes that I played with Journey, there really wasn’t a big change; it's just knowing what the gig is going to require and focusing myself to do that.
RD: Makes complete sense. It’s cool that you were able to learn it by yourself and make that transition through your own ability rather than have someone teach you or anything like that.
SS: Because what you just said, it makes some sense to me but not completely because I think the ability to learn how to play your instrument sometimes is self-taught but some of the best results, in my case especially, came from private lessons when I was young. I had very good teachers in my college years and even after, but when it comes to actually taking your instrumental ability and playing music collectively with other people, that’s an act of self-discovery and self-education no matter who it is. If you taught yourself how to play the drums or if you had teachers that helped you learn how to play the drums, when it comes to playing music that’s another story. I taught myself how to play music, but there are people who really helped instruct me how to play my instrument. It’s just an interesting nuance that when it comes to playing music I feel like all musicians are self-taught.
RD: You're a member of the Modern Drummer Hall Of Fame, you’ve won many awards from the magazine and back in June a Modern Drummer Legends book came out about you. Who approached you about the book and what are you most excited for people to check out while reading it?
SS: The Modern Drummer Legends book that features me includes six featured articles that Modern Drummer has run on me. I’ve been on the cover five times and all of those interviews are included in this 250 page book, but along with that there is a brand new 40 page interview that goes over my career, addressing mainly the music that I played with bands other than Journey and Vital Information. The author Mark Griffin, who also did the interview with me, realized that most of those Modern Drummer interviews were either about Journey or Vital Information and he’d seen me play in about 15 different bands so he really wanted to talk about that because it’s never really been covered. That’s a main part of the book, there’s all kinds of photographs that I went through in my archives which I picked for the book and there’s transcriptions of certain parts of songs that I’ve played with Journey, Vital Information and during all kinds of sessions I’ve been in over the years. There’s also a drum set solo album that I made in 2016 that’s included as a download and I wrote both extensively and conceptually on what I was thinking of and what I was trying to accomplish with each of the 14 solo drum pieces that’s part of that download.
There’s really a lot in the book. I’m thrilled that Modern Drummer decided to put this book together and release it.
RD: From how you described it, there seems to have an interactive quality where someone can download your music while reading about you which I think is great. After these upcoming shows at Chan's and Birdland, what do you & Vital Information have planned for the rest of the year?
SS: After we play these shows, the next step is to make a recording. We plan to go into the studio at some point before the end of 2022 so we have a new album for next year. We’ve already booked a West Coast tour for next March and then we will start booking an East Coast tour that will take place during the following June. Like I mentioned, it will be the 40th anniversary of Vital Information next year.
