By ROB DUGUAY
When it comes to being part of a local music scene, new bands start up in a few ways. They can start with a few young whippersnappers unleashing their energy, a singer-songwriter rounding out their sound with a band and some seasoned vets who’ve known each other forever beginning something fresh. The Nurse fits in the latter category with Northern Rhode Island musicians Chris Quiray on lead guitar, Kyle Siner on bass, Jesse Desorcy on drums and Rich Polseno on rhythm guitar and lead vocals rounding out the lineup. Together they exhibit a high octane rock approach that blisters the senses. Over the course of this year, people will be able to embrace that feeling with a series of releases the quartet has in store.
I recently had a chat with Polseno, Siner and Quiray about the origins of the band, having a collective songwriting mentality, the fluidity of the lyrics and a few singles that’ll be released followed by an album.
Rob Duguay: What made you guys want to start this project?
Rich Polseno: We’ve all played music with each other for quite some time, a couple decades now, in various iterations and we always knew that we’d get back to playing music together again. Where this particular band originated from though was when my solo album Molts came out around four years ago, I had recorded it acoustically with a band in a studio in Texas and I wanted to have an album release party where I performed the songs with a full band. I asked Kyle and Chris to be involved and be a backing band for that and then we proceeded to write new music together, so that’s the origin of this.
RD: From listening to the music you have recorded so far, there’s definitely a energetic rock sound. To be honest, it reminds me a lot of Chris’ old band Indiana Handshake when it comes to the vocal deliveries, the amount of intensity and the guitar structures. Which influences did you guys draw from when it came to crafting this type of sound? Any specific bands or any specific musicians?
Chris Quiray: I think one thing that’s really cool about this band is that the sound came very organically. It came from each of our individual influences and at no point can I recall anybody saying “I want us to sound like this.” It was more just pure, creative playing off of each other and then seeing what would happen and seeing what we liked. We were able to find a collective sound that we all made.
Kyle Siner: We very much are a kind of band where Rich or Chris or Jesse or myself will have an idea and we will hammer into something that we all agree sounds great.
RD: Rich, as a lyricist I find that you really have an affinity for playing around with the English language and sticking in words that you wouldn’t think fit within a song at first but it somehow does. With this project and the approach you have with songwriting, how were you able to have the two meet together while also having it be different?
RP: I don’t think I think of it that differently. I continue to be inspired by literature and legend and myth, those things tend to inspire me a lot when it comes to writing lyrics. I suppose with this band I know that I might be shouting the lyrics, I might be yelling them so there’s room for vocal emotions. In one of our songs, “Don’t Buy In”, I don’t know exactly what I did but it kind of sounds like “hi-ya!” and every time it plays it sounds like I’m doing some sort of karate chop. It’s not like when we were writing these songs I thought to myself that since it’s a song for The Nurse’s material I’m going to write it any differently.
I just sit down and write, the lyrics come and that’s pretty much it. I usually start with some kind of image or some kind of idea lyrically, like a symbol or a moment in time, and I start to write from there.
RD: On January 14th, you guys will be releasing your debut single “Don’t Bemoan” Where was the single recorded?
RP: We recorded it at No Boundaries Studios in North Kingstown with Chris Piquette and it was a wonderful experience. We’ve done five songs there so far and we’re going to be heading back there later this month and the following month to do another batch of five. On social media we’ve been posting promotional takes, behind the scenes sort of things with some of the audio mixed in. We do have ideas for some music videos eventually but at this point we don’t have one set for any of the songs.
RD: By recording 10 songs in total, it’s kind of obvious that there’s going to be an album eventually following up the single. When can we expect it to come out? At some point later in the year?
CQ: I think the approach we’re going to take is that we’re going to release a series of singles from the album and then the full album will be released at some point either during the middle of or later in the year.
RD: A lot of bands have been releasing singles over the past few years instead of EPs or albums. A few established ones told me how they view it as a more economical way to go so it’s cool that you’re leading it up with a series of tracks rather than putting it out all at once.
CQ: Exactly, we want to be able to use it to have a constant stream of content and new things we can be introducing to people while letting them digest each song. We’re really proud of them and we don’t want people to just listen to it once and move on.
RP: It also was important for us to make sure that it was an album. These 10 songs are together for a reason, they all work together in terms of how we wrote them, what they allude to, how they feel and how they sound. Even more important than how we release it, whether it trickles out or not, is that it functions as an album.
